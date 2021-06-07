Nykaa Fashion launches a new vertical- Nykaa Fashion Home

Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce platform, best-known for its thoughtful curation of brands, unveils Nykaa Fashion Home, a new and beautifully designed virtual décor store, for those seeking to give their homes a touch of elegance and character.



The more time we spend indoors, the more invested we are in sculpting our personal spaces into zones that reflect our personality & taste and are comforting to the mind, body and spirit. Minor uplifts like a vibrant throw in your favourite unwinding corner, a breezy floral curtain behind your workstation, an accent piece on your coffee table or a potpourri bowl by the bed, can go a long way in breaking the monotony of mundane days at home.



It is with this understanding that Nykaa Fashion has launched Nykaa Fashion Home, a meticulous presentation of the latest in kitchen essentials, dinner & serve-ware, furnishings, décor accessories, bath products, storage must-haves and home improvement solutions, all handpicked to elevate your shopping experience and bring you the joy of discovery, every time you visit the store.



The curation features an exciting mix of homegrown and international brands such as Portico, D’décor, Meyer, AA Living, Mason Home, Ellementry, Rosemoor, Décor Remedy and many more. In true Nykaa fashion, the curations will spark the imagination of those seeking a little inspiration for their home. Whether you want to swap out your current serve-ware for sustainable options or uplift your upholstery with a botanical vibe or infuse luxurious fragrances in every corner or simply bring the latest trend home, Nykaa Fashion Home is where you need to be.



Care has been taken to ensure a versatile range of offerings available to consumers through a truly seamless online and in-app shopping experience. In addition to high quality, home solutions, Nykaa Fashion Home will also host specialized content, visual inspiration and videos to guide shoppers through the nuances of interior styling and handy hacks for the house-proud.



“We are excited to launch Nykaa Fashion Home for our shoppers who see their homes as a reflection of their personal style statement. The curation, discovery, inspiration, and convenience that have come to define the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience will now transcend to our offering for home, complete with styling guides and customized content. Our curations for Nykaa Fashion Home reflect the latest trends of the season and we’re excited for our shoppers to begin discovering the products and brands we have lovingly put together for them”, says Adwaita Nayar, CEO Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member, Nykaa.

