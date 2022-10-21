India Today clocks reach of 106 million viewers

indIndia Today Group has clocked a reach of 106 million viewers, as per Comscore’s Video Metrix data for August 2022, India. This is for ‘General News Publishers’ category.

“India Today Group’s consistency in covering and broadcasting matters of national and global importance in rigorous manner backed by a battery of stellar journalists and ground- reporters has earned its place of pride in National Digital Video Publishing space,” the company said in a statement.

Further, the Group has 106 million viewers in the Streaming Video Providers in the News and Information category of Comscore.

“Indian audience has time and again proved the India Today Group Digital’s credence in delivering just and objective news by making it the most preferred video destination. The group leads among the broadcast and cable TV entities with 106 million viewers,” it said.

“The above figures put the channel in the unique position of being the Nation’s No.1 choice of digital news platform as it continues its supremacy in the National News sector for more than past two decades,” they added.

