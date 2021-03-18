News18 Tamil Nadu brings programming lineup for State Assembly Elections

The special programs on the channel will be led by experienced anchors and journalists offering viewers superior coverage of the Tamil Nadu elections

With less than two months to go for the Tamil Nadu elections, the state prepares to see who would be the next occupant of St. George Fort. News18 Tamil Nadu has lined-up extensive programming to capture upcoming state elections Titled ‘Festival of Democracy’, the programming will showcase the campaigns and rallies of the political parties to questioning the politicians on substantive policy issues that affect the common man to with high-decibel debates to keep the Tamil viewers apprised of major developments in the Tamil Nadu Politics.

New shows include Therthal Kathaiyalla varalaru (History of elections) at 02:30 pm, showcasing analysis on how the elections were conducted earlier in terms of parties, constitutions, star candidates, Election Commission, etc. Kalathin Kural (Voice at the right time) at 7 pm, an interactive show with election experts led by a News18 political editor.

18 on 18, an interactive show with college students, First-time voters, on how the young generation sees the upcoming election which will be an on-ground show telecasted for an hour. Therthal sadukudu (Election punch-up with Audience), where rival candidates are brought face to face amidst the voters, shot as an interactive show in the constituency itself, an hour show on weekdays.

PECHU…PAETTI…ARIKKAI (SPEECH…INTERVIEW..STATEMENT) at 9 pm on weekdays, where the Political campaigns of the day will be summed up in half an hour, a fast-paced train of speeches, soundbites and statements by top leaders packaged with Graphics. Podungamma votu (Cast your vote) at 10.30 pm, info- political entertainment On Screen to Showcase comics & critics of political leaders during their political campaigns.

Oru Naal Oru Natchathram (A day with a star), bringing special Interviews with political leaders during their on-ground campaigns. There are also interesting packages which offer news about constituency, Voters and snippets which explain the turning points of Tamil Nadu elections. Ungal thoguthi Arinthathum, Ariyathathum (Your constituency, the known and unknown facts), Muthal Kural (Voice of the first time voter), Nam Vakku Nam uyrimai (My Vote, My Right) and Thiruppu munai (Turning point).

The special programs on the channel will be led by experienced anchors and journalists offering viewers superior coverage of the Tamil Nadu elections. The formidable editorial team will be supported by on-ground reporters and eminent experts, News18 Network will offer viewers unmatched coverage of these crucial state elections.

