India Ahead presents conversation with Kapil Dev tonight at 8 PM

The interview gives a glimpse into Dev's mind, life and challenges

In a rare never before seen avataar, India Ahead is all set to present a conversation tonight that you can’t miss!

Kapil Dev, the man who led India to its most famous victory on a cricket field on 1983, has shared parts of his life with India Ahead’s Indraneel Basu that have never come into the public domain.

The interview, which was shot much before the release of the forthcoming movie 83, gives people glimpses into Kapil's mind, life and challenges.

People can watch the interview tonight at 8 PM on India Ahead.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)