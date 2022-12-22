First ABP Live Auto Awards reveal best in auto innovation

The Car of the Year award went to Hyundai Tucson, while Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title

The inaugural edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards 2022, presented by ABP Network, honoured the top vehicles that were launched or underwent significant mechanical changes in the past year.

The event took place at the ICAT Convention Centre, Manesar, and was streamed on abplive.com and ABP LIVE + Auto LIVE social media handles and YouTube channels on December 20, 2022. Celebrating the most innovative and revolutionary vehicles, the first-ever edition of the ABP Live Auto Awards provided a great platform to recognise the best in the auto industry.

The ABP Live Auto Awards, partnered by Audi and PS Group, brought together the entire automotive industry under one roof, showcasing the best and the brightest of the Indian automotive industry. The awards were presented in 15 categories ranging from two-wheelers to luxury cars, and were judged based on various essential parameters such as efficiency, performance, value, design, and practicality. The awards ceremony celebrated and honoured exceptional innovations in the industry.

The Car of the Year award went to the Hyundai Tucson, while the Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as the deserving winner of the 'SUV of the Year 2022' title. The VW Virtus bagged the 'Sedan of the Year 2022' award; the Citroen C3 was crowned the 'Hatchback of the Year 2022' title, and the luxurious Land Rover Range Rover was recognised as the 'Luxury Car of the Year 2022'.

The ABP Live Auto Awards are a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of these automobiles, celebrating their impressive features and advanced technology.

Vijay Jung Thapa, Chief Digital Officer at ABP Network, expressed his enthusiasm over the success of the awards, saying, “We are elated with the fantastic success of the inaugural edition of the awards. We are thankful for the tremendous support of our viewers and industry professionals. We would like to offer our sincere congratulations to all the winners and participants for their hard work and commitment to driving the automotive industry forward in India. We are already looking forward to next year's edition of the awards and can't wait to shine a spotlight on the excellent engineering and innovation behind modern vehicles. Let's continue to make a difference in the automotive industry in India together."

Here is the complete list of awards:

Citroen C3: Hatchback of the Year

VW Virtus: Sedan of the Year

Maruti Grand Vitara: SUV of the Year

Hyundai Tucson: Premium SUV of the Year

Jeep Grand Cherokee : Luxury SUV of the Year

Jeep Meridian: Off-Roader of the Year

Land Rover Range Rover: Luxury Car of the Year

Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC: EV of the Year

Ferrari 296 GTB: Performance Car of the Year

Hyundai Tucson: Car of the Year

Maruti Alto K10: Entry-Level Car of the Year

Maruti Brezza: Compact SUV of the year

Hyundai Venue N-Line: Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year

Bajaj Pulsar N160: Bike of the Year

Suzuki Katana: Premium Bike of the Year

For all auto enthusiasts, ABP Network has come out with a new digital platform, Auto Live, which covers all news, reviews and updates related to automobiles. The Auto Live channel can be accessed on Instagram, YouTube and abplive.com.

Watch the ABP Live Auto Awards here -

