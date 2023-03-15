QMS MAS enlists Kapil Dev as face of the brand

QMS MAS (Medical Allied Services) has on boarded former cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand ambassador. Continuing their association further, the platform has also rolled out their new advertisement Q Devices: You can count on them for the launch of their medical diagnostic devices, Q-Devices, featuring the veteran cricketer.
“In a career spanning almost two decades, Kapil Dev, fondly called Paaji by fans all over the world, has repeatedly demonstrated his zeal for perfection and the potential of hard work, diligence, versatility, and wellness, in meeting life goals. The former cricketer’s passion for fitness is widely known, and he connects with the millennials as well as Gen Z due to his humility and unique style. It is these qualities that make him the ideal choice for the brand,” the company said.
The ad deploys a humorous narrative showing Kapil Dev in a cheerful mood, celebrating the convenience and wide array of Q-Devices. The ad is being promoted on various platforms such as digital media, OTT, and social media.
Speaking about the ad and the vision of the brand, Dr Guddi Makhija, the cofounder of QMS MAS, said, “As a company, we place the welfare of the customer above everything. Reliability, servicing, quality assurance and innovation are some of the core values of QMS MAS, and Kapil Dev is the true embodiment of these virtues. He was thus our first choice. We feel a strong sense of responsibility towards our customers and care deeply about their health and well-being, so we needed an icon with whom everyone could relate. We think the audience can connect with Kapil because of his warmth and confidence; this is very important for us as a brand. He will help us realise our aim of bringing smiles to each and every life.”
Commenting on his association with the brand, Kapil Dev said, “The current scenario in the country has put the focus back on the healthcare sector- lifestyle diseases are on the rise, and India is on its way to becoming the diabetes capital of the world. We need to monitor our health closely, and QMS MAS makes easily available the most advanced healthcare equipment and services to enable this. The company puts its heart and soul into ensuring customer welfare, and being its brand ambassador is an honour. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration.”
Wondrlab appointed as creative AOR for HDFC Bank’s tech-first services
The agency will lead communication solutions for the bank’s tech-first services
By Neeta Nair | Mar 15, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media has learnt that HDFC Bank has appointed Wondrlab as its creative partner for its tech-first services. Wondrlab will be responsible for marketing the current and upcoming digital properties of HDFC Bank, to drive growth in its digital business.
Leo Burnett won the HDFC Bank creative account in 2015 and is still handling the other part of the business.
Confirming the development, Ashish Morone, Head - Brand and Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank, told exchange4media, “At HDFC Bank, we intend to change the way India banks. Our aim is to digitise and simplify the banking experience for all consumers and we’re excited to welcome Wondrlab as our partner in this journey. Their expertise in dynamic creative marketing capabilities and understanding of the digital ecosystem makes them the perfect fit for our future-forward journey.”
Morone further said that the mandate for the part of the business handed over to Wondrlab is new.
Speaking on the appointment, Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Wondrlab said: “As a full-funnel MarTech company, we at Wondrlab are proud of the trust placed in us by India’s largest private sector bank. The HDFC Bank mandate offers us wonderful prospects to create innovative work integrating creativity, data, and technology in the campaigns, going forward.”
HDFC Bank wants to bring about a tectonic shift in its digital offerings by creating journeys that are simple, convenient and hassle-free. It will soon allow its consumers to seamlessly transact, invest, borrow and acquire various banking products and avail of banking services digitally. The idea is to create momentum in modernising the way Indians bank.
Niva Bupa launches new campaign – Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye
Campaign comprises three films
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:45 PM | 2 min read
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited), today announced a new brand campaign titled ‘Ye to Mujhe bhi chahiye.’ The campaign is followed by the recent launch of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0 plan
As part of its latest offering, Niva Bupa has introduced three features which has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the health insurance industry. These include -
- Booster+ which helps carry forward unutilized base sum insured up to 10X
- Lock the clock which enables you to pay premium as per your entry age until one makes their first claim, thereby helping customers save on premiums
- ReAssure Forever which triggers ReAssure benefit forever after the first claim in the policy. This benefit is unlimited and up to the Base Sum Insured
The campaign captures real life scenarios to depict the policy benefits for consumers through three digital films to highlight the importance of Niva Bupa ReAssure 2.0’s Age Lock, ReAssure and Booster+ benefits. The campaign is an extension of Niva Bupa’s thematic campaign – Zindagi ko claim kar le.
Talking about the new brand campaign, Nimish Agrawal, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Niva Bupa Health Insurance said, “Based on our consumer research we identified that single biggest reason that prevents prospects from buying Health Insurance - is the perception that money gets wasted in paying premium unless they make a claim.
Our latest product, ReAssure2.0 has been designed to address these concerns and offer a product benefit where irrespective of claim / no claim, the consumer doesn’t waste his money and further derives more value than what he/she pays for at all times. Some of these benefits are new to industry and hence the campaign has been woven around these benefits in a relatable yet endearing manner. We hope that with this campaign more and more consumers at an early age will come under the ambit of health insurance and live life without ever worrying about financial implications of sickness and hospitalization. Our media mix will be an omni channel strategy with TV, Radio, Social and OTT platforms for maximum reach at an optimum unduplicated frequency.”
The brand campaign kicks off in the month of March 2023 with a digital-first approach which will be followed by a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, Print and Radio along with digital platforms in the coming month.
Suryakumar Yadav signs up with JioCinema as brand ambassador
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 2:11 PM | 1 min read
Suryakumar Yadav was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador.
The association will amplify TATA IPL’s digital streaming partner’s vision of making cricket viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives and social media collaborations featuring the Indian batting sensation.
Suryakumar will deepen fan engagement towards JioCinema’s digital proposition and offerings this TATA IPL.
“I am pleased to collaborate with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JioCinema has been revolutionising the digital viewing experience for sports fans across the globe with their world-class presentation that is affordable and accessible. With the constant innovations on digital platforms making it a preferred option for fans, I look forward to this exciting partnership,” said Suryakumar Yadav.
“Suryakumar Yadav represents the same qualities that we stand for – world-class innovation, unmatched thrill and the need to keep fans entertained and engaged,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of the TATA IPL will reflect Suryakumar’s flamboyant 360-degree style batsmanship, giving the consumer the whole nine yards of consuming sports on digital with no boundaries of accessibility, affordability, and language.”
Porter unveils new brand campaign
The ad has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
Porter has launched its latest social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’, highlighting its extensive packers and movers service offerings. The campaign reiterates the brand’s commitment to going to the last mile to ensure affordable, timely, and seamless shifting with utmost safety and security.
The campaign conceptualised and created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions Pvt Ltd will be promoted across digital and social platforms and through OOH.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mohit Rathi, AVP, Customer Growth and Engagement, Porter said, “Currently in India, the packers and movers segment is fragmented and confounding for consumers. Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We, at Porter Packers & Movers, have always ensured the best service, without compromising on our core values of providing safety with damage-proof packaging, economical pricing and on-time reliable shifting experience. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “Porter Packers & Movers is tangibly better than any other service out there and that’s what we wanted to communicate. We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.”
Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star
The account will be managed out of the Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
Kinnect has bagged the digital media mandate for Blue Star Limited.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, Kinnect will handle the brand’s digital strategy globally, along with managing its social media presence in the country.
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited, adds, “We are pleased to partner with Kinnect, one of India’s leading digital marketing agencies, and thereby leverage Kinnect’s deep domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns.”
Speaking on the new win, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Blue Star as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Talent crunch in media industry?
Guest Column: Media expert Rajul Kulshreshtha writes that the media industry is facing a talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined
By Rajul Kulshreshtha | Mar 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 2 min read
The appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO of Dentsu has sparked thoughts about the industry as a whole. It's interesting to note that he is not from the industry, and prompts the question of whether there is a talent shortage at Dentsu or in the industry as a whole. This shift highlights the importance of seeking out leaders with diverse skills and experiences to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry. Mr. Razdan is certainly well qualified to do so.
The media industry is facing a significant talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined. There is a scarcity of people with the expertise to take media agencies to the next level in today's unique and continuously evolving environment. Current HR practices in the industry have not done enough to bridge the talent gap. Historically, HR has not played a significant role in media agencies, either due to a lack of leadership vision or the nature of the industry. Although the situation is now being addressed, it may be too little, too late.
A significant challenge facing media agencies is the need for a stable business model that offers long-term solutions. Clients are demanding media approaches that can withstand the rapidly evolving industry. Agencies often struggle to provide satisfactory answers, leading to client dissatisfaction and potential loss of business. The lack of innovative thinking within the agency exacerbates this problem.
To remain relevant, media agencies must redefine their role in the changing business landscape. They must move beyond just executing campaigns and focus on providing strategic value to clients. This means developing a deep understanding of the client's business, identifying opportunities for growth, and developing media/marketing strategies that align with the client's objectives. Media agencies must also evolve their capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of clients by leveraging technology to develop data-driven insights that inform media planning and execution. They must also be able to create compelling content that resonates with consumers across various platforms.
In short, media agencies must transform themselves into strategic partners that can help clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing media landscape. They must be able to deliver value beyond execution and provide strategic guidance and insights that help clients achieve their business objectives. It is a mountain to climb given the context we are in, but it is necessary to remain relevant in the industry.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
ASCI updates guidelines for education sector; invites public consultation
All educational institutions, from universities to coaching classes and ed-tech platforms, will be subject to the updated guidelines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 9:24 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has recommended an amendment to its “Guidelines for Advertising of Educational Institutions, Programmes and Platforms”. For this purpose, it has invited public consultation so that all stakeholders can participate and frame a set of just and equitable guidelines for a critical industry of the country.
All educational institutions, from universities, colleges and schools to coaching classes, EdTech platforms and others that offer education and training programmes will be subject to these guidelines.
This year, the education sector has contributed to 27% of objectionable ads that ASCI processed (Traditional education 22% and EdTech 5%). The recent EdNext study conducted by ASCI also revealed that 49% of parents chose EdTech platforms based on advertising, demonstrating the importance of advertising regulation in maintaining the robustness of the educational framework. The report also brought out some concerns that stakeholders and experts had when it came to the manner in which learning seemed to be solely linked to exams and high scores. It is to address some of these concerns that ASCI has proposed a comprehensive update of the existing advertising guidelines for the sector.
The guidelines ensure that advertisements by the sector do not undermine the well-being of students. The rules continue to require educational entities to substantiate any claims they make with relevant evidence.
The revised guidelines seek to ensure that students are neither stereotyped based on their gender or appearance nor are those who score low, portrayed as unsuccessful or failures. Advertisements must also not portray average or poor-scoring students as demotivated, depressed, unhappy or receiving less appreciation from parents, teachers, or peers. Together with considering students’ mental health, the updated guidelines will factor in their physical health; advertisements are required not to feature students sacrificing sleep or meals in order to study as this normalises unhealthy habits. Creating a false sense of urgency or fear of missing out which could accentuate parental or student anxieties regarding education, too, will be considered a violation of the ASCI code.
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General, ASCI, said: “The education sector impacts millions of students and parents who make immense sacrifices to ensure the best education for their wards. Unlike most other products, education cannot be tangibly measured. The value of a programme is determined by means such as degrees, diplomas and other qualification nomenclatures, recognition, affiliations, testimonials, accreditations, admissions/jobs/compensation promises. Hence, it is critical that, in addition to being truthful and compliant with Chapter I of the ASCI Code, advertisers must consider any harm that can be caused through depictions or messages to young, impressionable minds. These updated guidelines will go a long way in ensuring that emerging fields such as EdTech can be harnessed as forces of good. We request that the public come forth in large numbers and share their views for a cause that is vital for the well-being and the future of our country.”
