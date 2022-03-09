New season of HistoryTV18’s #RoadTrippinWithRnM begins

As travel restrictions ease in India, food enthusiasts and childhood friends Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma, are all set for the 7th Season of HistoryTV18’s digital-first series #RoadTrippinWithRnM. In this season, the pair start off with the monuments and street food of Delhi before driving into Rajasthan, exploring its palaces, forts, rich historical and cultural legacy. And of course, its food. Viewers can follow the trip from 8th to 19th March on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media.

During the trip, the duo will interact with and celebrate inspirational women and share insights and perspectives on life, career, interests, travel, and more. Season 7 of the award-winning digital series will shine light on the lavish luxury, royal traditions, and rich heritage at every turn in the regal state of Rajasthan. The focus in the ‘Pink City’ Jaipur will be on its forts and mahals along with great eateries. The drive through Jodhpur will be incomplete without a visit to one of Rajasthan’s most formidable and magnificent forts, Mehrangarh, known for its splendid architecture offering a panoramic view of the city. The dynamic twosome will also travel through evocative destinations like Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Pushkar.

The series #RoadTrippinWithRnM has, over the last six seasons, become all the rage on social media. Millions of viewers have joined in to enjoy the camaraderie between the two travellers and the myriad experiences on offer. The spontaneous nature of the trip with new adventures round every bend, their well-known love for food, over-the-top sense of humour, all amalgamate to create highly engaging content. HistoryTV18’s ability to put out the content on social media in near real-time, which the audience across India has loved. So far #RoadTrippinWithRnM has clocked a whopping 800 million impressions, 200+ million video views, and 8 million engagements creating a new benchmark of sorts for travel and food-based digital content.

Speaking on the new season Rocky says, “Mile upon mile of endless sand as far as the eye can see. Fiery hot foods, Grand palaces and haunted cities...Rajasthan holds many mysteries and has always been a delight to travellers from the world over. I look forward to the ultimate road trip because for a traveller, the journey is always more fascinating than the destination.”

Mayur adds, “I’m looking forward to the joy of the open road and 'soaking' in the magnificent desert landscapes, along with all the unexpected delights that come with a road trip. As always, we've packed wisely. We are setting out with large doses of curiosity and sanitizer as we seek to embrace Rajasthan without filters.”

Speaking on new season’s launch, Arun Thapar, President-Content & Communication of HistoryTV18 says, “RoadTrippinWithRnM owes its incredible following and growing popularity to the sheer richness and diversity of the sights, sounds, flavours and experiences that it has showcased around India. Each season’s journeys, locations, people and places are varied yet bound together by Rocky and Mayur’s friendship, inimitable humour and quirkiness. It’s a show that’s rich in facts, presented with a lot of joy. It celebrates the wonders, great and small, that lie all around if one chooses to see and feel. The series has connected and engaged millions of viewers, winning loyal fans and critical acclaim. And we can’t wait to find out where the next bend in the road leads.”

