Spinny launches World Cup 2023 campaign with Sachin Tendulkar
In the campaign, Spinny aims to showcase the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars
Spinny has announced the launch of its latest ad campaign “It’s never just a car” featuring the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his car in the campaign that he fondly calls Sundae.
Celebrating the spirit of cricket and the enthusiastic fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny aims to showcase car stories and the unbreakable bond Indians have with their cars. Whether you’re buying or selling your car, it’s a special moment.
The campaign highlights the relationship Sachin has with his car, or as he likes to call it, his Sundae. He reminisces all the good times he had with this car, his happy place before he takes it out for one last drive. What follows is a journey into his memory box of long drives, scenic spots, how he maintains the car so tenderly and his favorite music. Sachin finally finds a suitable place for his precious companion at Spinny, as he trusts Spinny to find someone who cherishes Sundae as much as he does.
Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin Tendulkar said, “My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity.”
The Founder & CEO of Spinny, Niraj Singh, said: “For us at Spinny, It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars.
This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasize the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless,” he added.
Kareena changes Goibibo’s social profile name to Goibebo
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new ambassador
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 11:50 AM | 3 min read
Goibibo has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo as its new brand ambassador. This announcement coincides with the launch of Goibibo’s new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo’ – and a new adapted social media identity.
The brand integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name in real life to its own personality thereby converging the brand and the brand ambassador like never before.
To bolster the announcement, Goibibo has also launched a new brand film that gives voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with Kareena’s famous ‘Poo’ as the mouthpiece.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo further explains, “We all have a main character energy to our personalities which becomes especially prominent when we are on our travel breaks. With Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand not only gives representation to this facet of our personality but also seamlessly integrates the brand and the ambassador into a cohesive voice. Our larger campaign speaks to the evolving expectations of Indian travellers and the increasing expectations from all operators in the space. We are hopeful that our audience will be as excited as we are for this new chapter for Goibibo.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It's such a delight to be the new face of Goibibo, or should we call it 'Goibebo'? Among all the roles I've played on screen, Poo has been one character that has been an all-time audience favourite, even after all these years! It’s fascinating to see how Goibibo has taken such a beloved character and infused it into their new, fun campaign. Becoming Poo again, twenty years later, was such fun and it reminded me that there's a bit of 'Poo' in every Indian traveller… after all, who doesn’t want to have the best holiday! So, what are you waiting for? Because ‘Poo’ has already given her seal of approval!”
The film has been conceptualised by Talented and executed by Dharma 2.0.
Priyanka Borah, Founding Partner, and Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented said, “When we uncovered that the Indian consumer wants to be treated like a main character, from the movies, when on vacation - it instantly connected the dots for us, and gave birth to Goibebo. While the Poo character is iconic and has been leveraged in different ways, the strategic soundness makes this special, and its familiarity in a new context makes it memorable.”
Punit Malhotra, Founder, Dharma 2.0 said, “There is an inherent stickiness to ‘goibibo’ and ‘bebo’ that will stay in the mind of the audiences. Poo is an unforgettable character, and it's an honour to revive her quintessential sassiness, in a brand-new context to speak to the Indian masses.”
Akshay Kumar's spitfire reply on Vimal ad controversy: 'Ads were shot in 2021'
Kumar was at the receiving end of flak after a Vimal Elaichi ad featuring the actor was aired during the India vs Australia match
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation…— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023
World Mental Health Day: How the adland cares for its mind space
Advertising agencies shared with e4m that they are encouraging employees to have hard conversations, and catering to employee expectations about flexibility, physical and mental health
By Tanzila Shaikh | Oct 10, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
Over the course of the past year, there have been countless posts on social media, where individuals from the advertising sector have discussed mental health, work-life balance, and job burnout. The two years of the pandemic have had some long-lasting effects on the hustle culture.
Like many other sectors, the advertising industry is a demanding field, with deadlines, client briefs and pitches keeping employees on their toes. However, post-pandemic, the chatter has been about focusing on own spaces, albeit chasing after creatives and getting tasks done is a given. The industry is on its way to making workplaces more pleasant.
The Hard Talk
Starting 2023, organizations are inviting newcomers and creating a secure workplace where workers can discuss issues of any nature. Rita Verma, President & Head – HR, DDB Mudra Group, said, “The first and primary responsibility of an organisation is to create multiple forums at all levels for people to be able to speak openly and engage in a dialogue. This is crucial to help identify problems early and create a culture of asking more questions.”
“We do that via AMAs with the CEO where employees are encouraged to share details of practices, policies, and decisions they disagree with through anonymous questions and feedback. Some of these are hard conversations. But by being brave in giving complaints a forum, it has actually helped in mitigating them. It gives people a regular opportunity to have their questions answered by an authorized source or sometimes even just voicing a frustration helps to alleviate it,” she added.
Talking about conversations around toxic work culture and mental well-being, an industry watcher said: “The advertising industry is a deadline-based industry, everything has to be turned around in time in order to have your horse running in the race. Although agencies try to make their environment safe and healthy, the nature of the job is such that one cannot escape from the mental turmoil.”
Shifting working styles
While the industry is facing a talent crunch, there are not enough vacancies. Experts say there is an increase in the gig economy. Speaking on the changing landscape of employment and how they are gearing up for the same, Taniya Arora, HR Head at Cheil India said, “Post Covid, there was a change in dynamics in terms of employee expectations with regards to more flexibility, focus on physical and mental health etc. Cheil has been supportive in terms of revising existing policies and making it more employee-centric keeping in mind the exigencies of the work/projects and ensuring equilibrium is achieved and maintained. Implementation of various skill enhancement workshops has led to an overall development of employees. Career succession planning and rewarding the performers from time to time has led to overall motivation among the employees.”
On a similar note, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “The pandemic has caused us to reconsider our working methods. These changes have provided an opportunity to review our policies, benefits, and processes, putting employees at the centre of any change in the hybrid working environment. Making careers relevant is another important area, and our policies on internal mobility within teams, across teams, and globally provide a platform for exploration without boundaries. Operating in the new normal has resulted in unique challenges, as well as increased day-to-day pressure, and in recognition of the efforts, we have implemented three wellness days off per year across the network.”
Pawar further said, “The grievance policy serves as protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances. At dentsu, we want to make sure that all employees are treated fairly and consistently, and that they are safe at work. To ensure protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances, the company has a formal grievance procedure that acknowledges applicable local laws and regulations and involves the HR department at each stage.”
As social media gives a platform to people, to express their frustrations working in this high-paced industry, agencies have also started working around policies that employees have to adhere to. Arora said, “Since we work with a lot of clients, we expect our employees to maintain client confidentiality in their social media posts.”
The industry is known to be the most vocal about women's empowerment and equality. “We continue our commitment towards focusing on gender diversity, parity and equal pay opportunities. One of the key goals is the growth of women in top leadership and we aim to achieve 40 per cent women in overall leadership by 2025. One of the measures to achieve gender equality in leadership is through enabling development and career opportunities via the Path of Tabei learning experience, a women-focused program,” added Pawar.
Social media speak
Piyush Pandey represents the era of humanity and human ingenuity
Guest Column: Adman Ajay Gahlaut pens down his heartfelt paean for Pandey, who, in his words, 'keeps the industry’s flag flying'
By Ajay Gahlaut | Oct 10, 2023 8:56 AM | 3 min read
Piyush Pandey’s stepping down from active duty at Ogilvy is no ordinary event. It cannot be passed off merely as the natural order of things. It’s not just another instance of the old giving way to the new. Trite phrases like ‘nothing is constant except change’ do not do it justice. It is an event of geological proportions. Like the melting of glaciers, or the drifting apart of continents. It is big, and it is disturbing.
Those of us who live in the northern, seismically active part of India know what it feels like when an earthquake strikes. There are moments of total and utter helplessness. A sense of panic grips one’s mind followed by an overwhelming wave of terror. Where will you run to? The very ground beneath your feet is giving way! Some of us experienced a similar feeling when we read the news report of Piyush’s decision to step back.
For what is he, if not the very bedrock of our profession?
Those who think I am overstating my case, consider this. I have always maintained in my conversations with fellow industry professionals that EVERY agency in the country should pay Piyush a salary.
‘What nonsense! Why?’ ask my scandalised colleagues.
‘Because,’ I tell them, ‘CEOs of billion-dollar multinational companies walk him to his car after meetings, open the door differently for him, close it gently after he gets in and wave goodbye to him as his car drives off.’
He embodies the respect our profession should be getting. He alone keeps the industry’s flag flying.
Make no mistake. This truly is the end of an epoch. Piyush represents the era of humanity, warmth, laughter, love and human ingenuity. The new era, the one staring us in the face is an age of cold, unfeeling, relentless technology. Winter is coming.
If this man decides to walk off into the sunset (like he has), where does that leave us as an industry? Just a bunch of nervous, overworked, underpaid people constantly worried that ‘client chala jayega’ and that sooner rather than later the machines are coming to take away our jobs.
But maybe this is too pessimistic a view. Maybe the emotion of the moment is getting to us. Piyush would never think like that. He doesn’t have a negative bone in his body. Piyush would rub his hands in glee and say ‘game toh abhi shuru hua hai partner!’
It is time to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and stand up to applaud the man as he declares his momentous innings closed and walks slowly back to the pavilion, bat raised to acknowledge his adoring fans. The opposition gives him a guard of honour. His teammates lift him on their shoulders and carry him around the ground to roars of approval from the surging crowds. There is not a dry eye in the stadium. Everyone is lost in the memory of their personal favourite innings of his, and there are too many to count. He has given so much pleasure, so much entertainment over the years.
As for me, the next time I meet Piyush, like a true blue Dilliwala, I will snap to attention, salute him and say, with every last shred of sincerity at my command, ‘Sir Ji tussi great ho.’
Lenovo India launches campaign for Cricket World Cup
The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
Lenovo today announced the launch of a new brand campaign featuring its range of products. As the anticipation for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches soaring heights in India, Lenovo’s campaign leverages the unwavering passion of Indian cricket fans, gaming enthusiasts, young professionals, and students through ads set within the world cup context.
The campaign slogan "You’ll wish everything was a Lenovo" highlights Lenovo's cutting-edge technology and how it enables people looking for great specs, high performance, durability and security. The campaign is designed to establish Lenovo's strong position in the market by leveraging its growing market share and reinforcing its presence in the premium segment.
The campaign is based on the idea that once you experience great technology, you start expecting it everywhere. This campaign highlights Lenovo's advanced technology, which is deeply ingrained in users' minds, so they look for it in everything, including features like Smart Login with Infrared Camera, Multitasking with 4 Adjustable Screens, and High-Performance Cooling with Lenovo Coldfront Technology.
"Our brand Campaign showcases Lenovo's commitment to innovation and technology and highlights its wide range of consumer products and services that are custom-designed for versatile users," said Chandrika Jain, Marketing Director, Lenovo India. "We believe that the World Cup is the perfect platform to connect with millions of Indian consumers who are passionate about cricket and technology. The campaign will position Lenovo’s seamless tech prowess in everything that consumers demand every day”
Croma’s festive campaign is about excitement surrounding the celebrations
Launches Festival of Dreams campaign with ad films for TV and digital media
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
On the auspicious occasion of Pujo, Croma has launched a ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign with ad films for TV and digital media.
Adding to the excitement and emotions of the festivity, Croma brings alive its Pujo campaign through its playful AD films depicting relatable scenarios between the daughter and her mother in every family setup
“Croma entered the Kolkata market in 2019 and scaled up rapidly over the last two years to cover a larger part of the city. While the brand is preferred by the younger generation, Croma felt a need to appeal to the middle-aged generation as well. With this insight, the AD films conceptualized by Team Croma, directed by Bibartan Ghosh, and produced by Useful Garbage Creations to showcase the mother and daughter considering a TV upgrade for Pujo and how they end up experiencing warm hospitality at Croma,” the company said in a release.
As an extension of the theme, two additional video Ads are released. One opens with the mother contemplating whether to invest in a washing machine or a refrigerator with the ongoing exchange offer. Her daughter's enthusiastic suggestion to purchase both appliances highlights the excitement surrounding the Festival of Dreams campaign. The second is shown with the mother browsing a smartphone when the daughter playfully questions the frequency of her purchase, and the mother states that both EMI and exchange offers make it convenient and affordable to upgrade.
Commenting on Croma's 'Festival of Dreams- Durga Pujo' campaign, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Croma, said, "We are looking forward to the Durga Puja celebration with our 'Festival of Dreams' campaign. This festive season, with 13 stores in Kolkata, we're here to complement our discerning customers' electronics shopping experience. With our unique customer service and a wide array of gadgets under one roof, we aim to make this Puja season truly special for everyone.”
Croma's Festival of Dreams - Durga Pujo Campaign invites everyone to celebrate the joy of upgrading their homes with the latest electronics while enjoying incredible exchange offers and convenient EMI options. It is time to make dreams come true, just like the mother-daughter duo did in these playful AD films.
Pedigree India ropes in Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador
Launches ad film on importance of balanced food for pets
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 5:31 PM | 4 min read
Mars Petcare, a pet care and nutrition brand, has roped in actor and proud dog dad Varun Dhawan, as its first Indian brand ambassador with an ad film for Pedigree India. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Pedigree and the actor, promoting their aligned purpose for making the world a better place for pets and the importance of 100% complete and balanced food* for our furry companions.
At the outset of this collaboration, Pedigree launched a cricket themed digital ad film on Disney+ Hotstar. Conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, the film takes an immersive approach displaying playful banter between the Pedigree dog and Varun Dhawan while watching a cricket match. As the centerpiece of this film, the witted dog takes Varun by surprise with his strength and agility, whose source is revealed to be Pedigree.
Commenting on the partnership, Salil Murthy, Managing Director, MARS Petcare India, said, “At Mars Petcare, we understand how important nutrition is to our consumers, especially for young pet parents who want to be responsible pet guardians. We have seen a significant shift in the way pet parents think about nutrition for their pets and we are committed to providing a 100% complete and balanced nutrition* with Pedigree. We are delighted to partner with Varun and wholeheartedly welcome him as the newest face of Pedigree India. As an award-winning actor and a fond dog lover, he resonates with Pedigree’s direction perfectly. We are confident that his influence will help us reach even more pet parents and further our mission of making a better world for pets.”
The ad film has been designed to highlight Pedigree’s commitment to providing 100% complete and balanced nutrition for our beloved dogs. The nutritional requirements of dogs are unique and differ from humans in many ways. These differences make it difficult for a typical home prepared meal to meet the nutritional needs of dogs. Meals considered nutritionally balanced for humans may have detrimental effects on dogs leading to nutrient deficiencies or imbalances. Pedigree is meticulously formulated to offer consistent, well-rounded nutrition tailored to different life stages, activity levels, and growth requirements, ensuring that dogs receive the precise blend of essential nutrients required for optimal health. Pedigree boasts an impressive array of 37 vital nutrients in its formulations, promoting healthier bones and muscles while contributing to a shinier coat. Moreover, Pedigree adheres to stringent safety and quality standards, undergoes rigorous testing, and is cost-effective, making it a reliable choice for pet owners seeking to maintain their furry companions' well-being while also saving time and effort in their daily routines.
Varun Dhawan said, “It is exciting to work with Pedigree India, a brand so loved by all of us. Joining forces with this legacy brand feels like coming home to a bunch of like-minded souls who share my passion for our furry companions. Eating right is important not just for humans, but also for pets, given the profound impact they have on our lives. It is an honor to champion their well-being alongside a brand that is truly committed to delivering 100% complete and balanced meals.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22Feet Tribal Worldwide shared, “We often look at our pets and wonder what they’re thinking. And it was really fun to deliver a message on the brand's new proposition of ‘100% complete and balanced nutrition’ while imagining the monologue in their head. It was a pleasure working with Varun Dhawan who’s also a pet parent and the chemistry clearly shows.”
Together, Varun Dhawan and Pedigree aim to educate pet parents about the significance of high-quality nutrition for their furry companions.
This campaign adds another feather to Mars Petcare’s hat. The brand has been driving category conversions through innovative campaigns like the Pedigree 6-week challenge which witnessed participation from celebrities like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree, Dinesh Karthik & Dipika Pallika earlier this year.
