Mathrubhumi wins big at Pepper Creative Awards 2021

Mathrubhumi Group Kerala’s formidable media group bagged the highest tally of 20 metals & Advertiser of the Year recognition at the prestigious 15th edition of Pepper Creative Awards 2021, the largest creative awards in South India and the second largest in India. The awards are jointly organised by Advertising Club Cochin and Pepper Creative Awards Trust, held at the Le Meridian, Kochi.

The awards night opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Raj Kamble, one of the most awarded and globally recognized Indians in advertising and founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations.

With 6 Gold, 7 silver, 7 bronze and 17 finalist wins, Mathrubhumi brought home a whopping 20 metals, under its various brands including MB daily, Club FM, MB News & Online vertical, demonstrating its creative prowess that surely matches up to the group’s business growth momentum.

455 entries under 25 categories including Agency of the year, advertiser of the year award region specific agency of the year were presented, In addition to this, awards were awarded under various categories including jewellery, real estate, textile, hospitality Ayurveda and media which received participation from ad agencies, media production houses, printers and photographers across south India.

Prathap Suthan, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Partner –Big Bang in the Middle, Raj Kamble, Founder & CCO Famous Innovations, Santosh Padhi, Founder & CCO Ex Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai, Burzin Mehta, National Creative Director, Indigo Consulting Mumbai and George Kovoor, Group Creative Director, Ogilivy South, Mumbai were the jury for this year awards.

Congratulating the winners, M V Shreyams, Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi said “It’s been an overwhelming experience to witness win for the group on such a grand industry platform. I congratulate my team for demonstrating such high quality work across such a wide category range. We hope to get more acclaimed recognitions in the years to come”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)