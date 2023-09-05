PM Modi speaks to Moneycontrol on G20, global issues, economy, and more
It was an hour-long conversation at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors
In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol days before India readies to host the G20 Leaders Summit, PM Narendra Narendra Modi spoke at length on global issues, India’s growth prospects and its role in G20 and the overall economy.
In an hour-long conversation at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors, the Prime Minister also shared his views on inflation and the dangers of freebies.
Talking about the India growth story, the Prime Minister said, “India’s growth is not only good for Indians but also for the world. India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South.”
It’s the Prime Minister first interview to a digital-only publication in his second term. The full interview will be published on Moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am on Wednesday-September 6.
Sharing his views on India’s role in the G20, the Prime Minister said that India has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union.
“Perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world—Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”
The Prime Minister said that India has been proactive in finding solutions for global issues and the same is also reflected in the country’s agenda for G20. “When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues.”
The Prime Minister Modi also said that the world is now convinced that India will play a larger role in shaping the global future.
“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”
Talking about the G20 events and conferences that took place across the length and the breadth of the country in the last few months, the Prime Minister said, “Our democratization of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country.”
Asked about India’s guiding principle for engaging with the world, the Prime Minister said it was no different from what his government followed at home.” We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last 9 years…. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”
Talking about the problem of heightened inflation globally and its impact on India and countries of the Global South, the Prime Minister Modi said, “As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022. Yet, we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living. For example, recently on Raksha Bandhan, you saw how we reduced the prices of LPG for all consumers.”
Sharing his views on debt vulnerabilities and damage to the economy from freebies, “The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price. Yet again, the good thing is that people are becoming increasingly aware of the problem,” the Prime Minister said.
“In this information age, news about the debt crisis in one country is travelling to many other countries. People are analysing the situation and awareness is spreading. This is helpful for other countries to take precautionary steps to avoid a similar situation in their own countries, with the people’s support. In our own country too, on multiple platforms, I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that India’s political stability is the main reason why every sector could see deep reforms which led to stronger economic prospects for the country. “Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep on mentioning sectors that have seen reforms.”
Nikhil Kamath brings Ajay Bijli, Sajith Sivanandan & Vijay Subramaniam on his Podcast
This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 7:33 PM | 3 min read
In a world where content is king and the entertainment industry constantly evolves, understanding the dynamics of content consumption becomes paramount. In a recent episode of his podcast, "WTF is" the youngest and brightest investor in India, Nikhil Kamath, engaged in an intriguing conversation with three industry stalwarts, Founder of PVR Cinemas & Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd. Ajay Bijli and President & Head of Disney+ Hotstar, Sajith Sivanandan. Vijay Subramaniam Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artist’s Network. This episode delved into the heart of Indian content consumption, unravelling valuable insights that shed light on the preferences, trends, and cultural nuances that shape the entertainment landscape of the nation.
One of the key takeaways from the conversation was the pivotal role of vernacular and regional content. Kamath, in his conversation with Bijli and Sivanandan, highlighted the importance of catering to diverse linguistic preferences considering how a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages. On this Sajith Sivanandan said ''Things that need to happen is more vernacular more regional content that is super key because increasingly we are seeing that a lot of the content getting consumed is in vernacular languages so that's going to be very very key.''
The conversation also touched upon the unique dynamics of Indian cinema culture. In their observation, in India it's not just about watching a film; it's about immersing oneself in an event, donning the role of the protagonist, and enjoying the collective experience with fellow audience members. ''Within the West, it's like you come by uh buy a ticket buy a popcorn Pepsi watch the movie, and get out so I call them ‘shoebox cinemas’ right, whereas in India it's a form of entertainment. People you know dress up, they come it's an event and there's an interval so you again come back to the forest you when you go to the loop you think that you're also the hero a girl so it's like very difficult in a different culture" said Ajay Bijili about this topic.
Moreover, the conversation addressed the role of women in influencing content choices and the integral role that women play in shaping content preferences within families. This insight underscores the need for diverse and inclusive content that resonates with the preferences of women across generations.
The conversation with Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the growing impact of streaming platforms in Indian content consumption. The rise of digital platforms has provided an avenue for individuals to access a wide array of content on-demand, transcending geographical barriers. This has further fuelled the need for content diversity and localization to cater to the vast and varied audience base of the country. ''Women of the house takes a decision which Cinema to go to whether it's your daughter your wife or your mother or your girlfriend", said Ajay Bijili on this.
Nikhil Kamath's eighth podcast episode unveiled a treasure trove of insights into the consumption patterns of Indian content. The episode underscores the importance of crafting content that resonates on a cultural, linguistic, and emotional level, ultimately forging deeper connections with viewers across the nation.
KidZania India completes 10 years
Holds anniversary celebrations capturing the essence of its decade-long journey
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 3:24 PM | 3 min read
KidZania India, an indoor theme park, has completed 10 years.
Talking about the milestone, Xavier Lopez Ancona, President & CEO, KidZania, said, “From observing children worldwide, I marvelled at the commonalities in their behaviours and play. The insatiable curiosity and love for hands-on, experiential learning sparked KidZania's vision. I imagined a realm where education seamlessly blends with entertainment a harmonious fusion. KidZania embodies the belief that learning should be exhilarating; where young minds engage in lifelike scenarios, make choices, and understand the value of teamwork. As we celebrate 10 years of KidZania in India, our mission remains steadfast: to equip future leaders with a platform igniting exploration, nurturing creativity, and unlocking the joy of discovery. In this nurturing space, we empower tomorrow's trailblazers."
Sharing his thoughts on KidZania’s journey in India, Paras Chandaria, Founder and Promoter, KidZania India said, “Our investment choice in KidZania goes beyond finances; it's an investment in the future of education, entertainment, and the next generation of leaders. In a rapidly evolving world, innovative learning approaches are vital to engage young minds while preparing them for tomorrow's challenges. KidZania aptly fulfills this need by offering immersive experiential learning that not only entertains but also imparts essential life skills such as decision-making, collaboration, and problem-solving. This investment is a belief in nurturing young minds for a brighter and more capable future, and we're thrilled to contribute to this transformative journey."
“Throughout its journey, KidZania India has maintained strong brand partnerships that have contributed to collaborative success. Starting with brands like Parle, synonymous with KidZania India for the longest period, has been an integral part of the park's growth. Alongside, KidZania India has welcomed new brand partnerships with industry giants like TVS and Mahindra Lifespaces, enhancing the range of experiences for its visitors. KidZania now boasts 24 purpose partners, each contributing to the diverse and engaging activities children can explore,” read a press release.
“We have seen a gradual recovery after the pandemic, footfalls are returning to pre-pandemic levels across both our centers. Footfalls have presently touched around 7.2 million over the last 10 years. Over the next two years, we will be looking at spreading out in five additional markets starting with Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The formats may vary depending on the locations we finalise, wherein we may have smaller centers. In the next 8-10 years, India will become the largest market for KidZania across the world, with atleast 7-8 centers surpassing Mexico with four centers. Similarly, Tier 2 markets and upcoming towns with high density of children will be tapped into”, Chandaria added.
The anniversary celebrations were marked by a series of events that captured the essence of KidZania India's journey. The day commenced with a heartwarming welcome song performance, showcasing the energy and enthusiasm that has defined the park's spirit over the years. The festivities also included a special felicitation ceremony, where old employees, media partners, and promoters who have been integral to KidZania India's growth were honored for their enduring contributions. This gesture aimed to recognize and celebrate the collaborative efforts that have shaped KidZania India's success story.
IWMBuzz.com's India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership
IWMBuzz Media's India Web Fest, India's Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Conclave, sees brightest minds from the M&E space participate and share viewpoints to shape future of the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:23 PM | 1 min read
ndia Web Fest, India’s biggest and one of the most credible OTT and web entertainment conclaves in season 5, ended on a high note with media and entertainment industry’s biggest movers and shakers, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to digital content bosses to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals coming under one roof to discuss the future of web entertainment. A stellar lineup of over 50 plus speakers shared their knowledge across topics and subjects.
The Fest was held at The Westin, Mumbai on August 22, 2023, and was curated and executed by IWMBuzz.com.
With the ever so changing and evolving web industry, the India Web Fest saw everyone speak their minds, presenting their creative and entrepreneurial skill set before the audience.
The key takeaways were discussions on SVOD VS AVOD model, impact of influencer marketing, Data vs Guts while commissioning shows by platforms, branded content trends, marketing opportunities in the space and also rise of regional content in OTT.
The day was a full house all day with vibrancy palpable in the air.
For more details log on to: www.indiawebfest.com
Planet Marathi presents India Web Fest Season 5
Co Powered By: Applause Entertainment & EPIC ON
In Association With: News Nine Plus & TVF
Partners: Bobble AI, One Digital Entertainment, PTC Play, Shemaroo Me, Whiteapple, Radiocity, 24 Frames
Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee wins National Award for Ek Duaa
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues faced by women
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 8:17 PM | 2 min read
Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee won the coveted National Film Award for his short film Ek Duaa at the 69th National Film Award.
The film is produced by Bollywood star Esha Deol, who has also worked as lead cast in Mukherjee's film. "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious National Award for my film Ek Duaa. It was an overwhelming journey for me, and such recognition encourages me to work on subjects that I believe in," says Mukherjee, who is currently working on post production of his magum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan, and also writing screenplay for his next Draupadi.
Ek Duaa deals with social ordeals and issues that are often faced by women. This is a subject that will make people think and probably change their mentality also. The film fetched many international awards and finally the highest honour from the Government of India makes this film memorable. "I am blessed," says Esha Deol, who produced the film. "When Ram Kamal narrated me the story, I was certain that I would make this film, and this would be my first film as a producer."
Ram Kamal, who is currently working on two Bengali films in Kolkata, says, "Phone has been ringing since the announcement. I am touched by the kind of congratulatory texts and voice messages I am receiving from Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. I am glad that jury members felt this film deserves a special place amongst bigwig winners!"
BARC data: CNN-News18 has 35% share in 2+ TG
On the digital front, the channel has 1.4 billion views on YouTube
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 5:26 PM | 1 min read
CNN-News18 has registered over 35% share in the English TV news genre for more than a year now, according to BARC data.
“As per the data issued by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 2+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” read a press release.
“In the 15+ TG, CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6% market share. (Source: BARC | Market: India | TG: 15+ | Period: AVG Wk 16’22 – 29’23 | 8 Channels considered | Market share%),” the release mentioned.
Commenting on the numbers, Avinash Kaul, CEO (Broadcast), Network18 Group said, “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers.”
On the digital front, CNN-News18 claimed it has captured 1.4 billion views on YouTube. On Facebook too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views. (Source: Crowdtangle | Period: Aug’22-July’23).
Luminaries share industry insights at NewsX Festival of Ideas
The event brought together speakers from diverse backgrounds like politics, movies, start-ups, defence, etc.
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:12 PM | 2 min read
On the first day of the first edition of NewsX Festival of Ideas, noteworthy speakers deliberated on topics through 25 sessions in a lit-fest-style event. It was jam-packed with spellbinding conversations, celebrity sightings, book signings and selfies. The main highlight of the event was the recognition and awards presented to the guest speakers. The event concluded with great enthusiasm and success as it aimed to foster a platform for meaningful conversations, the exchange of innovative ideas, among attendees.
The event, held at The Taj Ambassador at New Delhi, provided a platform for our esteemed guests to share industry insights from their respective fields in a free and open conversation with NewsX. The Festival of Ideas brought together various Speakers from diverse backgrounds, including Politicians & Political Analysts, Celebrities, Authors, Start-up Founders, Defence and Media Experts.
After the event, recognized and honoured participants as a token of appreciation for their dedication and talent. Here’s what some of prominent Thought Leaders, Authors and Luminaries had to say on day one of the Festival of Ideas among others:
‘No one can steal Rajnikanth Stature, We all should respect this fact’ Former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav
'Felt like Al Pacino from Scarface' Celebrated Actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui narrates the story of the Gangs of Wasseypur.
‘The decade between 1950 and 1960 was definably the most productive decade for the short history of our republic’ said Congress Lok Sabha MP, Manish Tewari.
‘Each Prime Minister made contribution but the debacle of 1962 goes into the account of PM Jawaharlal Nehru’ stated Ram Madhav, President India Foundation.
‘Agency Journalism is zero ego, no face and very selfless’ ANI Editor, Smita Prakash on the role of traditional media.
'Wakhan Corridor built to keep India away from Czarist Russia.' Author and journalist Sandeep Unnithan on Wakhan corridor.
'The trick is to use the degree as insurance, not as a noose. A lot of people use it as a noose and its deferred gratification.' Deep Kalra, Make My Trip founder on Start-Up culture.
'Rahul is not what he was a year ago, Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed his profile. He is courageous, comes across as sincere but I don't know if he has what's needed to rule India?' says Author of Accidental Prime Minister, Sanajaya Baru.
Stay tuned for the Day-2 of Festival of Ideas as we delve deeper into thought-provoking discussions, inspiring talks with eminent personalities.
Times Now claims leadership in NCCS AB 22+, 10L+ markets
The channel cites BARC ratings data for Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023 as the source
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Times Now has claimed that it registered a 30.7% share among English TV news channels for more than a year (Week 16 2022-Week 33 2023) as per BARC ratings data. This is in the most relevant target group for English News, which is 10L+ markets amongst NCCS AB 22+ age group among males.
*Source: BARC| 10L+| NCCS AB 22+ Males| Wk.16'22 - 33'23, share amongst 6 channels
Moreover, the viewership data of the last 8 weeks, which will be the correct representation of the current scenario, establishes Times Now's dominace across multiple TGs (both NCCS AB 22+ as well as NCCS AB 22+ Males) in 10L+ markets (see chart).
*Source: BARC| 10L+| Wk.26-33'23|share amongst 6 channels
With elections just months away, an advertising blitz is par for the course around this time. However, industry sources said that the claims being cited in recent advertising campaigns do not show the correct picture, and in some cases are deeply suspect and misleading.
“News is serious business, an honest one at that. Seasoned professionals know that numbers mean nothing without relevance”, said an industry source who pointed out that for every category there is a natural viewership base and data cuts which do not stay true to that are misleading the consumer. “Otherwise, its staking claim to a standing means claiming status with zero relevance”, he added.
“With elections round the corner, some desperation for visibility is understandable --but twisting the truth and presenting it in the public domain is not the right way to play the challenger game”, pointed out an industry veteran.
