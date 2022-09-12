News18 Tamil Nadu appoints Karthigaichelvan S as Editor

He comes with 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 12, 2022 1:02 PM  | 1 min read
Selva

Karthigaichelvan S has been appointed as the Editor of News18 Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made on social media by Chandra R. Srikanth, Editor, @Moneycontrolcom.

Karthigaichelvan has 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media.

He was earlier Editor-in-Chief of Puthiyathalaimurai, a Tamil language news and current affairs channel.

He was also with Times of India as Assistant Editor for over 4 years.

