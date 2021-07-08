Radio One adds Chennai to its international network

Vanakkam Chennai! To the best of the best international music with 94.3 Radio One. With the addition of Chennai to its international network, Radio One is now India’s largest international radio network. 94.3 Radio One is an already existing station in Chennai playing hit Tamil songs. However, Radio One will now cease to exist as a Tamil station, post the format change. The format of the station will change from Tamil music to International Music from 1st July onwards. To add to the launch of the new international station, Radio One has created a campaign “Your Request our playlist” which is India’s largest Music request campaign. The campaign encourages and urges listeners to send in their list of music via an Instagram message on the official 94.3 Radio One page.

“94.3 Radio One runs India's largest International format radio network in Delhi, Mumbai , Bangalore and now in Chennai . The brand has successfully built communities around food, music, sports, travel and fitness and has gone way beyond just music. With shows that showcase global lifestyle related to travel, food, cinema backed by experiences of various celebrities, to globally celebrated RJs like Ryan Seacrest, Casey Kasem. Radio One has also associated with various artists and bands like the U2 concert, Dua Lipa, BTS, Backstreet Boys and Justin Beiber . Radio One truly emerges as India’s favorite global lifestyle destination for a premium and upscale audience,” the company claimed.

Commenting on the launch of the International station in Chennai is, Ramesh Menon, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. “As India’s largest international radio network, we are ecstatic to transform our Chennai station to the international format. Radio One International caters to a large diaspora of global audience with premium lifestyle. 58% of our audience belongs to NCCSA1 & NCCSA2 categories. Our brand promise of ‘upgrade to India’s only international radio network’ resonates very well with our upscale audience in all the cities and we look forward to amplifying our brand presence with the re- launch in Chennai to the international format”

