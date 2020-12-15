Radio One partners with celebrity commerce platform Gonuts to bring joy this Christmas

Gonuts and Radio One announced their partnership to bring the celebration of Christmas with an XMAS surprise like never before.

The aim of this partnership is to bring cheer and joy in the lives of people. 2020 has been a tough year and as it ends with X MAS celebrations, Radio One and Gonuts are looking to offer a phenomenal surprise for this extra ordinary year. Under the partnership, Radio One will run contests on their channel during the Christmas week and 1 lucky winner each from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore will get a chance to surprise their loved ones with a sweet Christmas present.

The winners will get a chance to enthral their families with a personalized shoutout from India’s most admired celebrities and one lucky winner in each city will get an e visit from Santa as a festive surprise from Gonuts.

This is a unique addition to Gonuts offerings to bring delight to its users. GoNuts has a portfolio of over 700 celebrities across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others, available on its platform. This gives users a diverse range of celebrities to choose from to convey personalized messages to their loved ones. The platform has leading celebrities including Shankar Mahadevan, Hand Raj Hans, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Talat Aziz, Shibani Kashyap, Daboo Ratnani, Sivamani, Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani.

Announcing the partnership, Joji George, Co-Founder Gonuts, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Radio One. Gonuts is a premium platform and our brand purpose is to deliver joy and make people’s lives richer. On this Christmas, we are working with our partners at Radio one to bring smiles to people using personalised video messages from Santa and e - visits to their homes. Let’s go nuts this Christmas.”

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Sharma, Chief Programming and Digital Strategy Officer said, “We are delighted to be the radio partner of Gonuts for this Christmas. The initiative is designed to ensure maximum listener engagement and unparalleled customer experience. Innovation is in the DNA of Radio One and every year we strive to develop unique solutions for our audience.”