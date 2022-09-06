Sports18 Khel expands non-live offerings with five new shows

Viacom18 Sports’ Free-To-Air Hindi sports channel Sports18 Khel expands its content offerings with five new non-live shows. The archive-footage-based shows offer viewers compelling storytelling around famous rivalries, revered heroes, sporting dynasties, and seminal moments.

The programming tipped off August 17th with Woh Lamhe, a series that took viewers through the stories behind some of the most iconic images that captured a seminal moment in sports history. Shortlist, aired every Thursday, focuses on the most memorable sporting moments, including comebacks, greatest debuts, sports dynasties, etc. Friday nights, fans can enjoy stories of their favourite sports heroes through a show called Dhaakad.

Sports Ke Sikander on Monday nights is a celebration of the careers of the greatest names in sports, a mix of athletes and coaches who have etched their names in history forever. Tuesdays will be a time to relive some of the biggest rivalries in sports on Takkar. Whether India vs Pakistan in cricket, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in tennis or Ferrari and Mercedes going wheel-to-wheel in Formula1, the show’s got fans covered if they want to relive the excitement, heartbreak and thrill of these duels.

“The content line-up reiterates our commitment to make sports easily accessible and expand the genre’s consumption among this audience,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “Each show is unique, and the narrative is customized to engage the viewers further and educate them about these fascinating stories.”

