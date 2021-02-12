Mia by Tanishq collaborates with VOOT Studio for brand campaign celebrating love

Viacom18’s branded content arm, VOOT Studio and Mia by Tanishq, a part of the Titan Company, have collaborated for an exclusive Valentine’s Day brand film that defines celebration and true love. Mia by Tanishq has always believed that even a small piece of jewellery is a beautiful way of saying ‘I Love You’. Echoing this thought, VOOT Studio has conceptualized and created a beautiful 40-second film as part of a campaign that not just showcases Mia’s ‘The Cupid Edit’ Valentine’s Day collection but brings out the brand’s thought and value proposition for Indian consumers.



With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the brand film conceptualised and executed by VOOT Studio encourages self-expression with the help of jewellery. It showcases a young single girl in a dilemma, debating her choice of dress and adding on jewellery from Mia to complete her look. The campaign ends with her selecting Mia as the perfect way to embrace her individuality.



The VOOT Studio and Mia by Tanishq film communicates that you must explore newer ways of fun! The film speaks to the new age woman, who is young and social media savvy, and uses jewellery to complete dressing up. VOOT Studio decided to marry the jewellery collection with social media's trending grammar of a ‘moving catalogue’ to make it share-worthy!



Speaking about the association with Tanishq, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Voot Studio has been an effective partner for brands in their objective of driving the right message, reach and resonance through engaging and interesting brand solutions. Mia by Tanishq is a very progressive brand that breaks stereotypes through its inspiring product line and messaging. We are happy to partner with them in creating a captivating film for their latest launch that will strike the right chord with the right relevant audiences on Voot.”



The film shows how this Valentine’s Day you don’t need to get stereotyped and let Mia be your partner this Valentine’s Day. It showcases the wide range of the collection while encouraging women to wear their love.



Shyamala Ramanan, Business head, Mia by Tanishq said “Mia is a line of fine jewellery, hand crafted for the woman of today. ’Mine’ in Italian, Mia is unique, precious and beautiful. Our Valentine collection, The Cupid Edit, captures the Pearl’s timeless allure in combination with the brilliance of Diamonds in a modern avatar. We are excited to collaborate with VOOT, as it is a perfect platform to run an exclusive brand campaign for our latest collection.”

