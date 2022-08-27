IAA’s IndIAA Awards held in Mumbai

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA), presented the seventh edition of its INDIAA Awards on August 23 at a ceremony hosted at the Taj Landsend, Mumbai. Mathrubhumi was the title partner for the event.

Says Megha Tata, President-IAA, “The IndIAA Awards celebrates real advertising by brands, recognises the clients, the agencies and the minds that continue to push the envelope of creativity... It is because of each one of you that today Brand India and Brand Bharat at 75 stands in the world with its head held high and a firm footing on the global stage."

IAA IndIAA Awards Chairman, Abhishek Karnani said, “These awards celebrate creative excellence - in real hard working advertising. It is also a celebration of all that is creative in the human race…This is a special year for the country and for the communication industry. And you will see that sentiment echoing right through this event”

Suresh Narayanan, Jury Chairman and Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India, said “Let's, ladies and gentlemen, look at where we are in the advertising fraternity and see for ourselves, what are the things we should have done... The consumer is transferred, the consumer is changed in every sector."

