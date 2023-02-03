India Today Group’s MP Tak launches its own website
The site was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Van Heusen to hold musical concert on PartyNite Metaverse
The event is being held in collaboration with Paytm Insider
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 12:44 PM | 4 min read
Van Heusen, dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has entered the metaverse as they set sail on a fantastical journey with a virtual musical concert in association with Indian pop band ‘When Chai Met Toast’. The lifestyle brand from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. has teamed up with PartyNite Metaverse to create a virtual performance space for the immersive musical experience called Van Heusen MetaPlay and has put together a full length showcase of their merchandise. Viewers can RSVP on Paytm Insider and get ready to enjoy and experience the first-of-its-kind Metaverse Music concert in India.
Fans and viewers can style their avatars with the latest collections and ensembles from Van Heusen and enjoy the show with their friends on the Partynite app. The viewers would be introduced to Van Heusen's clothing line which are virtual versions of real-life ensembles under the brand’s catalogue that can be worn for the concert.
Speaking about this unique event, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer-Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. said, “As an ever-evolving fashion brand that has always been anchored in innovation, we have not only entered this virtual space of Metaverse, but have also started creating next-gen retail experiences, with an aim of tapping into newer and more dynamic forms of engagement with our consumers. Fashion in the metaverse is poised to emulate what we already see in day-to-day life; it’s engaging to dress-up avatars and use fashion as a form of self-expression and personal status. This musical concert is just the perfect amalgamation of Fashion, Music and cutting-edge technology that we would like to share with our discerning consumers. We are also the first ever fashion brand to enter the Metaverse in India with such an immersive experience”.
Rajat Ojha, CEO, Partynite Metaverse said, “From marketplaces filling in the gaps in streaming services, to full-blown NFT bands, the metaverse is ushering a new dawn for brands in terms of consumer engagement and fashion as an industry can mine gold on the metaverse, it fits in seamlessly. With the metaverse we will be able to push the envelope further. Not just see and buy but experience and buy is the name of the game. We as a metaverse platform are here to bring in a step-change and enable brands to use technology to communicate, express themselves and create shopping opportunities for consumers in the near future.”
Varun Khare, Business Head, Paytm Insider said, “We are thrilled to present Van Heusen’s first outing in the music metaverse. Whether it's a live event or digital, we at Paytm Insider always strive to offer unique experiences for today's audience. This time too, we have left no stone unturned in curating this larger-than-life event that bridges the gap between the physical and digital space to deliver a truly shared experience like no other. Recent times have witnessed major artists conducting metaverse performances and that leads us to believe that the music metaverse offers artists a new canvas for creativity as well as a new format for fans to experience music that is immersive. We bring to the audience this metaverse-inspired show, with the conviction that imaginative live events are a taste of the future that is here right now, and we are looking forward to organizing many such events in the future. We are also happy to partner with PartyNite for this one-of-a-kind music and fashion event.”
Once the registration is made on the Paytm Insider app, the consumers will receive an email with instructions and they will have to download the PartyNite app, log in and then enter the Van Heusen Metaverse experience to customize the avatar and attend the show slated to happen on February 2nd, 2023 at 7 pm.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming
The theme of the programming is Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 6:26 PM | 4 min read
As India gets ready for Union Budget 2023, the last full budget by Modi 2.0 Government before the general elections in 2024, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming under the theme, Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
While the world over is grappling and preparing for recession, India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, is getting ready for the next big leap toward realizing its $5 trillion economic goal. Capturing the tone and the mood for the Union Budget 2023, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH offers its viewers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of this landmark budget that will set the tone as India continues to leap towards becoming an investment-friendly and global manufacturing hub.
Using cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art AR graphics to present a simplified Budget analysis, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH present a slew of interactive and engaging line-up that will decode Union Budget 2023 & its impact along with dedicated expert advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation ideas, investment insights and more. The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will have their industry experts share views on social, political, and economic implications of the Union Budget.
Pre-Budget Programming details below
- BUDGET & MARKETS: Often known as the sentiment indicator, Indian stock market has been crucial in garnering investment into India. Airing every day at 4 pm, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH in the run up to the elections will analyse what the market mavericks are eyeing from FM Sitharaman.
- ECONOMIST PANEL: Given that the developed world is bracing itself for the recession, the show will provide an in-depth view of how well India’s macros are placed to withstand the storm. With an esteemed team of economists including, Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist for Nomura Holdings, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India at Citibank and Indraneil Sengupta, CLSA, the show will delve into their expectation on India’s GDP growth & their targets for the fiscal.
- BUDGET & START-UPS: Airing at 6:00 pm on the channels, the show understands the Budget expectations from the thriving start-up community. Be it ecommerce, logistics, funding or taxation, it is this start-up sector that will be impacted the most with the Budget announcement. Investor & Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala will help understand the current landscape for the start-ups in India & what will help the sector take India to the next leg of growth.
- THE MONEY SHOW: How will the Union Budget impact your wallet? How can you counter inflation & yet continue to grow your investments? This special show airing at 5 pm offer viewers an opportunity to share their personal finance queries LIVE with an esteemed panel of guests.
On Budget Day,
Commencing with the LIVE coverage of the FM speech, think tanks, Swaminathan Aiyar, Mythili Bhusnurmath, Rajnish Kumar, Puneet Chhatwal, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi will simplify, analyse and dissect the Budget and give real-time views as its being delivered. Tracking the economic and political impact of the Budget, ET NOW & ET NOW SWADESH will cover a series of in-depth discussions and interviews with key policy makers and present actionable ideas to fuel India’s economic growth.
Budget Day programming details below
- LIVE coverage from big industry chambers– CII, FICCI, Bombay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry
- Budget Fatafat – A quick roundup of all the key takeaways from the Budget.
- India’s secretaries panel featuring will decode the Budget & its impact on state finances.
- Special Tax Panel featuring to help understand the tax implication of the steps announced in the Union Budget.
- Budget & You – A personal finance show that will answer all the viewers queries on their personal finance with esteemed panel of guests.
Promising viewers an immersive TV viewing experience, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH add on to the Budget excitement with an on-air contest, Budget Master on February 1, 2023. Participants can enter the contest by watching the channels and answering simple questions asked every hour between 9 am to 2 pm to stand a chance to win gold.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
WebEngage partners with Titan, Mr Baker & Etmana
WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
WebEngage, a full-stack Retention Operating System, has announced partnerships with Titan Co. (UAE), Mr Baker (UAE), and Etmana (Egypt). WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels by organizing data, developing analytical-driven customer insights and driving one-on-one personalized engagement.
The uptake of AI-powered, data-driven customer engagement solutions comes on the back of brands’ growing need for differentiation in competitive retail and e-commerce space, especially in the MEA market. The emphasis on retention marketing is underpinned by the fact that retention is more financially feasible and profitable than the acquisition of new customers. WebEngage, due to the efficacy of its full-stack solutions, has emerged as a go-to partner for regional brands, the company said in a release.
Part of the Tata Group, a publicly traded conglomerate, Titan Company Limited was once dubbed the world’s fifth-largest watchmaker. Mr Baker, with origins dating back to 1996, is a household name across the region. Etmana is a fast-growing fashion retailer with a sizeable market share in Egypt. The reputation of these brands is a validation of WebEngage’s proficiency in customer engagement and retention.
Commenting on the partnerships, Hetarth Patel, VP - MENA and Managing Director - UAE, WebEngage, said: “WebEngage is glad to be helping Titan Co., Mr Baker, and Etmana simplify retention and scale their businesses to greater heights. With Etmana, we feel like we are playing on home turf, whereas, for legacy brands like Titan Co. and Mr Baker, I believe WebEngage will have a two-fold impact, helping them maintain their foothold in the regional retail space while also assisting them on a path toward digital transformation powered by online and offline data and channels. We are honoured to collaborate with these leading brands and excited to further elevate their market standing.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bhupal Ramnathkar’s photographs to be showcased at Reflections
Reflections is a series of photographs shot by Ramnathkar in different parts of Europe over many visits
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is an immersive photography exhibition that has been 40 years in the making.
When faced with the decision to choose a subject for his final year at Sir J. J. School of Applied Art, Ramnathkar sacrificed his first choice, photography, for a mundane reason called money; he couldn’t afford to buy an SLR camera needed to take up the subject. In the 35 years that followed his graduation, Ramnathkar has become a force in advertising and design, winning over 300 awards at national and international shows, including one of his print ads being selected among the best ads of the century. Umbrella Design, the agency he founded has created cutting edge design for some of the top Indian and multinational brands.
While advertising and design became his profession, photography continued to be his passion. He began photography in earnest, first, with a Nikon FM that cost a princely sum of Rs 3,900 gifted to him by Smita, his wife, in 1987, and later with a fully manual Leica M240.
Reflections is one series in the hundreds of photographs shot by him. Shot in different parts of Europe over many visits, the photographs are an extension of his visual aesthetic sensibility that pushes the boundaries by looking at the world in unusual ways and adds an unexpected twist to everyday subjects and objects. The results of this approach make you stop in your tracks and challenge your mind to imagine stories beyond what the eye sees. It is apt that a sizeable number of photos in Reflections have been shot in Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Poland, a place that continues to be a reflection of a traumatic past and forces us to reflect about our humanity.
When asked about Reflections, Ramnathkar in his characteristic manner says, “I have taken the photographs, created a visual stimulus and the only way to hear about them is to see them, immerse yourself in the experience of the exhibition, and let them speak to you.”
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is being held at Snowball Studios, off E. Moses Road, Worli from February 13 to 19, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Zen Digital Media celebrates Republic Day at Juhu Beach with Nehru Nagar residents
The media house invited residents of Nehru Nagar slum to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media took it upon themselves to utilise their exclusive floating digital hoardings at Juhu Beach to celebrate patriotism and values of nationalism on the occasion of Republic Day.
The entirety of the neighbouring slum, Nehru Nagar, that hasn’t been privileged with home television facilities was invited to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi. This parade was broadcasted LIVE after they gathered and sang the national anthem along with other visitors at the beach against the national flag being digitally hoisted on these vessels that they call “Broadcoasters”.
The Mumbai Police who have been actively supporting and promoting helplines and awareness on the topic of domestic violence through this media company also decided to join along in a force of 50.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Majha honours unsung heroes of Maharashtra at its annual event ‘Shourya Puraskar’
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
ABP Majha hosted its annual event 'Shourya Puraskar' in Mumbai on 24th January 2023. This event is an initiative by the channel to recognize and celebrate the courage and heroism of common people across the Maharashtra region. Dedicated to celebrating the bravery of the common people, the event was aired on the occasion of Republic Day today.
The event was graced by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, Ex-Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Vivek Phansalkar (IPS), Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and Shivaji Satam, Veteran TV & Film Actor, who also felicitated the bravehearts.
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals who selflessly put their lives at risk for others. The recipients of the award were - Kishore Gadhe, Namrata Kale, Pravin Rathod, Latabai Koli, Mayur Patil, Sanjana Pavde and Satish Kamble.
• Kishore Gadhe jumped into a flooded river and saved three lives.
• Namrata Kale jumped into a well to save her brother’s life.
• Deepak Gharat who was also one of the recipients of the award ran to rescue a family trapped in a fire and saved their lives.
• Pravin Rathod was awarded for evacuating 25 people trapped in a fire due to gas leakage.
• Latabai Koli saved her life from a leopard by swimming for 13 hours in flood waters.
• Mayur Patil received the award for showing exemplary courage by saving the life of a girl from a knife attack while sustaining a few stabs himself.
• Sanjana Pavde was awarded as she fought away a leopard to save her husband from certain death.
• Late Satish Kamble was posthumously recognised as he suffered a heart attack while driving a school bus, yet managed to control the bus and stop it, saving the lives of the children inside. The recognition was received by his wife Pramila.
ABP Majha’s Shourya Puraskar was presented by RCC. The event was powered by Dear Lottery and its digital partner was ABP Live.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
#OrientLightsUpIndia in Tricolour for Republic Day
Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Bareilly Junction are some buildings that have been illuminated
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Orient Electric Limited, part of the CK Birla Group, has illuminated a number of landmark buildings and sites across India in the colours of the Indian flag, ahead of Republic Day, as part of its #OrientLightsUpIndiav campaign. The list includes prominent locations like Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Bareilly Junction railway station, Dobra Chanti bridge in Tehri, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Ganga Barrage in Kanpur, and Bharathi Park in Pondicherry.
The company has used indigenously developed Façade lighting solutions to illuminate these iconic buildings, with the option to program lighting levels, colours, and effects through controllers.
Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, “We are proud to have partnered with the concerned Government authorities to illuminate these places of cultural and historic significance in Tricolour with our Façade lighting solutions in celebration of Republic Day. The Tricolour illumination has been done in a way to bring out the architectural aesthetics of these buildings and turn them into a unique visual experience for the visitors while igniting the spirt of patriotism. Façade lighting as a category is growing fast in India, with one of the key drivers being the Government’s greater impetus on decorating and illuminating prominent buildings and monuments to bring them to life and promote night tourism. We are among the few Indian lighting brands that have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require superior technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and project execution capabilities.”
The company is running #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign around this initiative, showcasing these beautifully lit buildings and also highlighting how façade lighting can add charm and character to any structure. Orient Electric carries a wide range of Façade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube