Ind vs Pak: Why Lifebuoy told cricket lovers to ‘spare the nails’
The ad created by MullenLowe Lintas Group scored big among netizens
Joining the tribe of brands that got onto the India vs Pakistan bandwagon on Saturday, Lifebuoy took a rather unusual route. The brand highlighted through its post how the entire nation will probably be biting their nails, while they watched the match unfurl.
However, Lifebuoy further noted that with the fingernails, come the germs. The ad was created by MullenLowe Lintas Group.
Lowe Lintas’ Regional Creative Director Sarvesh Raikar shared the post on LinkedIn, which further went on to garner quite an encouraging response from the netizens.
“Issued in the interest of cricketers and cricket-loving nations across the world. Spread the word so we all win against germs. And yes, keep washing hands,” Raikar wrote.
Replying to one of the netizens about how the team came up with this idea, Raikar shared that they struck upon this idea when they discovered a few articles about how nails create a perfect hiding spot for germs.
Emeritus’ VP - Marketing, Karan Bhatia said that this was a rather right way to leverage this moment-for-moment marketing.
The post was showered with compliments with some users saying that the copy was beautiful and crisp, and lauding the uniquely brilliant idea.
Post India’s victory, Raikar further wrote, “So India won with 7 wickets and billions of nails to spare!”
JK Lakshmi Cement launches film on World Homeless Day
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have
By e4m Staff | Oct 15, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Releasing the third film of their ‘Buland Soch’ series, this World Homeless Day, JK Lakshmi Cement has launched a film keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact, with the intention to bring a difference to the world for the better.
“Buland Soch can stem from the youngest of minds, and with JK Laksmi Cement’s new film, we see a small boy leading the way. The heartwarming campaign is a powerful reminder that each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of the homeless,” read a release.
Conceptualised for JK Lakshmi Cement by BC Web Wise, the film shows how the young boy becomes a catalyst for progress in his community. The innovative film encourages its audience to embrace unconventional thinking with them because a change begins from us, begins from our home.
It opens with an engineer, the boy’s father, going through blueprints for his projects. Inspired by his father’s work, the young boy draws his own friends’ makeshift homes. We slowly learn that these friends are the homeless children in the community. This turning point triggers a profound change as it inspires the father to take action and use the tools at his hand for society's good by creating a shelter for these children.
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on our society.
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign with Rakul Preet ignites the spirit of togetherness
The campaign is titled ‘We-Time Wali Diwali’
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop is all set to ignite the spirit of togetherness this Diwali with an exciting digital campaign ‘'We-Time Wali Diwali,' featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh.
“The campaign's central theme revolves around the tradition of Diwali, a time when families and friends come together to celebrate. However, in today's fast-paced life, these moments of togetherness are often overshadowed. 'We-Time Wali Diwali' encourages individuals to rekindle their relationships by cherishing these precious moments. Whether it's a family gathering, a romantic date night, or a fun outing with friends, Shoppers Stop encourages everyone to allocate time for these valuable connections, emphasizing the importance of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time,” read a press release.
Commenting on the same Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "Shopping is not just buying, it is creating moments together. Diwali is the perfect occasion to bond with friends and family. Diwali shopping is one of the moments that gets us together. With ‘We Time Wali Diwali’, Shoppers Stop encourages people to spend time with their loved ones whether it is shopping together or buying gifts together. Just embrace the joy of togetherness this festive season and weave precious memories that last a lifetime.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Rakul Preet Singh said; “As someone who cherishes moments with my family and friends, I resonate deeply with the concept of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time.' It is very important that we spend time with our loved ones, especially during festivities and this campaign is a beautiful reminder of the same. I am absolutely delighted to be part of Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign, 'We-Time Wali Diwali" and their endeavour to bring people closer through fashion and heartfelt connections."
Max kicks off ‘Unbelievable’ festive campaign
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Max has launched its festive campaign, "Unbelievable".
Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing, Max Fashion India Spokesperson “At Max, our commitment to celebrate individuality and style knows no boundaries. Our latest film does exactly that… where stunning fashion meets unbelievable prices. This is our core belief, and the two films capture it well with exciting and engaging content. The idea of Max Style Min Price was introduced early this year and we continue to seed the message through fun and visually oriented stories. We believe, fashion is a powerful tool of self-expression, and we are thrilled to bring this message to life, reminding our core TG ‘everyone in the family’ to go all out shopping this festive season, and celebrate with Max.”
The creative explores unthinkable’ concepts to drive magic. The first film ‘angel boss’, opening to a frame where stunning Mia, enters her office with her dapper looking colleague in a beautiful Max Fashion outfit, interrupting a conversation between her other colleagues. One of them asks in utter state of disbelief, if she actually got that from cashbacks? Just as they are seen in a state of disbelief, the idea strikes of how they wish their boss were an angel, and as generous as the cashbacks. With underlying subtle humor, it brings the unthinkable idea to life, as the boss suddenly appears with a halo and his angel wings flapping open to say, “yes””.
Building on the thought, the second film, ‘alien mom’, features Joey, a fashionable teen, sporting the latest trendy jacket. Trisha, his friend asks him if he bought the jacket with just his pocket money. With a playful shrug, Trisha wittily comments that next his friend would say, his mother is an alien. Here the comic twist unfolds as Joey’s mother – the ‘alien mom’ makes her entry saying,” hello beta!”.
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series on leading regional TV channels and YouTube.
Panasonic Life Solutions India shows how to ‘light up’ this festival season
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a new campaign ‘Adorn your life with Right Light’ with the idea of bringing to life the festive moments that play a huge role in Indian households.
The film demonstrates how the influence and presence of "The Right Light" can light up our surroundings and bring in the festive spirit even in the most ordinary of settings. Leading us back to the message of the campaign's slogan - ‘Kyunki Tyoharon Me Lights Sirf Jalni Nahin, Jagmagani Chahiye’.
Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “India is a country of festivals and lights, marking an important time for Panasonic as a lighting brand. The motive was to bring out the essence of the range that Panasonic has to offer. The lighting category plays a huge role especially for Panasonic as a brand, this segment is a growing category and marks an innovative space for us to build our growth, especially during the festive season. Our aim is to make consumers aware of our offerings.”
Raja Mukherjee Head - Business Group and Sr Vice President - Lighting Business, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Lighting is an integral part of any festival in India. It adds an additional dimension and enriches the ambience of your home, temples, roads, malls, parks etc. The entire country “decks up” with lighting. With state-of-the-art energy-efficient sources, our lighting helps to save over 50 % of energy compared to the conventional sources and with controls, saves another 15 to 20 % of further energy. These lights are available with various CCT s right from red, green, blue, pink, amber, warm, warm white, cool daylight etc. to name a few. They set the festive mood in the true sense and impact the emotional state of an individual. With RoHS-compliant Panasonic lighting, light up your festive mood.”
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
‘Piyush taught me how a complete ownership about what one does leads to magic’
Guest Column: Vivek Sharma, Founder of Altivyst Advisors, shares the “multiple lessons” that he learnt while working with Piyush Pandey as the CMO of Pidilite
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:24 AM | 4 min read
In the last two weeks, a lot has been written about Piyush Pandey so I wonder what I can share now that is new. I have shared 34 years with him as a senior advertising colleague, boss and a mentor. However, of these 34 years, the seven years at Pidilite have been more special because, as the CMO of Pidilite, I had the good fortune of working closely with him on brands like Fevicol and Fevikwik and learn first-hand how Piyush Pandey creates the magic on these iconic brands.
Fevicol and Fevikwik already had iconic status by the time I partnered with Piyush on these, but I saw that Piyush always embarked upon a campaign on these brands with the same enthusiasm and rigor as if it was their first campaign, putting his heart and soul into it, as he always does. Few learnings that I picked up from him while working on Fevicol, Fevikwik are – First, never take the brand status as granted but keep building upon it continuously. Second, keep pushing the creative boundaries of brands with each campaign, always surprising the consumer while entertaining her. Third, the human and emotional element is most important in conveying the message, but brands must always talk in a manner as we normally talk in real life. Brand cannot be artificial or phoney and make that deep emotional connect that they always aspire. The brands that deeply connect with people are always authentic.
Over three decades, numerous entertaining and award-winning campaigns later, today if you ask a random person on street ‘What is Fevicol?’ or ‘What is Fevikwik’, they will give similar answers, often parroting the brand’s sign-off lines. How does this happen? The answer is in what Piyush told me once “keep the soul of these brands intact” – as simple as that but profound. He defined the soul of these brands and nurtured them over years, along with the team at Pidilite, and would firmly but gently defend if anyone tried to change it. Defining the soul of a brand is not easy as it seems but watching Piyush do it, I learnt that a brand’s soul is not only brand’s single-minded promise but its human connection with people, its personality, tone of voice and ultimately, how it makes people feel. And no one could define it better than Piyush with a brilliant combination of clarity and simplicity.
Piyush not only just created the communications for Fevicol and Fevikwik but he took complete ownership of these brands 24x7, 365 days a year and it meant that he would be thinking about what is next and ideas on these brands even without a brief. I remember calling up Piyush after getting the creative brief ready for Fevicol 60 years thematic communications only to hear, what was music to our ears, that “I have already thought an idea on this”. A complete ownership from mind and heart about what one does leads to magic. This has been one of my biggest learnings from Piyush Pandey.
I am sure Piyush has the same magic formula for all the brands that he nurtures. And that brings me to one of my most favourite ad of Piyush Pandey and that ad is not from Pidilite. Of all the lovable ads from Piyush, my favourite is the TVC for SBI Life insurance ‘Diamond ring’ wherein an old gentleman gifts a diamond to his wife on Valentine’s Day and when the wife hesitates saying “ab is umar main kahan pehnoongi heera’ and the husbands says “here ko kya pata, tumhari umar”. What a beautiful and touching way of infusing positive emotions of love in a category defined by safety and death. My heart goes warm every time I see this TVC.
And my heart thanks Piyush Pandey for multiple lessons in brand building that he taught me, unknowingly.
When story is star: Why some brands have dropped celebrities from their World Cup squad?
If a brand is spending a hefty sum on marketing during WC, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough rather than depend on a celebrity who may overshadow the messaging, say experts
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:24 AM | 6 min read
Be it ‘Ab Indiaaa-India ka time hai’ by Zomato or Dream11’s ‘Thoda extra’ ad campaign, brands are leaving no stone unturned to garner eyeballs using cricketers and Bollywood celebrities during the World Cup 2023 ad breaks. While it is true that celebrities can grab instant attention and are loved both by advertisers as well as the viewers, this year, there are also a fair number of brands that have chosen to cut through the clutter by taking the ‘no brand ambassador’ route. Polycab, Parle, Nium, and Nissan are a few examples.
But considering there is a barrage of brand names that are flashed to a viewer during a marquee sporting league like World Cup, the case in point is how are these brands making sure that their message, product and recall stick with the viewers?
Explaining the trend, Alchemist Brand Consulting’s Founder and Managing Partner Samit Sinha says it is generally preferable to rely on a strong creative idea that amplifies the brand’s unique narrative in a way that is relevant to its customers, rather than relying on a celebrity to get the brand noticed and remembered.
“Unfortunately, a celebrity is often used to compensate for the lack of a strong creative idea rather than to enhance it,” he opines.
Moreover, if a brand plans to spend a hefty sum of money on just advertising and marketing during the World Cup, they would want to make the campaign idea pristine enough for the consumer to recall rather than depend on a celebrity, who may overshadow the brand messaging. During such a time where ads are too many and the chosen celebrity faces are limited to Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and a few more, choosing a ‘no celebrity endorsement’ strategy actually helps, feel experts.
Hence, a brand’s creative has to be a hard-working piece. The presence of a brand ambassador does not matter as long as the campaign is able to strike a chord with the consumer.
Giving brand’s perspective, Parle’s Senior Category Head - Marketing, Krishnarao Buddha, shares, “as long as my ‘non-celebrity’ ad campaign is serving the brand’s purpose, I am extremely happy to not invest in a brand ambassador.”
“It's not that we haven’t had celebrities earlier, but we also look at the need as to how a celebrity can add value to the brand. If we don't really see a synergy, then it doesn't matter,” he adds.
Polycab India, which has a partnership with ICC World Cup, too has taken the no-celebrity route for the tournament.
Sharing their strategy behind not going for a celebrity ambassador, Nilesh Malani, Executive President, and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, “Our association with the World Cup started last January. We did a complete revamp of the look and feel of the brand and the entire narrative around the brand is changed. It is more about the innovations we want to bring on to the table and connect with the consumers in the B2C segment. We added a flavour of the cricket theme to our campaign, we will further amplify this throughout the World Cup.”
“While Polycab has had celebrity endorsers earlier, but this time, because we have renovated the brand, we wanted the hero to be the brand rather than a celebrity. The core philosophy was getting the brand refresh noticed. If there had been a celebrity, the brand would have not have got much attention, so we took this call. Also, partnering with an event like ICC is like a celebrity itself,” he adds.
Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director at Rediffusion, shares another reason why we are seeing lesser number of celebrity ads in World Cup this time. “The reason behind such a scenario is that a lot of brands advertising this time during the World Cup are young startups and are still looking to evangelize their ideas. Adding a celebrity to this scenario makes it much tougher.”
“Most of the well-funded startups like Upstox, and Groww don’t use a celebrity also because they feel the endorser will overshadow their brand,” according to Goyal.
Taking the Celebrity Route
While a lot of brands this time have opted to make the story the star of their campaigns, what if a brand wants to go for a celebrity?
When it comes to celebrity-led campaigns for a tournament like World Cup, brands generally have the choice between a sports star or an actor. When choosing an ambassador, the recipe to make an impactful and long-lasting ad campaign becomes more dilemmatic since sports celebrities are as promising as actors.
Sinha explains, “If money is not a consideration, then the choice of the celebrity brand endorser is guided by the following:
First, is the celebrity’s own brand value, which is a combination of how recognized the celebrity is, the degree of their prevailing fame and popularity, and the extent to which they are admired for their professional skills as well as their perceived social conduct.
Second, whether or not they endorse a competing brand, or if they had in the recent past. Third, an important consideration that often gets ignored, is to examine the brand fit in terms of compatibility between the brand’s positioning and personality and the widely perceived character traits of the celebrity.
And fourth, and perhaps only a tactical consideration, is the increased salience or topicality in the specific context of the celebrity. For instance, an upcoming blockbuster movie starring a film-star celebrity, or an imminent major sports event like the Cricket World Cup in the case of a current or past cricket player.”
It is the last factor that has contributed to the recent upsurge of brand endorsements by cricketers, according to Sinha. And it makes sense because much of the buzz and the popular narrative is going to be around cricket. Thanks to the World Cup, which incidentally also happens to coincide with the festive season.
According to Bright Angles Consulting’s Nisha Sampath, a probable reason for some brands opting for cricketers over actors could be that a lot of film stars, especially from the younger generation, are overexposed on social media leading to viewer fatigue. In contrast, cricketers, and sportspeople overall, come across as fresh and authentic. Viewers may regard them not only as more credible endorsers but also have more affinity towards them.
“Bollywood has been struggling to deliver hits, making people sceptical. Sports, on the other hand, is seeing an upward swing in performance. Look at our medal haul in the Asian Games. Sports is contributing actively to our pride and sense of achievement on an international stage. Hence, this is the right time to leverage the power of our sportspeople across categories,” she mentions.
