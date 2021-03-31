Aaj Tak tackles political biases in new ad

As part of the on-going viral campaign #AajTakSabseTez, Aaj Tak today launched the fifth film of the series. The film titled ‘Zara Jhukke’ features Chitra Tripathi and throws light on how increasingly many news channels have political leanings and biases. Aaj Tak on the other hand does not need to do that. It believes in straight forward reporting without any political leanings.

Conceptualised and directed by Writer-Director Pradeep Sarkar, the #AajTakSabseTez campaign is a satirical take on the current news environment in the country and entertainingly highlights the relaxed standards of reporting by some players in the age of fake news. The first film ‘SachKa Band’ brought to light the exaggeration of events while presenting the news; the second film ‘Achaar Gully’ highlighted the importance of credibility over sensationalism; the third film ‘Afwaah’ showed the rampant practice of rumour-mongering in news and the fourth film ‘Khabaristan’took a dig at resorting to convenient truths. The campaign is already talk of the town as many celebrities including SaniaMirza, Ashutosh Rana, JwalaGutta, Mika, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and many more have been tweeting about it.

Being the most watched and trusted News Channel in India for 20 years, AajTak and its brave journalists have brought a ringside view of every major happening in the country. While many news outlets may have clear leanings, AajTak has always taken the middle ground, without any bias. As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. AajTak is that listening room, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue. What else is a society if not a vibrant conversation in progress?

