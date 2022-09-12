News18 Tamil Nadu appoints Karthigaichelvan S as Editor
He comes with 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media
Karthigaichelvan S has been appointed as the Editor of News18 Tamil Nadu.
The announcement was made on social media by Chandra R. Srikanth, Editor, @Moneycontrolcom.
News 18 Tamil Nadu has a new editor!
Congratulations @karthickselvaa and welcome to @Network18Group pic.twitter.com/DNKOdVkE1t— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 12, 2022
Karthigaichelvan has 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media.
He was earlier Editor-in-Chief of Puthiyathalaimurai, a Tamil language news and current affairs channel.
He was also with Times of India as Assistant Editor for over 4 years.
