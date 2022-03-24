Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 to be held in metaverse

Viacom18’s kids’ entertainment franchise Nickelodeon will conduct a multi-platform premiere for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday 27th March. A flagship initiative that empowers kids and celebrates their choices, “Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus presents Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021” is set to be the ‘first ever’ awards screening experience in India to be held in the metaverse. This association has been conceptualised and crafted by Wavemaker India for Perfetti Van Melle India in partnership with Viacom18.

“The awards show will come to life in a screening at Decentraland, the place of the first ever Metaverse concert. This desktop-first experience of Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus presents Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021” has been curated for audiences across the globe and is sure to provide families with one of its kind immersive entertainment experiences. The screening will allow users to create virtual avatars and experience the slime fountains, ride on the blimp and play fun games while being virtually immersed at the event,” the network said.

Along with the metaverse, the awards will witness a simulcast this year across 14+ multiscreen platforms- on TV with Nick, Sonic, Nick HD+, Tata Play (Ch. Nos 664 and 665), on Viacom18’s OTT platforms Voot, Voot Kids along with Jio TV and Jio TV+ and on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram on Sunday 27th March 2022 at 8.30pm. The awards will be see a fun gaming themed night where Nicktoons will be seen playing a lot of arcade games while also presenting awards to super stars and kids favourites like Badshaah, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandana and influencers like Anushka Sen and more. The event will also see olympians, para olympians amongst others being celebrated for their inspiring achievements.

Speaking on creating category-first innovations Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards reiterates our commitment towards empowering and encouraging young audiences to voice their choice. KCA has created a unique position for itself, and year-on-year continues to deepen engagement with its audiences. Always ahead of the curve, Nickelodeon has created new benchmarks for innovation in the category and KCA 2021 is all set to provide a seamless unified experience to consumers on a platform of their choice including the first ever metaverse screening in the category!”

Speaking about partnering with the pioneering awards Rohit Kapoor, Marketing Director from Perfetti Van Melle, said, "As a brand that is also looking at deep engagement with kids and families we are always on the lookout for unique platforms and properties that allow as to tell our brand story distinctively. Associating with a category first metaverse event allows is to augment our engagement with our audience make it more meaningful and tech forward. In times when every child is engaging with a screen this clutter breaking association allows us to be ahead of the curve in striking a connect with families."

On integrating with Kids Choice Mr. Karthik Nagarajan, Chief Content Officer, Wavemaker India, said, “Content marketing on Metaverse platform is the next wave in digital marketing. At Wavemaker, our philosophy is to positively provoke our clients and create industry-first innovative work for our brands. With Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus and Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards we had the perfect partnership to create category first Web3.0 event which would enthrall young audiences and their parents. Interactive entertainment is the future of consumer experience and we are all excited to ride this wave.”

With several cutting-edge additions and pioneering initiatives, the run up to the 7th edition of the awards witnessed many ground-breaking influencer and digital outreach campaigns. To fan the frenzy, the KCA Gang of influencers engaged in conversation live on twitter spaces about their favourite nominees which included kid influencers, young adults, and mom bloggers such as Siddharth Nigam, Cahat Tewani and Saru Mukherjee to name a few.

Pulling out all stops, KCA 2021 also curated a special treasure hunt for its fans on Instagram along with the KCA gang, to win special hampers and vouchers. Specially curated superfan contests and sessions entertained kids across Instagram and YouTube. Platform specific engagements across MX Taka Tak, Instagram and other short format content platforms encouraged young fans to groove to the KCA shake. Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Nickelodeon exclusively partnered with 99 Pancakes to curate special limited edition meals. Through partnerships with Red Wolf and Nirula’s, KCA 2021 offered discounts to people who cast their votes.

With so many innovation in store this year, don’t forget to tune into Alpenliebe Eclairs Plus presents Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 in the Metaverse by registering yourself on nickindia.com, on TV with Nick, Sonic, Nick HD+, Tata Play (Ch. Nos 664 and 665), on Viacom18’s OTT platforms Voot, Voot Kids along with Jio TV and Jio TV+ and on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram on Sunday 27th March 2022 at 8.30pm.

