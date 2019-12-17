Ogilvy gets associated with #DNAFightsRape campaign

The campaign video has already crossed 700,000 views and has reached out to over 4 million people

In a pathbreaking campaign #DNAFightsRape – Save the Evidence, experts from across law enforcement, legal, forensics have talked about the role of scientific investigation and its most conclusive nature in convicting the guilty, where rape is concerned.

In a film released on social media, Dr. Vivek Sahajpal Assistant Director (DNA Testing), State Forensic Lab, Himachal Pradesh, talks about his experience in having dealt with a number of such cases, highlighting the fact that not all cases get public attention or even the support from their close ones to help fight for themselves.

He explains that the rapist inevitably leaves behind his DNA and that the bodily evidence, be it the blood, semen, hair, nail, sweat, saliva, all account for most crucial evidence that can help convict him.

Sadly, not many people understand this, and in most instances, crucial DNA evidence is lost as the survivor in her state of shock and trauma tends to wash and clean off the evidence.

The campaign #DNAFightsRape was launched on November 25 on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, combining forces from the Delhi Police, UN Women India, AIIMS, MARD and others to support the move. This is an initiative of Ogilvy and GTH-GA that articulates views of subject matter experts, stating the importance of DNA as world’s best crime-fighting technology and the need for it to be public knowledge

In a message going out from Dr. Pinky Anand, Additional Solicitor General, Govt. of India and Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women India, there’s a clear ‘call to action’, do not wash, do not clean, DNAFightsRape-Save the Evidence!

