MullenLowe Lintas Group showcases its philosophy in ‘Brands to Stands’

MullenLowe Lintas Group has introduced Brands to Stands – its brand-building philosophy aimed at providing a distinctive niche and advantage for its clients’ brands in the marketplace.

In a world awash with brands, most of them are either unable to chart a clear course in today’s uncertain marketplace or are drowning in a sea of sameness. MullenLowe Lintas Group posits that the solution to this problem is in ‘Distinctive Advantage’, and not ‘Competitive Advantage’. Something that is exclusively derived from point of view, not point of difference.

Commenting on the occasion, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “Our work has been spoken of at various forums and awards separately because it’s always been brand-linked, client-linked. It deserved to be celebrated together because when you see just a fraction of what Lintas has produced over the years you can see the patterns of our thinking, the volume of our contribution to the world of marketing and the scale of our impact on the work being churned out today.”

Speaking about MullenLowe Lintas Group’s journey with purpose-led brand building Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, “Our journey on Brand Stand started much before the term brand purpose became popular. It is an approach that has helped provide a long-term distinctiveness to the brands and create respect and love for it. The book covers 25+ cases that have set a benchmark in the world of branding and marketing. These ideas have won the effectiveness awards at every level – India, Asia and the world. We have a robust strategy process to arrive at the brand purpose and point of view and the creative mastery to craft that into a narrative that is fresh and yet consistent over time.”

To mark the launch of this unique brand philosophy, its heady success and impact have been distilled into a book bearing the same title – Brands to Stands. The book is a path-breaking compendium that celebrates authentic and highly captivating stories of how India’s leading brands have created brand marketing history by adopting a point of view, taking a stand and spearheading purposeful action.

Authored by S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), Chief Strategy Officer – Asia Pacific and Head of Global Planning Council, MullenLowe Group, the book has learnings from brands such as Tata Tea, Surf Excel, Havells, Axis Bank, Swiggy, Lifebuoy, Bajaj Avenger etc. that are based on proven empirical insights and are equally relevant for traditional as well as new-age brands. It also features a prologue by Bollywood film director and former Chairman & CCO of MullenLowe Lintas Group – R. Balki, and an epilogue by Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons.

Talking about Brands to Stands, Subbu said, “Marketing will significantly benefit as brands take stands in a world that will no longer stand for a glut of commoditized products and services without any meaning. Our book 'Brands to Stands’ floats an idea that inspires brands and businesses to embrace this fresh new wave of thinking by showcasing how some of India’s top brands have positively impacted the way society at large thinks and behaves. Each of the brand stories chronicled in the book captures a wealth of marketing wisdom, powerful insights and memorable anecdotes from their respective brand custodians as well as prominent industry experts. The book appeals equally to corporates, entrepreneurs, students and about anyone who wants to elevate the role of brands to ensure that they are in the vanguard of transforming society. This is not a book with an end, but one that prompts a new beginning.”

