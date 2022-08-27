IAA’s IndIAA Awards held in Mumbai

The event was held on August 23

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Aug 27, 2022 5:33 PM  | 1 min read
iaa

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), presented the seventh edition of its INDIAA Awards on August 23 at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner for the event.

Says Megha Tata, President-IAA, “The IndIAA Awards celebrates real advertising by brands, recognises the clients, the agencies and the minds that continue to push the envelope of creativity... It is because of each one of you that today Brand India and Brand Bharat at 75 stands in the world with its head held high and a firm footing on the global stage."

IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani said, “These awards celebrate creative excellence - in real hard working advertising. It is also a celebration of all that is creative in the human race…This is a special year for the country and for the communication industry. And you will see that sentiment echoing right through this event”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, said “Let's, ladies and gentlemen, look at where we are in the advertising fraternity and see for ourselves, what are the things we should have done... The consumer is transferred, the consumer is changed in every sector."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Indiaa awards Iaa Advertising news advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry briefing news advertising industry briefing news marketing industry briefing news ooh industry briefing news te
Show comments
You May Also Like
bharat 24

Chhattisgarh CM lauds Bharat 24 for being voice of common people
12 hours ago

Jagran New Media

Jagran New Media launches content-to-commerce initiative
1 day ago

Colors

Colors Kannada rolls out innovative print ad campaign for new show Kendasampige
2 days ago