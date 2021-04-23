Sony Pictures Networks joins hands with NGO SayTrees for a greener planet on Earth Day

Together SPN and SayTrees have planted over 8000 tree saplings through the dense afforestation method in 3 acres of land in the drought-prone Satara district of Maharashtra

As part of its CSR commitment, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has partnered with the NGO, SayTrees, to support afforestation efforts. Together SPN and SayTrees have planted over 8000 native varieties of tree saplings through the dense afforestation method in three acres of land in the drought prone Satara district of Maharashtra which will soon grow and become a natural canopy cover. The project focuses on environmental sustainability and improving quality of life by tackling climate change.

The collaboration with SayTrees amplifies Sony Pictures Networks India’s effort to advance the cause of environment protection and further sensitise others on the importance of conservation by nurturing the planet. This afforestation project will ensure that each sapling planted gets unique and individual attention by providing a well-planned location to foster the growth of trees and preserve the environment.

Comments:

N.P. Singh, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“At SPN, we constantly strive to build a sustainable world that helps in mitigating the impact of climate change. We stand committed to a better tomorrow, through this ecological initiative, under the environment pillar of our CSR initiatives. We are pleased that SayTrees has joined us in our mission of nurturing a healthier planet as we come together to expand the green cover. As part of this initiative, SPN will also dedicate tree saplings to several environment-conscious stakeholders, industry, and non-industry members to raise awareness by creating a larger community of people to support the cause.”

