IIMC names Sanjay Dwivedi as Director General

The Appointments Committee has approved Dwivedi’s appointment for a term of three years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 12:16 PM
IIMC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has appointed Sanjay Dwivedi as the Director General, say media reports. He has been appointed for three years.

Dwivedi is currently Registrar at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication in Bhopal.

The move has been approved by the Appointments Committee.

 

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Iimc Director general Sanjay Dwivedi
Show comments
You May Also Like
brillio

Brillio expands analytics capabilities with Cognetik
1 hour ago

SONY

Vaibhav Chib joins Sony Pictures Networks India as Creative Director, Sports Channels
2 hours ago

Crayons

Crayons wins Punjab Tourism’s Creative, Digital & Media account
3 hours ago