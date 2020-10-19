Sakshi curates bonanza shopping supplement for Dasara festival sales 

The global economy has taken a massive hit due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which has affected millions of people across the globe. The initial total lockdown and later opening up in stages has not yet helped to revive the economy to pre-Covid levels. Most sectors are languishing due to poor sales and some businesses actually closed down.

Sakshi Telugu Daily, like all publications, faced the impact with equanimity but decided to do something about it. It was essential to get all stakeholders involved in order for the revival to happen. As the saying goes, survival is an individual effort but revival needs everybody to pitch in. In the present atmosphere, with the Dasara-Diwali Festival season ahead, businesses are yet to recover from the deadly shock, we at Sakshi looked for ways to help them kick start the market economy.

As a publication, Sakshi works closely with our advertisers in all sectors. The group proposed a one-day Special Shopping Supplement that would encourage consumers to come forward and do their festival shopping, especially in the key categories that are presently not moving.

“We are pleased to share that our advertisers responded enthusiastically and made Sakshi’s Special Hyderabad Shopping Supplement on 17th Oct’20 a record 60 pages. Advertisers especially from the field of Education, Retail, Real Estate, Textiles, and Health sectors aggressively participated. Market is definitely looking up now and we are sure that such efforts will go a long way in opening up the economy,” said KRP Reddy, Director – Advertising and Marketing.