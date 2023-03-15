QMS MAS enlists Kapil Dev as face of the brand

QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services) has on boarded former cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices: You can count on them for the launch of their medical diagnostic devices, Q-Devices, featuring the veteran cricketer.

“In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, diligence, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he connects with the millennials as well as Gen Z due to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand,” the company said.

The ad deploys a humorous narrative showing Kapil Dev in a cheerful mood, celebrating the convenience and wide array of Q-Devices. The ad is being promoted on various platforms such as digital media, OTT, and social media.

Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”

Commenting on his association with the brand, Kapil Dev said, “The current scenario in the country has put the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes easily available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”

