&flix and &PrivéHD bring day-long binge of happiest movies from December 25-27

Santa won’t be paying you a visit this year owing to the pandemic but you can still end this year with joys and laughter

Deck the halls with boughs of holly because this is the season to be jolly. Though you have been missing out on your Christmas vacay trips, shopping sprees or even the delightful sounds of Christmas carols, we might simply have the next best thing you could wish for. Needless to say, Santa won’t be paying you a visit this year owing to the pandemic but his little elves have heard your whims and whines. You can still end this year with joys and laughter by hunkering down with some cake and confectionary and enjoy a day long binge of some of the happiest movies from 25th-27th December, 2020 on &flix and &PrivéHD.

Are you looking for something festive to watch with your Christmas gathering of friends and family or a holiday romance to cosy in with your loved one? &flix brings to you a dozen and more of their biggest holiday offerings this year starting with Baby Driver, a fast-paced car chase action thriller starring Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort. Be it a damsel in distress or a much sought after perfect ending, nothing comes close to some of Marvel’s biggest features with Spider-Man Homecoming, Marvel's Avengers, Thor Ragnarok and many more.

From a selection of notable alternates comes a guide to find the perfect holiday classics only on &PrivéHD. A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, a biographical film brings out a heart-warming message through the depth of acting by Academy award winner Tom Hanks which was also formally quoted as one of the best films of the year by Time Magazine. A creative muse is reflected so beautifully in some of the other movies like Mighty Joe Young, Wall-E and Up that will be airing this weekend.

Warm and heartfelt wishes to everyone with a special day-long binge this weekend on &flix and &PrivéHD