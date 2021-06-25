Prakash Javadekar relaunches IIMC's research journals 'Communicator' & 'Sanchar Madhyam'

Both 'Communicator' and 'Sanchar Medium' are edited by Prof. Virender Kumar Bharti and Prof. Pramod Kumar respectively

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar, on Friday, relaunched the UGC-CARE listed research journals of Indian Institute of Mass Communication'Communicator' and 'Sanchar Madhyam'. On this occasion, Director General of IIMC, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi was also present. Both 'Communicator' and 'Sanchar Medium' are edited by Prof. (Dr.) Virender Kumar Bharti and Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar respectively.

Director General of IIMC Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi mentioned that 'Communicator' is being published from the year 1965 and 'Sanchar Medium' is published from the year 1980. Both these research journals publish academic research and analysis all sorts of topics related to communication, media and journalism.

Prof. Dwivedi said book reviews of the books on mass communication and journalism, are also published in both journals. Apart from this, the research papers related to the development of new technology also get space in both journals.

The Publications Division of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication publishes 'Communicator' four times a year and 'Sanchar Medium' twice a year. The coming issues of both these journals have focused on hundred years of media education in India and these issues will be in the market shortly.

