Mathrubhumi collaborates with Kerala Govt ODEPC for Future Gateway Webinar Series

Mathrubhumi initiated future gateway webinar series for Keralites in association with Kerala government ODEPC (Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants). The webinar series targeted job series abroad and was held as Facebook Live on mathrubhumi.com. It was a webinar series for Malayalis seeking jobs abroad, creating awareness about opportunities, certification needs, qualifications like IELTS, OET, and thus ensuring smooth migration.

The webinars included various interesting and relevant topics such as employment perspective-placement & opportunities ahead, smooth migration role of ODEPC, English language – its Importance & Opportunities, Migration for Job State Govt Support.

The webinar sessions included high-ranking government officials to industry experts as speakers like Sathyajeet Rajan IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary Labour, Govt of Kerala, J K Menon, Chairman, Behzad Group, V. Nandakumar, Director, Marketing & Communication Lulu Group, N. Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, ODEPC Ltd, Anoop K A, Managing Director, ODEPC Ltd, and David Wiltshire, Head of Education, OET, Australia, Dr Jemshith Ahmed, VP, Strategic Planning, Abeer Medical Group, and Michelle Thompson, Head of the Global Learners Programme, Health Education England, UK etc. Each webinar garnered over 25,000 views with active participation from viewers through comments and queries.

Speaking about the webinars, Sudeep Kumar, Cluster Head, Mathrubhumi Group, said: “Mathrubhumi is glad to have associated with ODEPC in such crucial times where job-seekers are in real need of some significant support and guidance. It’s a great initiative from ODEPC to reach out to the public through a media campaign. The viewer engagement received and the success of all the four webinars is inspiring us to explore more such partnerships with active government bodies and we are certain our brand will also add credibility to the message that our partner wants to share with the public.”

Commenting on this, N Sasidharan Nair, Chairman, ODEPC Ltd, “Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd (ODEPC) started an initiative with Mathrubhumi with an aim to support maximum job seekers from Kerala who are aspiring for an opportunity in Abroad. It intended to create awareness about smooth hassle free migration through ODEPC. The team had also aimed at identifying more employers across globe. We are extremely impressed to see the response from viewers. The speakers chosen are associated with the same field and they have contributed immensely from their experience. Based on the outcome of this event, we intend to have more such purposeful initiatives for the public in future. ODEPC wishes to assure that we will extend the support to the registrants of the webinar.”

Sharing his experiences of the webinars, Anoop K A, Managing Director, ODEPC said, “The ODEPC Mathrubhumi Future Gateways Webinar series was really helpful to the jobseekers in Kerala. Especially at a time when over 2 lacs Keralites have returned from UAE due to COVID pandemic. They would be planning to go back to work abroad post-covid and this webinar series has addressed their questions and concerns, about openings, opportunities in different fields, way to overcome various challenges they would face, and the importance of English language. The series has helped creating a lot of awareness in the public.”