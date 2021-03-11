Messi found greatest admirer in his grandma, reveals Budweiser 0.0 in murals of tribute

Driven by hardwork, determination and persistence, Lionel Messi’s relentless commitment to his passion as well as teammates, has led him to the pinnacle of global football. Messi, a young boy of only 14 from Rosario, captivated the world, one goal at a time over his 20+ year journey with a single club, by achieving unbelievable feats through his iconic and competitive style of play. His choices and sacrifices significantly shaped his career and profession, cementing his legacy as the ‘King of Football,’ inspiring millions across the globe to embrace effort and hustle in their journey to greatness.

As a child, ‘Leo’ Messi found his greatest admirer and closest aide in his grandma, Celia who accompanied him to all his games and is his inspiration. By age 10, he went on to create and break many records in the history of the game. To celebrate his greatness, Budweiser 0.0 has rolled out a 360 campaign, part of which is a series of murals at iconic locations in Mumbai [Chapel road, Bandra] and Delhi [Hauz Khas Village], offering fans an insider’s perspective into his humble beginnings as a young boy, along with some lesser-known peaks and hardships of his career. To engage the football community in India, Budweiser 0.0 is hosting exclusive virtual walking tours called ‘Path of Greatness’ in Mumbai and on-ground in Delhi. Upon completion, fans stand a chance to watch Messi play live, win exclusive memorabilia, Budweiser Streetwear Co. merchandise, among other exciting giveaways.

Reflecting on this initiative, Lionel Messi said, “I am delighted with Budweiser's effort to celebrate my journey and bring it alive beautifully, through the artistic murals. It feels surreal to be standing where I am today. Day after day, year after year, it took sacrifice and hard work to reach my dreams. I am grateful to my fans, around the world and in India, who have supported me immensely through every victory and loss. I truly hope that fans can find inspiration in my story, just as they have motivated and encouraged me, to keep chasing my own.”

Commenting on the efforts, Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing and New Business Development, South Asia, AB InBev said, “Budweiser has a long association with football, and we are extremely proud to launch this campaign to celebrate Lionel Messi’s dedication and commitment to the game. This reflects the same self-belief and relentless focus that has led Budweiser to become one of the most loved brands globally as well as here in India. We are confident that this campaign will inspire fans to craft their own journey to greatness with effort and determination, truly empowering them to ‘Be A King’.”

Budweiser 0.0 has also launched special-edition custom designed Lionel Messi bottles, along with a digital film titled ‘Greatness is Brewed Over Nights’, demonstrating that Kings aren’t brewed overnight, much like Messi.

Join the ‘Path of Greatness’ comprising of a one-of-a-kind experience by clicking here. You can catch all the conversations on social media by following @BudweiserIndia on Instagram.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)