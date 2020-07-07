IIMC names Sanjay Dwivedi as Director General

The Appointments Committee has approved Dwivedi’s appointment for a term of three years

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has appointed Sanjay Dwivedi as the Director General, say media reports. He has been appointed for three years.

Dwivedi is currently Registrar at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal.

The move has been approved by the Appointments Committee.