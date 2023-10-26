Prime Video releases new edition of O Womaniya! Report
Of the 135 Director/CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women, according to the report
Prime Video today released the latest edition of O Womaniya! report, a study on female representation in Indian entertainment. Researched and curated by media consulting ﬁrm Ormax Media, Film Companion, and championed by Prime Video, the study evaluates the statistical journey of women in various facets of content production, marketing and corporate leadership within India’s entertainment industry. This year, the report analyzed 156 films and series, across streaming and theatrical released in 2022 in 8 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati) to arrive at a comprehensive picture of the change that the industry has seen since 2021.
Along with Prime Video, the report has been supported by other partners from the industry including Clean Slate Filmz, Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, Jio Studio, Producers Guild India, RSVP, SonyLiv, Tiger Baby, and Zee5. Additionally, this year also saw industry leaders, including studio heads, filmmakers, actors, and more come forward to lay down actionable steps towards improving female representation in their personal and professional capacities. These pledges are expected to serve as guardrails that can guide the entire industry.
Key findings of the report include:
- Creative Talent – Only 12% of the 780 HOD positions analyzed across key departments of direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women. While this is slightly more than 10% in 2021, the growth has entirely been led by streaming films and series, while theatrical films have remained stagnant since 2021. On a positive note, 31% of the properties had a female commissioning in-charge behind them, vis-à-vis 25% in 2021.
- Content – While in 2021, 55% of the properties analyzed passed the Bechdel Test1, the number has gone below the half-way mark to 47% now. The biggest drop here has come from theatrical films; while 46% passed the test in 2021, only 34% managed to pass it in 2022. Series and films like Guilty Minds, Four More Shots Please! Season 3, Delhi Crime Season 2, Maja Ma, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others, emerged as the properties with maximum scenes to pass the Bechdel Test.
- Marketing – Women still get only 27% talk time2 in trailers; the number is the highest for streaming films with 33% talk time in trailers being allocated to women. Series and movies like Hush Hush, Gehraiyaan, The Fame Game, Ammu, A Thursday, Sita Ramam, among others, performed the best with at least 50% of talk time in trailers given to female leads.
- Corporate Talent – Of the 135 Director/ CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women.
Sharing his thoughts on the latest findings in O Womaniya!, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said, “While there has been a slow but steady improvement in a few key parameters, the report has thrown light on the need to take a look at inclusion with a serious eye. Like the previous edition of the report, streaming continues to pave the way for female representation, however, the sub-par performance of theatrical films should serve as a wake-up call for the industry. I am glad to see the industry take note of the data and come together to pledge better representation, underscoring their genuine desire to see a positive change.”
Speaking about the report, Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor, Film Companion said, “Entertainment is a powerful medium which can and must highlight inclusivity and diversity. O Womaniya! is our attempt to push the needle to move faster. We are thrilled to see greater participation from the industry, with key individuals taking on specific targets and actions to take this conversation forward. The steps taken to bring change may seem small but each step, each action matters, and with every edition of the O Womaniya! report, we believe we are moving a step closer to a more equitable ecosystem. I am grateful to Prime Video and Ormax Media for partnering with us on this unique initiative.”
"At Prime Video, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion, is not just needed, it is essential. As an organization, we have always believed in equitable representation, not just within Prime Video and in our content, but also within the wider creative industry. By nurturing and empowering talented women within our industry, we can create a ripple effect of positive change in the wider ecosystem,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video. "O Womaniya! represents a collective effort to unite the industry and collaborate on enhancing female representation. The latest edition of the report strongly underscores the urgency of accelerating these transformative efforts. It's heartening to witness not only the committed support of partners but also the active participation of influential figures from the industry, including both men and women. They have not only pledged their personal commitment but also made broader corporate level commitments to champion greater female inclusivity.”
Some of the pledges taken include:
- Alia Bhatt, actor and producer said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity in my production projects.”
- Shakun Batra, filmmaker said, “I pledge to promote diversity in my projects, to continue collaborating with and supporting intimacy professionals to ensure sets are a safe space for all.”
- Gayatri & Pushkar, filmmakers said, “We pledge to continue to promote diversity in our projects, to continue to include women in writer’s rooms, and to continue to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity across all our verticals at Dharma Productions & Dharmatic Entertainment.”
- Madhu Bhojwani, partner, Emmay Entertainment said, “I pledge to provide separate bathrooms with accessible sanitary products for women on set, to promote diversity in my projects, to include women in writer’s rooms, and to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer, director & author said, “I pledge to tell women’s stories with a narrative which is unique to them.”
- Supriya Yarlagadda, producer & executive director, Annapurna Studios said, “We at Annapurna, are the first studio and production house to establish an ICC in the Telugu film industry. We shall continue with our endeavor to promote diversity in our productions and include women in writer’s rooms. Our environment is constantly evolving to support more women in the workplace.”
India Today’s Vivek Malhotra elected DAC Chairperson
Jagran New Media’s Bharat Gupta and Meta’s Arun Srinivas appointed Co-Chairs
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Vivek Malhotra, Group CMO, India Today Group, has been elected the new Chairperson of the Digital Advertising Council (DAC), which functions under the aegis of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Mr. Bharat Gupta, CEO, Jagran New Media and Mr. Arun Srinivas, Director & Head – Ad Business, Meta, have been appointed Co-Chairs of the DAC.
The Digital Advertising Council (DAC) under IAMAI has over 110+ active members including agencies, publishers, affiliates, adtech and martech companies, DAC engages with more than 500 brands, 250 agencies and 100 publishers through various conferences, roundtables, and offsites.
"DAC is working with the digital advertising stakeholders towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector and is committed to delivering value. In the last 18 years of its existence, it has helped the industry grow from a 1% of the total advertising spends in the country to approximately between 30-34% today. Of the many things it engages in, one of the most prominent processes it has set up, is the Billing and Payment Recovery process (BNPP), which helps IAMAI publishers and agencies alike to be paid on time," stated a press release.
The new leadership team will play a pivotal role in guiding DAC and its digital advertising stakeholders to work towards the goal of the growth of the digital advertising sector. Along with this they will also be overseeing and supporting the three Task Force Groups viz. Unified Standard Measurement, Cookieless Future and Affiliate Best Practices. Additionally, they will continue to interact regularly with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, ensuring that the interests and concerns of the digital advertising community are effectively represented in regulatory discussions and decision-making processes, the release mentioned.
Twine Digital celebrates 10 years of digital excellence
Over the past decade Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth
By e4m Staff | Oct 24, 2023 12:28 AM | 2 min read
Twine Digital, a leading digital marketing solutions company headquartered in Delhi, celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 17, 2023. Over the past ten years, Twine Digital has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding its operations from India to various corners of the world, and cultivating a diverse portfolio of domestic as well as global advertisers. As the company embarks on a new decade, it is poised to fortify its global presence.
Founder and CEO Bharat Wadhwa expressed gratitude towards the clients and dedicated team members who have been instrumental in Twine Digital's journey, serving clients tirelessly and propelling the company to new heights. Wadhwa further revealed ambitious plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and streamlining operations. Additionally, Twine Digital is actively engaging with industry leaders to introduce the fintech platform in the South East Asia and Middle East regions.
India vs NZ match: Disney+ Hotstar posts peak concurrency of 4.3cr viewers
The match also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has recorded a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on Oct 22, 2023. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking their own recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India Vs. Pakistan match earlier in this tournament, according to the platform. Moreover, the on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals.
Commenting on this, Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, "We want to thank our users who flocked to Disney+ Hotstar for the thrilling game between India vs New Zealand, and helped us reset the world record for concurrent viewers for a live streaming event. We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 Million) at its peak during the match - a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 Million) previously set for the India vs Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users' screens."
Ad veteran Shashi Sinha to get AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023
Sinha joins the ranks of Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara and others
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 11:22 AM | 4 min read
The Advertising Agencies Association of India today announced that the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023 will be conferred on advertising veteran Shashi Sinha. This is the highest honour to be given to an individual in India for his/ her outstanding contribution to the Advertising Industry.
With nearly four decades in the advertising industry, Shashi Sinha is seasoned professional and has dedicated the majority of his career to a single agency group. In a leadership span of 25 years, he progressed from being the head of Media at FCB Ulka to the CEO of all media units under IPG Media Brands in 2013. As CEO, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, transforming a little-known media group into the most respectable entity among all IPG business units in India. This success elevated the global standing of IPG Media Brands. Simultaneously, his enduring stewardship of Amul for over 37 years attests to the high regard in which he is held. Beyond corporate achievements, he played a pivotal role in the sevenfold growth of Interactive Avenues, a digital agency acquired during his tenure. His emphasis on human resources ensured the retention of original founders within the leadership team at MB agencies. Notably, MB agencies, apart from Group M, are the only media agencies to have received Agency of the Year Awards at prestigious local shows like Emvies and Goafest Abbies.
Renowned for his active presence and guidance in various industry bodies, including roles as the current Chairman of BARC, former President of the Ad Club and former Chairman of ABC and MRUC. His involvement in ASCI, and contributions to IRS editions and AAAI further exemplify his commitment to influencing the advertising landscape. He has also been Chairman of the Awards Governing Council at Goafest. Beyond his professional life, he contributes to social causes through advisory roles in organizations like Akhand Jyoti Charitable Trust and TRRAIN Foundation, focusing on healthcare for curable blindness and supporting the training and placement of people with disabilities in the retail sector.
Making the announcement, Prasanth Kumar, President, AAAI, said, “Shashi Sinha's journey in advertising is an inspiring narrative of leadership, innovation, and resilience. As the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Awardee for 2023, he exemplifies decades of transformative impact, steering media entities to unparalleled success. His tenure as CEO at IPG Media Brands marked a turnaround that elevated industry standards, making it the most profitable entity under IPG in India. Beyond corporate milestones, Shashi's commitment to industry bodies and social causes is laudable. His achievements reflect not just professional excellence but a deep-seated passion for shaping the advertising landscape and contributing meaningfully to societal progress. Shashi Sinha is truly deserving of this honour.”
Anupriya Acharya, Chairperson of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Selection Committee, remarked, "No one deserves this prestigious honor more than Shashi. While his success in advertising is remarkable, his contributions to the industry at large are nothing short of exemplary. It is no surprise therefore, that the entire committee unanimously agreed to bestow this award upon Shashi, recognizing his outstanding achievements and significant impact on the advertising landscape."
The AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual who has been a practitioner of advertising for twenty-five years and had been in the top management position; has been or continues to be an active participant in industry bodies and or made significant contributions in shaping the industry priorities which enabled the advertising industry to grow, prosper and become more professionalized; individual known for his integrity, ethical practice and leadership qualities; contributed to his Company/Companies growth by innovative thinking and taking them in newer directions; involved in projects of social consequence which is seen as a role model for the industry at large and had been an industry veteran.
Some of the past winners of this award include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Mike Khanna, R K Swamy, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Prem Mehta, Roda Mehta, Ram Sehgal, Madhukar Kamath, Arvind Sharma, Colvyn Harris and others.
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
Ventes Avenues celebrates 9th anniversary
The mobile adtech company became operational in 2014
By e4m Staff | Oct 23, 2023 10:28 AM | 3 min read
Mobile adtech company Ventes Avenues is celebrating its 9th anniversary. It started its operations on October 23, 2014 from Mumbai with a five-member team. The company has released a press release to mark the occasion.
"Ventes Avenues has reached a momentous occasion, celebrating 9 years of our remarkable journey. As we reflect on the years gone by, we have a plethora of stories about achieved milestones and a thriving Ventes family, where each employee is a fundamental building block in our success.
"From a 5 member team in our Mumbai office where we started on 23rd October 2014, to our current strength of 85 spread across 7 offices in India & South East Asia; Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore(India), Jakarta (Indonesia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Singapore). Over these nine years, we have reached new heights and gained invaluable knowledge and unique experiences.
"Together, we have weathered all challenges that came our way and have emerged even more resilient. As we reminisce through the years, it's evident that we have evolved as a robust company, being nimbly footed has allowed us the flexibility to change with time, and embrace new technology, while always being relevant and consistently staying ahead of the curve. What sets us apart is that, without any external funding, we have grown our business from the revenue we generate; we remain a bootstrapped Indian company.
"With renewed vigour, starting with a new focus on the technology solutions, creation of our own DSP platform, aimed at elevating branding and performance campaigns. Transitioning from the development of our own proprietary ad-tech platforms & fraud tools to building a robust re-marketing platform. We place a strong emphasis on both our internal and external customers, and a profound understanding that trust and transparency in all our interactions have been the cornerstone of our current achievements.
"Our eyes swell with pride for the incredible Ventes Avenues we have built. Thank you all for being part of our phenomenal journey, and here’s to many more years of success, growth and amazing partnerships."
Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues commented “Nine years ago we embarked on this journey, armed with vision, determination and a dream. This dream started when the three of us came together, Bala (whom I have worked with since 2005) and Fauzan (who we started working with in 2008) & I sat sipping coffee over many Saturdays at Starbucks, jotting notes and ideas on diaries, paper napkins and forming strategies on Bala’s laptop, then, one day, we decided to take the plunge. And here we are, 9 years later, living out our dream. Over these nine years, we've not just grown in size and stature, but we've also evolved as a company that cherishes learning, innovation, technology and the power of teamwork. The fact that we have successfully completed 9 years is a remarkable testament to the amazing people who work with us at Ventes and the unwavering support of our clients and agency partners. This would have never been possible without the trust of various international publishers and technology partners that Ventes represents in India and SEA. We extend our heartfelt thanks for the love, support, and encouragement we have received from our teams, our partners, and our friends in the industry. Your support means the world to us.”
Manorama News Conclave 2023 - An Assembly of Influential Visionaries
The theme of this year's Conclave, which took place on October 18, was "India: The Future Story"
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 9:21 AM | 4 min read
Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Manorama News Conclave 2023, held at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre at 9.45 am. The central theme of this edition was "India: The Future Story," and it featured a distinguished lineup of speakers who shared their insights on various facets of India's future, ranging from politics and space exploration to cinema and artificial intelligence.
The event commenced with a warm welcome address from Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor and Director of Malayala Manorama. He underscored the pivotal role that India's future plays, especially with the general election on the horizon.
Mammen Mathew, Chief Editor of Malayala Manorama, added a unique touch by presenting gold medals to the accomplished winners of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Notably, these athletes received recognition before their official government recognition, marking a significant milestone in their sporting achievements.
In her keynote address, Smriti Irani highlighted the striking divisions among opposition parties, despite their formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) with the aim of challenging the BJP in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Conclave hosted a series of thought-provoking sessions:
- India in the Perspective of Kashmir: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, discussed the unique status of J&K and questioned the temporary nature of Article 370.
- Yechury on 'India – The Future Story': CPM General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, outlined his party's vision for the 2024 general elections, emphasizing the ‘INDIA’ alliance's pivotal role.
- Kerala Politics in 2024: A spirited debate featuring Kerala's Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan and CPM state secretary M. V. Govindan delved into the intricacies of Kerala politics and their respective alliances.
- India’s Space Dreams: ISRO Chairman, S. Somnath, shared his optimism regarding Chandrayaan-3 and the remarkable scientific contributions it promises to deliver.
- Future of Cinemas & Theatres: A discussion on the challenges faced by the film industry was led by Malayalam film personalities, including Basil Joseph, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Nikhila Vimal.
- Widening Space for Women in Politics: Notable women leaders in politics, including K. K. Shailaja (CPM), K. K. Rema (RMP), and Shoba Surendran (BJP), explored the imperative of enhancing female representation in politics. They addressed diverse issues, including women's entry at Sabarimala and the Israel-Palestine conflict.
- Possibilities of Artificial Intelligence: Google DeepMind research director, Dileep George, delved into the potential of AI and whether it could surpass human intelligence.
- Reverse Brain Drain: Ashok Mani and Vivek Venugopal discussed solutions to counteract the brain drain issue in Kerala, focusing on the identification of strengths and the enhancement of social and entertainment infrastructure.
The Conclave incorporated unique and engaging activities, including a digital "hope wall," where dignitaries like Smriti Irani, Omar Abdullah and Basil Joseph penned well-wishes for India's future. In a unique pre-event activity, college students were invited to pose impactful questions about India's future. These students were subsequently given the opportunity to ask their questions directly to the experts at the Conclave.
Notable mentions at the Conclave included Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who shared insights about the 'INDIA' front's plans for the upcoming general elections. He noted the growing anti-incumbency sentiment, particularly in the Hindi belt, and emphasized the importance of a well-crafted manifesto for the Congress party.
The Conclave concluded on a thoughtful note with a session featuring spiritual guru and orator Gaur Gopal Das, who explored "The yardstick of happiness in the era of Artificial Intelligence." Gaur's philosophy emphasized that happiness is unrelated to possessions, and the key lies in how one lives, not what one has.
In the valedictory address, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D. K. Shivakumar, acknowledged the indispensable role that media plays in Indian democracy. He expressed appreciation for Malayala Manorama's significant contributions to India's progress over its 130-year history.
The Manorama News Conclave 2023 offered a platform for enlightening discussions and unique activities, bringing together diverse voices and perspectives on the future of India.
