Rajdeepak Das, Ajay Gupte among those honoured at IAA Leadership Awards
The Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders
The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, a leading association for marketing, advertising, and media professionals, hosted the grand 10th edition of the prestigious IAA Leadership Awards on Wednesday, August 9, at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of industry leaders.
This year's ceremony witnessed the presence of over 400 distinguished guests, including senior marketing, advertising, and media professionals, who came together to honour the exceptional accomplishments of these deserving recipients.
The awards were presented across 15 industry categories, spanning automobiles, financial services, FMCG, E-commerce, Edtech, retail and consumer durables, acknowledging outstanding professionals' diverse achievements and innovative contributions.
Notable among the winners was Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India who was awarded the prestigious title of IAA Business Leader of the Year 2023. This recognition was bestowed upon him for his instrumental role in unleashing India’s capabilities within the healthcare domain. He was acclaimed for his groundbreaking advancements in vaccine production, exemplary guidance during the COVID-19 crisis, unwavering dedication to societal well-being, substantial contributions to public health, transformation of an Indian brand into a globally acknowledged entity, and his profound influence on broader society.
On being honoured, Adar Poonawala, said, “I am truly humbled to receive the IAA Business Leader of the Year Award. It vindicates the risk that my team and I took during the pandemic as it was a tough time for everyone and a time of great uncertainty. We could not have been able to do this without our counter staff and workers, health care workers, the Government of India, and State government. I have always believed that the Serum Institute has been a national asset to the country and during the pandemic this became more evident. I feel privileged and honoured that I can lead such an institute and serve the nation and humanity at large and will continue to do so.”
Rajdeepak Das, CEO & CCO, Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairperson, Creative Council, Publicis Groupe India was honoured with the IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year award for his exceptional creativity and ground-breaking campaigns.
Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia from Wavemaker secured the distinguished title of IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year, recognizing his unparalleled expertise and strategic prowess in navigating the evolving media landscape. Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor and Publisher of the ABP Group received the prestigious IAA Media Person of the Year award, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the media industry. PV Chandran, Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi earned the accolade of IAA Editor of the Year, celebrating his exceptional editing skills and journalistic integrity. Navika Kumar, News Editor and Anchor from Times Network was honoured with the IAA TV Anchor of the Year award for her exceptional talent and charismatic presence.
Actor Ajay Devgan and Kiara Advani were crowned with the title of IAA Brand Endorsers of the Year in the male and female categories, respectively, for their ability to connect with audiences and effectively promote brands.
Furthermore, legendary media industry veteran Dr Bhaskar Das was inducted into the esteemed IAA Hall of Fame, recognizing his remarkable contributions and lasting impact on the media landscape.
Exuding sheer delight on this momentous occasion, Avinash Pandey, President, IAA India Chapter, said, “The IAA sees itself as the Global Compass for Marketing and Communications and these awards are one of the many initiatives that focus on furthering this. Through these awards, we not only recognize excellence and innovation but also inspire and motivate others to strive for greatness. By celebrating these remarkable achievements, we can foster a collective commitment to enhancing all industries. The 10th edition of this awards is a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and resilience that defines our industry.”
Adding to it, Nandini Dias, Chairperson IAA Leadership Awards, conveyed her pride, stating, “The IAA Leadership Awards is an opportunity to recognize and respect the power of the human mind at work. To appreciate the criticality of decision-making. The wisdom of thought-leadership. The sheer magnetism that carries an entire team along. The choice between bravery and bravado. These awards are gallantry awards, bravery awards, intelligence awards, creative awards, sporting awards and social awards all rolled into one.”
“The winner company has excelled itself much beyond the criteria of market share, CAGR, quarter to quarter growth, advertising-to-sales ratio, etc., to now also credit ratings of the company in the stock market, brand health scores and the all-important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores. So, for all the winner companies and their leaders, this is a bow from the marketing, advertising, and media world. I am proud to say the IAA Leadership Awards has been a significant marker of time through what has been a tumultuous decade to say the least,” added Dias.
The 10th IAA Leadership Awards celebrated visionary industry leaders, inspiring meaningful change and setting new benchmarks. This event's remarkable achievements are a catalyst for the ongoing success, fostering innovation in the marketing landscape.
The Celebration Partner for the event was Diageo while the Tata Group was the Associate Partner. Both Times Network & Titan Company Limited were the Supporting Partners for the event.
Rhea Bakshi’s docu ‘India’s Treasures’ awarded at New York International Film Awards
It was the only film from India to be awarded the Finalist Laurel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
A 17-year-old Class XII economics student Rhea Bakshi’s first documentary “India’s Treasures” has been awarded at the New York International Film Awards, in the best student film category. It was the only film from India to be awarded with the Finalist Laurel.
"India’s Treasures" captures the world of one of India’s centuries-old traditional art forms - handmade silver jewellery - adorned by royalties across all continents. Directed and presented by Rhea Bakshi, student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurugram; the documentary travels through the magical Rajasthan, Jharkhand and narrow lanes of old Delhi to embrace artisans’ lives and showcase their pride, fears, sacrifice and passion while creating and preserving India’s distinct identity.
On the Finalist Laurel awarded by New York International Film Awards Rhea Bakshi said, “India’s Treasures highlights the irreplaceable value of Indian craftsmanship and the need to celebrate it on a global scale, and moreover its significance for India’s cultural, societal and economic growth. I am overjoyed and grateful to the New York International Film Awards jury for this distinguished honour. This will trigger a wider audience for the documentary and viewers will witness the impact and contribution of the talented self-employed Indian artists, especially women.”
“The focal point for this film was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of inclusive economic growth, which I believe is critical to realise the vision of making India the world's third-largest economy. For the last four years, I have been engaged with Nai Disha, a NGO providing education for underprivileged children, which sensitised me to the aspiration and challenges of the vulnerable sections of our society. I would like to share this award with all my students at Nai Disha who have immensely enriched my perspective and imminent career path,” Rhea added.
Firstpost’s YouTube channel crosses 100 million+ views
The achievement comes on the heels of surge in popularity fuelled by its video pivot earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 6:47 PM | 1 min read
The YouTube channel of Firstpost has crossed 100 million+ views in just a little over six months. With a total of 123 million+ views and counting.
The journey from 11 million views in January to 123 million views in July represents an awe-inspiring growth trajectory of over 1000%, reinforcing the platform's ability to consistently produce engaging video content, resonate with diverse audiences and deliver news that surpass cultural and regional differences.
Firstpost’s achievement comes on the heels of surge in popularity fuelled by its video pivot earlier this year. It was driven by the launch of its flagship show 'Vantage,' hosted by the Managing Editor Palki Sharma. The show has taken the digital news landscape by storm, captivating global audiences with its compelling content and unique style.
Speaking on Firstpost's success, Managing Editor Palki Sharma said, "Crossing the 100 million views mark proves the incredible power of compelling storytelling. Our focus has always been on sharing thought-provoking news from all over the world in a way that resonates with our audience and maximizes their understanding. This milestone fuels our determination to keep pushing our boundaries, delivering value for the time spent by our global audience."
In addition to the resounding success of 'Vantage,' FirstPost’s other shows such as ‘Flashback’ and ‘Between The Lines’ have also contributed to the platform’s growth with their unique narrative and packaging style.
Zee News re-launches its prime time show DNA
The re-launch promises a lineup of episodes that delve into the heart of key issues
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
Zee News has announced the return of the show "Daily News & Analysis" (DNA).
The re-launch of DNA on Zee News promises a lineup of episodes that delve into the heart of key issues, offering viewers not just headlines, but a comprehensive understanding of the news that shapes our world. From political developments to social issues, DNA is set to engage, inform, and spark meaningful conversations among its audience.
The slot between 9-10.30 PM has proven to be a golden day part on Zee News, where viewers eagerly tune in to catch the latest news, analysis, and discussions that matter.
Between 31st July and 4th August 2023, during the prime-time slot of 9-10:30 PM, the show achieved an impressive average concurrent view count of 137,610 (source Chrome Digi Track, Smart TVs - Cloud TV, Tizen, Vidaa, Roku, WebOS, Android, iOS & Linux, YouTube, browsers etc. and Smartphones - YouTube, OTT, native apps, browsers etc..).
"We are thrilled to witness the remarkable incremental audience across devices & platforms. This data reaffirms our strategic approach to delivering content that resonates with a wide spectrum of viewers across multiple platforms. As we continue to leverage cutting-edge technology and robust data analytics, we remain committed to enhancing our viewers' experience while delivering unmatched value to our advertisers and partners", said Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of Zee Media Corporation. Limited
‘Response to Radio City’s ‘Made In Kerala’ has been extremely encouraging’
Rachna Kanwar, COO - Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-Day, speaks to exchange4media about the podcast’s upcoming second season
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 4:36 PM | 6 min read
Rachna Kanwar, COO - Digital Media, Radio City & Mid-Day, speaks to exchange4media about Radio City’s Malayalam podcast ‘Made In Kerala’ & more
Excerpts:
How is season 2 of Made in Kerala podcast different from season 1?
Radio City’s only Malayalam podcast ‘Made In Kerala’ with Sanish Bhaskaran is focused on indulging in deep unhindered conversations with its guests. With an average show time of 45 minutes, celebrities featured in the podcast talk about their personal journey, struggles, close-to-heart moments and also about their connection with Kerala. The fact that no other media has covered their Kerala side of the story makes every interview special and first-of-its-kind for the listeners. While Made In Kerala - Season 2 will continue to follow the much preferred slow-brewing conversation pattern, a whole new fleet of guests will be featured this season. We will interview celebrities who are incredibly known for their body of work not just in cinema but across multiple genres. We also plan to conduct live and direct interview sessions for the new season.
What genres does this podcast typically cover?
The show features leading Malayali celebrities known across India as well as globally for their talent and achievements in the fields of cinema, fashion, music, and media. The common link for the celebrities would be their connection to their motherland- Kerala and their lesser-known Malayali identity.
Can you share the interview line-up of this season?
So far, our host and producer Sanish Bhaskaran has interviewed Viji Venkatesh who made her debut at the age of 71 in Mollywood (Malayalam cinema). Known for the ‘Chai for Cancer’ initiative, she is the Region Head of Max Foundation. Besides that, we have received a confirmation from Ashish Vidyarthi's team about his participation and we are working on finalizing the date for his interview. We have also reached out to quite a few leading Bollywood celebrities who have a Kerala connection. In the inaugural season, we had well-known personalities such as Benny Dayal, Remo D’Souza, Suchitra Pillai, Abish Mathew, Bejoy Nambiar and others who shared interesting insights on our show. We are working towards having some great names associate with us this season too.
What is the objective of Radio City in launching a Kerala specific podcast?
Radio City has always been at the forefront of offering relevant content strategies in various regional languages and genres to engage with the audience. As the company has embarked on its Radigitalization journey, Radio City has been developing innovative digital podcasts and Made in Kerala is one of them. Made in Kerala with Sanish Bhaskaran is Radio City’s first Malayalam podcast that brings on board Malayalee celebrities, achievers, and change-makers from different walks of life. This podcast traverses through their lives and shares their experiences and stories in an interview fashion. As the first season received an overwhelming response from the audience, Radio City is back with the second season.
How has been the audience response for the inaugural season?
The launch of season two is a testimonial to the love and admiration Radio City’s Made in Kerala podcast with Sanish Bhaskaran received in the first edition. The response has been extremely encouraging and supportive. It has come as a surprise to our listeners to know details about celebrities and discover their never discussed before Malayali connection. For instance, not many were aware that the original name of the rapper-singer Raftaar is Kalathil Kuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair. Similarly, the Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer opened up about his true name Ramesh Gopi on the show and shared his pride of being a Keralite. Made In Kerala - Season 1 was blessed with such unfiltered moments that surprised leading media channels in Kerala too. Prakash Kurup, Editor of Brahmastra was interviewed by a leading Kerala media house post the release of his interview on Radio City’s Made In Kerala podcast. It is only then many learned that he is from Kerala.
Made in Kerala podcast has been ranked no.1 in the Film & Interview Category on Apple Podcasts. What would you like to say about this?
It is truly gratifying to see the podcast getting abundant traction and preference among listeners on all platforms, especially on Apple Podcast. We were ranked number 5 in the month of May in the Film & Interview category on Apple Podcast. However, jumping to position 1 recently is the demonstration to the rich quality of content Radio City’s Made in Kerala podcast is producing. We are quite ecstatic about our ranking and are working harder to continue meeting the expectations of the loyal listeners in the second season.
About the host, Sanish Bhaskaran
Sanish Bhaskaran has been working as a communications professional since 2005. He began his career as a copywriter working purely on advertising concepts, creative ideation, sales-driven content creation, and video production. Later he switched his role to corporate communications post completing MBA from the School Of Management Studies, Cochin University. Being a ‘Malayali’ Sanish would always desire to watch shows and read content that brought Kerala to the center stage and feature the nuances of the region without being stereotypical. A Malayali/ Keralite is often projected only as a coconut lover, lungi wearer, one with faulty English conversing skills, and more. Thanks to OTT platforms, today Malayalam films are being recognized and revered for their superior content by a global audience. It was his love for Kerala that pushed him to conceive a show like ‘Made In Kerala’ in a podcast format which is ideal for today’s audience who like to consume content on the go. Since Sanish has lived in Kerala for most of his life, understanding the nuances of a true blue Malayali culture comes to him naturally. This has helped him converse with the guests with personal touches. It’s a delight to see them share their childhood times and connections with Kerala. At times even delivered popular Malayalam film dialogues and songs during interactions.
Radio City’s ‘Made In Kerala’ podcast with Sanish Bhaskaran features up-close conversations with celebrities you knew but have never heard them talking about themselves as Malayalees. And that makes the show unique and endearing to the listeners.
Meta shares insights to help marketers drive festive growth
According to the study, 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read
At the Meta Marketing Summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, the tech giant shared insights for this festive season, based on a study by YouGov commissioned by them. Among others, insights show how personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for shoppers, how they seek online content in their local language and how engagement with online video is happening increasingly through our platforms.
The study* gives an understanding on how consumers are discovering products and services, shopping, and celebrating festivals like Diwali and beyond. Ahead of this year's festivities, we share this report for marketers to take into consideration, while working on their campaigns. Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of the Ads business, Facebook India (Meta), shares more context, “The festive season is always a time when businesses are gearing up for heightened consumer demand and marketers are looking at effective ways to tap this demand. Our festive insights will help in this regard, along with the reach of our platforms, the highly engaged audience on it and our ongoing investments in Reels, Business Messaging and in technology like AI.”
Key insights from the Meta commissioned study by YouGov:
- Personalized content through ads on social channels is becoming more important for Diwali shoppers, with 69% agreeing that it was easier to complete their Diwali shopping with personalized products and gift suggestions on Facebook and Instagram.
- Diwali shoppers seek online content in their local language. 76% of Diwali shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language, growing significantly year-on-year.
- Engagement with online video happens on Meta technologies. 8 in 10 Diwali shoppers use Meta technologies to watch videos. Meta technologies is the most important channel for short form videos (87%) and creator content (79%).
- Influencer and creator content influences purchases, as 66 % of Diwali shoppers agree that creators influence their purchase decisions.
- Business Messaging continues to grow in India during Diwali. 8 in 10 shoppers used WhatsApp (64%), Instagram (39%) and Messenger (38%) to engage with a business during Diwali. 66% of Diwali shoppers are more likely to consider purchasing from a business if they can contact them via instant messaging.
- VR & AR are valuedduring Diwali. There is a noticeable increase in the proportion of Diwali shoppers likely to use AR/VR tools to explore products. 3 out of 5 shoppers feel AR experiences help get them into the Diwali spirit, and ultimately help their purchase decisions
- Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra offer sales potential that nearly match Diwali.In addition to Diwali, almost 8 in 10 also shopped for Raksha Bandhan and Dussehra in 2022.
Times Now Navbharat crosses 5 million subscribers on YouTube
The channel garnered 400+ million video views in July with 3.8 billion impressions on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 4:23 PM | 2 min read
Times Now Navbharat has crossed a staggering 5 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel secured a 21% surge in viewership on YouTube and garnered an impressive 400+ million video views along with a massive 3.8 billion impressions in July.
“With its innovative content formats, distinctive and bold style of journalism that is firmly based on credible, accurate and decisive news reporting, Times Now Navbharat’s impact reverberates across its digital platforms, leaving an indelible mark on millions of viewers. Witnessing an extraordinary 69% increase in views on Facebook and an impressive, combined video growth of 39% on both YouTube and Facebook, the channel’s digital prominence continues to surge ahead,” read a press release.
Strongly equipped with the fastest news, exclusive news breaks and most viewed prime-time shows - News Ki Pathshala and Sawal Public Ka, the channel has built a strong resonance with the viewers, driving high-decibel engagement across platforms. With a series of digital exclusives that integrates the channel’s broadcast, Times Now Navbharat has been offering well-rounded insights on every major news break such as Manipur Violence, Seema Haidar incident, Chandrayan 3 launch.
Rohit Chadda, President & COO- Digital Business, Times Network, said, “This achievement serves as an impressive feat for Times Now Navbharat as we celebrate 2 years in creating disruptive news content. The unparalleled innovative & interactive show formats have strongly positioned the channel as the preferred destination for Hindi news on digital platforms. As we move forward, we are excited to explore new avenues of engagement and set even higher benchmarks in the dynamic space of digital news."
The channel’s prime-time shows "Sawal Public Ka" and "News Ki Pathshala" captivated viewers, garnering an extraordinary 780 million video views across various digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram ).
Data Source: Yt studio (YouTube), Crowdtangle (Facebook), Creator studio (Instagram)
The Moms Co unveils The Mompreneurs Show
This is a national program aimed at supporting mom-entrepreneurs
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:27 AM | 6 min read
The Moms Co, the personal care D2C Mother and baby brand, has launched Mompreneurs Initiative & show - The Hunt for India's Top Mom-led Start-ups.
The initiative is designed to empower and mentor mom micro entrepreneurs from across India. Powered by prominent partnerships from FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her, The Moms Co Mompreneurs show, the brand aims to provide a platform that makes the journey for mompreneurs smoother, fosters crucial conversations, addresses challenges, and cultivates an environment where moms can truly thrive.
India’s top leaders & entrepreneurs who are mothers themselves like Smt. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, (Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Anjali Bansal (Founder, Partner Avaana Climate and Sustainability Fund, Board Member Tata Power, Nestle, ONDC), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO, Edelwiess MF and Vice Chairperson, AMFI), Lizzie Chapman (Co-founder ZestMoney), Suhasini Sampath (Co-founder & CEO, Yoga Bar), Sairee Chahal (Founder & CEO, Sheroes & Mahila Money), Radhika Ghai (India’s 1st Female Unicorn Founder, Founder & CEO, Kindlife), Lakshmi N Potluri (Co-founder Jabong, Investor at B Capital), Shivani Poddar (Co-founder, FabAlley), Deepshikha Deshmukh (Producer, Pooja Entertainment), Ankita Vashishtha (Founder StrongHer Ventures & SahaFund), Neelu Khatri ( Co-founder, Akasa Air) and Sonam Jain (Partner, Convivialité Ventures India) will be part of the Initiative’s advisory board and will be mentoring, judging & Co investing in the budding Mompreneurs over the next 12 weeks. The advisory board and jury will also comprise of the Co-founder of The Moms Co Malika Sadani along with the Good Glamm Group’s Co-founders & senior leadership who are mothers comprising Priyanka Gill (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Media Co), Naiyya Saggi (Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community), Sukhleen Aneja (CEO, Good Brands Co) & Disha Sanghvi (Director, Good Glamm Group).
The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show aims to unleash a revolution and provide a platform dedicated to mompreneurs to empower these remarkable women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams confidently. The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also be India's first-in-market reality show, focusing purely on mothers and giving them a platform to spread awareness and make their business dreams a reality. Any mom entrepreneur over 18 years of age and a resident of India can participate. The series will track journeys of Mompreneurs from all corners of India, from grassroots level residential societies to vast landscapes, seeking their potential and sharing their inspiring stories. The Top 3 winners of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Show will also receive financial and marketing grants of up to Rs 1cr from The Good Glamm Group and a chance to get co-investments from members of the advisory board and jury.
Speaking on the launch, Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO, The Good Community, says, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of The Moms Co Mompreneurs Initiative and Show. We aim to reach the millions of moms who are aspiring to scale as entrepreneurs and support them in their pursuit of their entrepreneurial dreams. At the Good Glamm Group, we are providing a plug and play unique ecosystem at scale for mom entrepreneurs to build off through our parenting assets which are amongst the largest in South Asia, access to capital and reach with relevant customers, communities and audiences. We are kickstarting the support by building an ecosystem of inspiration by sharing real stories of India’s top entrepreneurs who are mothers. We are also deeply grateful for the unprecedented support shown by India’s top leaders and entrepreneurs who are moms themselves in giving their time and expertise to support this initiative. Our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire for Her will help with training all Mompreneurs across multiple business workshops. We believe this to be a critical nation building initiative & a step to create a world where moms can meet their personal and professional aspiration.”
“We are excited to launch India's first Mompreneurs Show, an empowering platform for mom entrepreneurs and thank our partners FICCI Flo & Aspire For Her for supporting our initiative. Our aim is to provide a supportive ecosystem where mothers can find the motivation, mentorship, funding, and tools they need to confidently pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Through this groundbreaking initiative, we are fostering crucial conversations, addressing challenges, and cultivating an environment where moms can truly thrive. We believe in unleashing a revolution and giving mothers the platform they deserve to make their business dreams a reality. The Moms Co. invites all mompreneurs across India to participate in this incredible journey of empowerment and growth. Together, we hope to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape and celebrate the remarkable women who are building businesses while nurturing their children," added Sukhleen Aneja, CEO of Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group.
The first leg of the show will begin with The Moms Co. Mompreneurs Legends podcast, India's first change agent series dedicated to transforming the narrative in the business world of what it means to be a leader and an entrepreneur who is also a mother. This podcast series is an essential component of our trailblazing initiative, as it goes beyond merely showcasing success stories and focuses on fostering meaningful & practical conversations surrounding the realities, opportunities and leadership lessons shared by India’s top by entrepreneurs who are moms as well The podcast moderated by Naiyya Saggi Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and CEO the Good Community features trailblazers such as Neelu Khatri (Co-founder, Akasa Air), Faye D’Souza (News Anchor & Journalist), Aarti Gill (CEO & Co-founder, OZiva), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, LXME), Jeevika Tyagi (Founder, aastey), Sarah Sham (Founder, Essajees Atelier), Pooja Jauhari (Former Group CEO - VML Y&R India, Former CEO , Glitch, Co-founder EMoMee World) and Ashi Dua (Founder Flying Unicorn Entertainment and Cannes winner). From achieving peak professional potential while choosing to also be a mother to funding conversations, marketing strategies, and personal growth, the podcast will delve into the multifaceted aspects of being a mompreneur. It will equip listeners with actionable knowledge and tools to enhance their ventures and help them thrive in the competitive business landscape.
Additionally, after the launch and initial episodes featuring prominent Mompreneurs, the podcast will continue its journey by welcoming upcoming and aspiring Mompreneurs who are part of the show to share their unique stories and experiences. As the first leg of the show sets the stage for transforming the narrative of motherhood in entrepreneurship, subsequent episodes will shine a spotlight on emerging leaders, offering them a platform to showcase their remarkable journeys and entrepreneurial aspirations.
