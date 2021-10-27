Snap clocks 100 million monthly Snapchatters in India

Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap, said that they have made significant investments to localize the Snapchat experience for Indians, at the 2nd edition of 'Snap in India' event

Snap Inc. today virtually hosted the second edition of “Snap in India” to celebrate Snap’s growing community of Indian partners, creators, brands, storytellers and Snapchatters.

At the event, Snap Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel announced the milestone of reaching 100 million Snapchatters monthly in India, and overviewed the consistent localisation efforts and innovations driven by the Snap team in India

“We have made significant investments to localize the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support,” said Evan Spiegel.

“Following these efforts to bring a localized experience to Indian Snapchatters, we now reach 100 million Snapchatters monthly in India. We will continue to anchor our efforts around celebrating local culture and talent, while empowering, growing, and providing resources for our community of Indian creators.”

Bobby Murphy, Snap Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the importance of Augmented Reality (AR) experiences on Snapchat that have helped the company engage with partners, creators, and Snapchatters around the country:

“Augmented reality is at the core of Snapchat’s offerings in India. Our efforts to stay culturally relevant and offer unique AR experiences have resonated with 100 million Indian Snapchatters. We have worked towards empowering students and youth with essential AR Skills through workshops and lensathons,” said Bobby Murphy. “We aim to partner with more local creators in India to grow the number of incredible experiences available to Snapchatters. At Snap, our intent is to make AR more accessible, useful and practical than ever before.”

