Origami Creative collaborates with organisations to offer internships to senior citizens

The pandemic has been hard on us all, but perhaps the ones hardest hit, are grandparents. The inability to step out for a walk or meet family members have intensified feelings of isolation and apathy. We all know of an ajji, ajja, thaatha, paati, ammachy, appacha, amamma, nana, nani, daadi, and daada who is capable of doing so much more than they currently are.



Origami Creative, a leading creatve & digital agency in Bengaluru is collaborating with like-minded organisations to offer grandparents month-long internships that give them a chance to navigate the world of modern work. The objective of the program is to provide a second innings to retired citizens through invigorating internships in the field of their choice.



Laeeq Ali, Co-founder, Origami Creative Concepts & President of the Advertising Club Bangalore, says, “The world has changed a lot in the last 1-2 years and we are still adapting to the new order. We hear different stories of people dealing with changes – not just the younger generation, but also the older ones. A friend’s dad that I met was voicing the pain of not being able to step out for his routine evening walk. This stuck with me. We picked this conversation thread in one of our regular brainstorming meetings and the team rallied behind the same to create the Grand Adventure program.”



Launched on Grandparents’ Day, this program is a chance for grandparents to toss their gardening gloves, oven mitts, and whatever else that’s holding them back, and set out on a #GrandAdventure. Fill up the form to get started: https://www.origamicreative.com/senior-internship/



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)