Internet sensation Kili Paul seen grooving to Aaj Tak tune in latest Instagram video

Some other celebrities, including comedian Bharti Singh & Sana Khan, also posted reels on Instagram dancing to the Aaj Tak tune

Internet sensation Kili Paul’s latest video on Instagram shows him grooving to the Aaj Tak tune, displaying his amazing dance skills.

The Tanzanian teen uploaded the short clip and captioned it, “My vibes as soon as I switch on the news on Aaj Tak”. The video has garnered 315,523 likes so far and Paul’s comment section is flooded with praises for his dance moves on the Aaj Tak tune.

Paul is seen dressed in traditional Masaai clothing and his energy is spot on, taking viewers by surprise yet again.

Here's the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Some other celebrities including, comedian Bharti Singh and Sana Khan, also posted reels on Instagram showing off their dancing skills on the Aaj Tak tune.

Paul became a viral sensation recently by lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. He has also roped in his sister to dance along in a few tracks.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)