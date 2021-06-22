New media has immense career opportunities: Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, IIMC

"The way people are intrigued by websites, mobile apps and OTT platforms, it is obvious that new media sector has highest career potential." This view was expressed by Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi in the online career counselling session organised at 'Jaipur Career Fair'. This counselling session was organised by Credent TV in association with Bharadwaj Foundation.

Dr. K L Jain, Honorary Secretary General of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ajay Data, Chairman, Data Infosys, Vice Chancellor of Manipal University, Jaipur Prof. GK Prabhu, Vice Chancellor of Marwari University, Rajkot Prof. Sandeep Sancheti and former Vice Chancellor of JKLU Prof. RL Raina also participated in the counselling session.

On this occasion, Prof. Dwivedi made the students aware of the working of media organizations and shared his views about the career prospects in this field. He said that opportunities are open in media organizations in skill areas like writing, designing and photography. Apart from journalism, students can choose other career options, in which there are many opportunities in production and writing for film or TV, corporate communication in the private sector and digital marketing.

Prof. Dwivedi said that Covid-19 has changed the scenario of media, therefore there are many job opportunities for students in content creation in e-commerce and digital media companies. Apart from TV and film organizations, OTT platforms are also looking for good writers. In such a situation, there are immense employment opportunities for students who have good skills in writing.

The program was conducted by renowned management guru P M Bhardwaj. Sunil Narnolia, Director, Credent TV welcomed all the guests. A lot of students actively participated in this counselling session and got information related to career opportunities in new media and entertainment sector.

