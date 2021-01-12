GoNuts announces partnership with MTV VJ Danny McGill

This partnership further reinforces GoNuts aim to be a part of fans celebratory moments and create intimate memories for them

GoNuts, an influential celebrity commerce platform today announced its partnership with the most iconic VJ Danny McGill.

Known for revolutionising the concept of veejaying, launching MTV in India in the 1990’s. He became a youth icon and inspired many to look at video jockeying as a profession with his iconic “MTV Headbanger Ball” and “Classic MTV”. Danny McGill is now a part of GoNuts to connect with fans and brands to engage with unique personalised video messaging.

This partnership further reinforces GoNuts aim to be a part of fans celebratory moments and create intimate memories for them. GoNuts provides a digital platform for fans to get a birthday greeting or motivational message from their favourite stars and give VJs and RJs a chance to interact with their fans in a personal way.

GoNuts has a portfolio of over 700 celebrities across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others, available on its platform. This gives users a diverse range of celebrities to choose across various price points and genres to convey personalized messages to their loved ones.

In addition, the platform hosts some of the biggest VJ’s like Nikhil Chinappa, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Udam Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Cyrus Sahukar etc.+++

