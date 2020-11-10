MTV India celebrates a DIY Diwali this year

Safety and hygiene concerns have certainly hampered the festive spirit this year as our movement is restricted but when “life gives you lemons you can make lemonade” or maybe something even more creative. The pandemic has definitely given us time to explore our inner ‘creative gurus’ and turned us into self-help experts - from baking Banana bread to creating multiple versions of the viral Dalgona coffee to upcycling plastic bottles and making fun accessories. And celebrating this creative-genius amongst young Indians, MTV presents MTV #DIYwali Diwali. With the most exciting festival Diwali around the corner, it’s time to don the creative hat once again as MTV gives you a chance to make the festive season, a little more LIT than usual!

Through this campaign, MTV is looking for creative junkies who can showcase the best DIY items under the categories - DIY Festive Home Tips, Festive Look, Festive Recipes, Gifts & Festive Items and Beauty Hacks. This interesting challenge which kickstarted on November 8, will go on till November 24 on social media handles of @mtvindia. The channel invites you to upload your most creative DIY tips and tricks on its social media handles and 5 lucky winners will get a chance to be featured on India’s No.1 Youth Entertainment channel, MTV India. It doesn’t get more LIT than this and is surely going to set the festive mood right for the season! Time to start planning already?

The campaign film conceptualized by MTV’s in-house creative team showcases a typical chaotic situation that takes place if you try to do something innovative and unique in Indian households. We see a girl chilling with a facemask on, while the brother is cribbing about his protein shaker which he seems to have misplaced, the mother questioning about the missing besan which was kept aside for laddoos and father stressing over the missing parts of the newspaper. Little did they know that with these missing objects, the girl has beautifully decorated their living space to surprise her family, the Do It Yourself style! But alas, her efforts go unnoticed and they are busy wrangling over everything. An everyday scenario? You can feel it too? Here’s when the fun begins!

From upcycling products, designing rangolis and your festive apparel to exploring new recipes or breaking your head over some creative gifts, or even creating some beauty hacks, #DIYWali is a place for all! Gear up to make your coolest DIY item and get featured on MTV.