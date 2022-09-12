News18 Tamil Nadu appoints Karthigaichelvan S as Editor

He comes with 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media

Karthigaichelvan S has been appointed as the Editor of News18 Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made on social media by Chandra R. Srikanth, Editor, @Moneycontrolcom.

News 18 Tamil Nadu has a new editor!

Congratulations @karthickselvaa and welcome to @Network18Group pic.twitter.com/DNKOdVkE1t — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 12, 2022

Karthigaichelvan has 25 years of experience in Print, Visual and Digital News media.

He was earlier Editor-in-Chief of Puthiyathalaimurai, a Tamil language news and current affairs channel.

He was also with Times of India as Assistant Editor for over 4 years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)