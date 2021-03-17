Sanjana Sanghi signs with Exceed Entertainment

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has named Exceed Entertainment as her agency of record to represent her.



The young Sanghi who was a child actor in 'Rockstar' received nationwide recognition for her Bollywood debut in the 2020 release, "Dil Bechara" for which she even won a couple of awards for 'Most Promising Debutante'.



Sanjana will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in the movie "Om", directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios, slated to release later this year.



Founded in 2005 as an artist-management agency, over the years, Exceed has evolved into a multi-functional and versatile entertainment company with dedicated teams specializing in each aspect of the entertainment value chain, including entertainment marketing and consulting, film casting, content packaging, syndication and production, film marketing, live event management, sports hospitality, licensing, merchandising, influencer & digital marketing.



Since its inception, Exceed Entertainment has represented a diverse portfolio of some of the top talents from the entertainment industry including Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Yash and many more.



Building on the pedigree of acute insight and experience of the team, Exceed has co-created some of India’s most well-respected and successful celebrity brands – HRX with Hrithik Roshan, Diva Yoga with Malaika Arora and House of Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan.



NexFactor Sports marked Exceed’s grand foray into sports marketing. The company focusses on athlete representation, sports sponsorship and IP development, with the intent of structuring and creating compelling brand associations around sports and fitness.



Exceed Entertainment strives to exceed expectations and go beyond the ordinary by innovating, creating and elevating while setting new standards along the way.

