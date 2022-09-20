News18 Tamil Nadu air’s MK Stalin’s first interview as Chief Minister

The interview conducted by News18 Tamil Nadu’s Editor Karthigaichelvan, is being aired all day on September 20

News18 TN aired the first ever interview of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin on September 20th. The CM’s exclusive one-on-one conversation with Karthigaichelvan S, Editor, News18 Tamil Nadu, is being aired all day today.

The explosive interview touches upon a range of contemporary issues concerning the state such as the opposition alliance, BJP, and the odds of him being a king or kingmaker in the 2024 general elections. This is MK Stalin’s first-ever interview with a media house since becoming Tamil Nadu chief minister on 7th May 2021.

The much-anticipated interview also summarises a range of political concerns including his estimation about DMK’s performance in the upcoming polls and his increasing interest in an alliance with Congress. The chief minister has also shared his thoughts on possibilities after the general election of 2024.

Editor, News18 Tamil Nadu, Karthigaichelvan S, moderated the interview. The ace journalist had recently joined News18 Tamil Nadu as the editor. With a career spanning more than 25 years, Karthigaichelvan S understands the pulse of Tamil politics.

