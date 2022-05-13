Sochcast Media and Noise launch limited edition audio series ‘Noisemaker Stories’

Lifestyle brand Noise debuts in the growing audio landscape in India with their latest limited edition audio series, Noisemaker Stories: Cricket Edition. It documents the stories of noteworthy young Indian cricketers and is produced by Sochcast Media. Ask any Indian, what does India run on? And almost unanimously, the response will be CRICKET. With all the noise surrounding us, the most loved noise remains the cheering crowd in stadiums, or people at homes glued to their television sets admiring and cheering the teams they love, but these are not ordinary teams, or ordinary individuals.

These are the cricketers who run pillar to post to keep the legacy of Indian Cricket intact.

Noisemaker Stories is a six-episode immersive audio series narrated by the renowned Indian sports journalist, television host, broadcaster and cricket commentator - Jatin Sapru, highlighting the journey of some of the most admired Cricketers - Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with the tales of their hits and misses.

Cutting away from the noise on the outside, these are the sportsmen who make you believe no dream is impossible and how the only noise that matters is the one on the inside guiding you towards achieving all that you desire and dream of.

Utsav Malhotra, COO - Noise, says - “Podcasts are a growing medium that no one can ignore right now and we are excited to create something so unique and special in the space. We decided to partner with the best when it came to executing our vision,and we are glad to have delved into content that is unprecedented and pathbreaking. We believe that this will help us drive the message of belief that Noise stands for, by chronicling stories of excellence achieved by listening to the Noise within.”

Garima Surana, CEO, Sochcast says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with India’s leading wearables & hearables brand where audio is an integral ingredient and with Noisemaker Stories our endeavor is to complement Noise’s existing media mix with an audio series that celebrates our country’s true spirit - Cricket. The sport is devoured by both men and women but it’s interesting to witness 42.8% female viewership in the last season making the content relevant for women equally more than ever! The show is brilliantly narrated by Jatin Sapru and conceptualized by our resident team of storytellers at Sochcast.”

