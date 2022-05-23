Everest Industries moves to new head office in Mumbai

The new unit located in Andheri has 3000 sq feet of office space

Everest Industries has moved to its new head office at Andheri, Mumbai.

Everest has been a pioneer in fibre cement boards and panels in India. It has transitioned from a roofing company to a comprehensive building solutions provider. Leaving a mark in over 1,00,000 villages, 600 cities in India and 35 countries globally.

“Our new office is a story woven with our products. Following a Scandinavian, minimalistic and modern theme, it beautifully showcases the various dimensions and possibilities of our products . Meanwhile, muted, fresh colours, the abundance of fresh light and earthy tonality of the whole office connects us to our Indian roots.”

Everest’s 3,000 sq. feet of office space follows an activity-based working model, giving the employees an option to diversify their workday through intelligent spatial design. “So, whether we need quiet time, 1:1 discussion, group collaboration or shared space to bounce ideas, we have options to choose from our fabulous Collab areas, phone booths, open office set-up and meeting rooms.”

The office setup follows a non-hierarchical approach and believes in complete transparency which reflects well through our all-glass see-through workspace right from the MD’s cabin to all the heads of departments.

This marks a new and exciting phase in Everest`s rich and long legacy since its inception in 1934.

