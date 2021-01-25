NEWS18 to telecast Mission Paani Waterthon to raise awareness about water crisis

Launched in 2019, Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India has over the past two years put their best foot forward in sensitizing people about water conservation and hygiene. Bringing the campaign to a grand culmination with its Mission Paani Waterthon on January 26, the day shall witness India and its people come together for Water Power. Hosted by Akshay Kumar, the campaign ambassador, the event will emphasise on ‘Paani Ki Kahaani, Bhaarat Ki Zubaani’, the theme to raise awareness about water crisis in India. The 8-hour telethon starting 12:30 pm will feature a host of eminent personalities from different walks of life take the Jal Pratigya, a water oath.

Broadcasted live on Network18’s TV news channels and digital platforms, the waterthon shall witness notable personalities and celebrities like AR Rahman, Mallika Sarabhai, Prasoon Joshi, Sadhguru, HH Chidanand Swami, Rajkumar Rao, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishwanathan Anand and Smriti Mandhana among others celebrate the journey and impact of the campaign. Add to that, the event shall feature a host of Union ministers and political dignitaries, such as Gajendra Singh Shekhawat — Minister of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, Dr. Harsh Vardhan — Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Tech, Earth Sciences, Govt of India, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ — Minister, Human Resource Development, Government of India, Smriti Irani — Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, Nitin Gadkari — Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Government of India and Kiren Rijiju — Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (I/C). The event will also see Aaditya Thackeray, Yogi Adityanath, Vijay Rupani among other state ministers talking to the public.

Water warriors, organizations and activists who’ve led from the front and made a telling contribution to the world of water conservation shall be recognized and felicitated for their efforts during the telethon. And making the day all the more engaging for viewers, the event shall feature live song and dance performances that will see Esha Deol in the opening dance act followed by Malini Awasthi, Shaan and the evergreen Indian Ocean. There will also be an underwater dance by Hydroman that is sure to leave viewers in awe.

With these inspirational figures doing their best to make a difference by conserving water, it’s time to take ownership of the situation and do the same. Be part of the Mission Paani Waterthon this Tuesday, January 26 and take the Jal Pratigya so that you can hold your head high for playing an instrumental role in water conservation and hygiene. Watch the event on CNBC-TV18 and News18 Network. Follow it using hashtag #Myjalpratigya, #MissionPaani on social media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)