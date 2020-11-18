Govt working towards resolving MSME issues through banking reforms: Sambit Patra

Acknowledging that the much needs to be done in the banking sector and that the Indian banking sector needs much improvement BJP National Spokesperson, Sambit Patra has said that government needs to monitor implementation at the banking level.

“As far as Indian banking system is concerned a lot is still to be done and rest assured work is under progress. The government is monitoring the nitty-gritties” assured Patra. He was in live webinar with Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now,during the Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

Patra said the recent merger of public sector banks and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC) 2016 are some very important banking reforms and more reforms are being are brought to the fore gradually .

While speaking on the prime minister’s Atmanirbhar package and how it is going to help the MSME sector which has been badly affected by the pandemic, the BJP leader said that the Atmanirbhar package is diligently dealing with MSME sector affected by the pandemic. “Through the Governance Now webinar I would request all the participating audience that just be patient. We are moving in the right direction under the right leadership” said Patra.

The BJP leader said that with many manufacturing companies in the world looking to move out of China they are today coming to India which today has now become the worlds’ green pasture and chosen destination . “We now need to facilitate this welcome change. Particularly in the rural areas, the 20 lakh crore Atmanirbhar package will prove to be a big impetus for infrastructure in rural and semi urban areas and will in turn will bring in huge employment.”

While responding a question on how can India ensure better health facilities to its people, Patra, who is also a general surgeon acknowledged that India needs to increase its health budgets.

‘Like the developed world, allocation of a good chunk of GDP to health infrastructure on the ground level, only can improve health facilities in the country” he said.

He hailed prime minister, Modis’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana and said that the scheme has insured 50 crore people across the country with free health treatment of upto Rs 5lakh He said that the no. of medical seats and medical colleges, tertiary care centre’s like AIIMS and Jan Aushidi Kendras also have been increased. Some of the most essential medicines are being available at the village level through Jan Aushidi Kendras. Costs of heart and knee transplants have come down by 90% as compared earlier and prices of diabetes, cancer, hypertension and essential medicines have been drastically cut down.

On if India’s draconian lockdown could have been implemented systematically Patra said that the initially you had to kill the 21 day cycle of pandemic and prepare for the resources because India is a resource dearth country. “When the country which never manufactured a single ventilator started manufacturing ventilators and became self sufficient, when the country did not have a single Covid -19 testing laboratory, it is now doing 15 lakh tests daily, manufacturing 7-8 lakh N-95 masks per day and become self sufficient and manufacturing and even exporting PPE kits now when it did not have any earlier. All this was done during the lockdown. It was well thought out and pondered. The lockdown was not planned by a single man but team of 11-12 experts groups consisting of medical, resources, manufacturing and others were part of the lockdown and unlock strategy. For that reason, despite the population density, India has the lowest mortality rate across the world’’ he said.