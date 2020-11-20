HistoryTV18 goes road tripping with Rocky & Mayur

Earlier this year, as lockdown rules started to ease up, television's popular foodies and intrepid travellers, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma got behind the wheel for a 14-day road trip across Rajasthan. Over two exciting weeks, fans and followers became part of their adventure, with experiences and memorable moments posted in real time on HistoryTV18's and the duo's own social media accounts. The digital-exclusive travel series '#RoadTrippinWithRnM' featuring daily vlogs and posts along the way was a first-of-its-kind series post pandemic, garnering more than 80 million organic impressions and 20 million video views! While this number continues to grow, the duo is now heading out on another driving adventure. And this time, it's through the snow-laden state of Himachal Pradesh.

Even as encouraging news about possible vaccines begins to pour in, social distancing is still very much the norm. And that isn't changing any time soon. As winter sets in and the holiday season progresses, there is renewed interest in socially distanced driving vacations. Reason enough for HistoryTV18's '#RoadTrippinWithRnM' to return in a brand new season! A new route, with new destinations, new places, people, flavours, and curiosities. But some essentials remain - the celebration of wanderlust, the search for fabulous food experiences as well as Rocky and Mayur's brand of humour and energetic never-say-never attitude!

This time, they're driving from Delhi to Pragpur and back, via popular tourist hotspots, unusual hangouts and off-the-beaten-track stopovers, across the spectacular Himalayan mountainscapes of Himachal Pradesh. Most importantly, fans, followers, and viewers will ride along virtually.

The first leg of the journey takes Rocky and Mayur from Delhi to Shimla via Chandigarh and Shogi. While in characteristic #RoadTrippin style, there's no itinerary written in stone, they'll likely start with a big breakfast at a dhaaba at Murthal, on the outskirts of Delhi and end the day with a hearty dinner in Chandigarh! And no doubt they'll share every detail of every flavour in what they eat! Inveterate foodies that they are, viewers can be sure that there will be flavoursome food experiences throughout the journey, which could range from a traditional Tibetan meal to the famous deli meat pickles of Himachal Pradesh, and just about everything in between. Pit-stops may include popular halts, eateries, little known places and hidden gems that the show is committed to spotlighting. As the two childhood friends and collaborators travel across the beautiful mountain state, Kufri and McLeodganj are on their "gotta visit" list. While their "gotta do" includes adventure sports, historical explorations, spiritual stopovers, and a nature reserve. It promises to be a road trip like no other!

Just as in the first season, Rocky and Mayur will be sharing their adventures with viewers and followers every day through daily vlogs, fantastic pictures and engaging Live Q&A sessions on social media. These posts will be available on HistoryTV18 and Rocky and Mayur's own handles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. It's a vicarious holiday, and everyone's invited. So, come and be part of it – starting with the day's plan to all the details of every day - sights, meals and night halts, people, places, highlights, learnings and travel tips.

Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma, are thrilled to be back, doing what they do best and love most. Rocky, sounds stoked as he says, "The first time was so much fun, that I can't wait to get out on the highway again. I've always loved Himachal Pradesh, and this is absolutely the best time of the year to be travelling through the state. We can promise that there will be a lot of out-of-the-box, unique experiences this time as well, but let's see what the road throws at us!" The masters of the impromptu will need to do some quick thinking if the weather turns or they miss a turn on route to a pandemic-approved hotel or need to pitch a tent in the middle of nowhere! But with Rocky as the designated driver, Mayur has his priorities sorted "I'm the most excited about the great food we're going to have on this trip!" he exclaims, licking his lips.

Arun Thapar, President - Content & Communication A+E Networks | TV18, said, “#RoadTrippinWithRnM is a made-for-the-moment travel show. With its second season, we further deepen our engagement with HistoryTV18’s growing online community. The show reclaims the joys of experiencing India’s incredible landscapes, celebrating colour and diversity along the way. It’s about hope and the spirit to carry on, even through troubled times”