Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan join forces with R Balki for Everest
The campaign starring the superstars captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke
In the world of advertising, there are moments that redefine the industry, and Everest, the iconic spice brand, has just orchestrated one such moment. In a historic move, Everest has brought together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, for an unforgettable ad campaign.
This collaboration marks the first time in advertising history that these two megastars have joined forces to promote a brand. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are more than just actors; they are living legends in the world of Indian cinema. Their influence and charisma extend far beyond the silver screen, making them household names and cultural icons. So, when Everest managed to bring these two titans together, it created an unprecedented buzz in the advertising world.
Amitabh Bachchan sharing his thoughts on the campaign adds, “I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and Everest's campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals."
Shahrukh Khan also took to social media when the initial teaser was released and shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”
R Balki sharing his thoughts says, “I think it’s the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who are meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . Never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once in a lifetime ad.”
The ad campaign directed by R Balki doesn't just promote Everest's products; it captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke. It resonates with audiences on a personal level, reminding them of the comfort and nostalgia associated with homemade dishes.
Hardik Pandya to aid Gatorade in driving home importance of sports hydration
'The synergies between both will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner,' said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
Gatorade® today announced its association with cricketer, Hardik Pandya. This partnership comes on the back of Gatorade®’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active.
Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with an unwavering spirit to win. On the other hand, Gatorade® demonstrates the importance of hydration whilst sweating it out, to help you move forward. The synergies between both Hardik Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community and motivate consumers to fuel themselves forward to achieve their fitness goals.
Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy and Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”
Sharing his excitement, Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide commented, “For me Gatorade is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of determination and resilience. Staying hydrated is a crucial aspect of any athlete’s performance, and I am glad to partner with a brand that has a long history and legacy in rejuvenating athletes with over 55 years of expertise in the field of hydration.”
Havas Play enters partnership with Gameplan Sports
Gameplan Sports is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 11:02 AM | 3 min read
Havas Play, the sports, entertainment, and content agency of Havas Media Network India, has entered a strategic partnership with one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country, Gameplan Sports Pvt. Ltd, which aims to bring together the expertise and capabilities of both agencies.
The partnership will entail managing athletes, major sports league in cricket, football, badminton, kabaddi, tennis, table tennis, golf, marathons, chess, and others. It will also include sports events like tournaments, competitions, exhibitions, matches, displays and more. The alliance will also include sports media services like media consulting, strategy, execution, sponsorship, and creating Ips in the space of Content and Entertainment.
Talking about the new venture, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “At Havas India we place our clients at the heart of our growth journey. Our ecosystem is built and tailored to meet their business needs and to empower them. Earlier this year, Havas launched a new global agency Havas Play – uniting sports, content, culture, and entertainment expertise under one agency. In India, the booming sports sector, which goes much beyond cricket, has become increasingly crucial for brands and marketers and is quite under leveraged. Havas Play along with Gameplan will help brands explore the vast potential of this untapped market. This makes us a formidable player creating distinctive and impactful opportunities for brands and businesses.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd and R Venkatsubramanian, President – Investments, Havas Media India and MD, Havas Play will collaborate to construct and build this strategic alliance and jointly pursue this new venture.
Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “The Indian sports sector is currently thriving with a surge in interest and funding, reflected in double-digit growth and an increased sports budget this fiscal. This underscores the growing opportunities which are lying untapped. With Havas Play and Gameplan coming together, brands and marketers can explore their unique capability to leverage this burgeoning market. This alliance further strengthens our meaningful media capability to provide tailored business solutions to our clients, through sports properties and unique Ips.”
Jeet Banerjee, Director, Gameplan Sports Pvt Ltd, said, “Gameplan is one of the oldest sports marketing companies in the country. We turn 25 this year and have left our footprint across several verticals in the sports industry. Our legacy spans across numerous sectors within the sports industry, catalysing innovations that have since become industry standards, from revolutionary 3D signage to transforming chess into a riveting spectator experience. Beyond sports, we’ve ventured into literature, cinema, and the arts over the past decade, notably shaping the cultural landscape with the Kolkata Literary Meet, a cornerstone event on India’s cultural calendar. We take pride in our agility, innovation, and boundless imagination. In collaboration with Havas Play, we embark on an exciting journey, leveraging their extensive activities and cross-market exposure. Together, we aim to elevate our existing intellectual properties and forge powerful new ventures in sports and beyond.”
‘Media quality matters but should be paired with other important factors’
exchange4media and Double Verify organized a roundtable to discuss the impact of media quality in the world of advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 9:03 AM | 5 min read
exchange4media in association with Double verify conducted a roundtable where industry leaders from the brand as well as the agency sides came together to discuss the importance of media quality, the challenges they are facing and the way forward. The session covered various nuances of advertising and marketing where how to have a holistic campaign and achieve the objectives were discussed and people chimed in with their experiences be it from the agency point of view or advertiser point of view.
The discussion was moderated by Biprorshee Das, India Editor, WARC and the panelists include a diverse range of people. The panelists were Ashutosh Nagare, Vice President, Head of Performance Marketing, Interactive Avenues; Aatika Ehsan Ansari, Head of Media-Digital, Pernod Ricard India; Jaiti Hariani, Business Director, DoubleVerify; Latish Nair, CDO, EssenceMediacom; Nachiket Deole, Group Director-Sales, DoubleVerify; Raktim Borthakur, AVP, Starcom; Smita Salgaonkar, Country Manager-Data and Digital, Media Monks; Jinit Shah, Director-Digital Media, Pivotroots; Shefali Sangra,Program Director, Programmatic, LS Digital; Udit Mittal, Media Planning, Tata Motors; Siddesh Kerkar, Head of Marketing, Aditya Birla Finance Udyog Plus.
While discussing the subject every speaker put forward their take. Shah of Pivotroots said, “When it comes to performance marketing it really comes to the machinery of performance algorithm, etc. We see a lot of clutter in the industry that we are in. So what to choose and how do we really identify that we are talking to the right people at the right medium in the right contact I feel that context is slightly more important than quality.”
Deole of Double Verify also said in the same spirit, “When we think about quality, it consists of three-four things which are a durable, brand safe environment, for offering and delivering to the right people. It should be like hygiene.”
Kerkar of Aditya Birla Finance Udyog Plus, pointed out the importance of media quality. He said, “How to identify the quality of the medium that I am trying to buy, more relevant and disruptive audience vis a vis where I'm running a campaign and saying I'm trying to reach audiences. Media quality makes a difference in both the cases.”
Mittal of Tata Motors spoke from the perspective of an advertiser. He said, “From the perspective of advertisers if you see there is a line from Spiderman that with great power comes great responsibility. We have started analyzing media quality with the help of actual conversions that are happening. So we have decreased our budget on impressions and increased the budget on actual conversions and ROI when we see because the automotive industry is in transition space. We used to see launches in a year but in today's time, we see launches every month so that's where the quality of data that we are obtaining from our partner is very crucial. We should ensure that we are not dependent on the impressions and reach but we should focus on more objective- related parameters.”
Salgaonkar of Media Monks, spoke from the perspective of an agency, “More from a partner perspective, we support advertisers in every practice. When we talk about ad quality, we are in a very unique time in the advertising and marketing cohort. There is a lot of effort that is going into talking to the customers themselves. Now that we know our customers, we should be able to reach them in an environment where they prefer to reach. Media is not dependent on certain platforms only but there are a lot of platforms that are arising where we can create our universe, so our quality becomes different. The approach is subjective, business-based and how do we apply it in the cross-marketing funnel.”
Nagare agreed with the points made by Mittal and Kerkar, he said, “There is no standardization of quality, and the second thing was moving away from impression and focus on conversions. I think awareness is pretty much lacking.”
Nair of EssenceMediacom said that whatever we do if the investment is not matching with the result that means we are doing something wrong. Ansari of Pernod Ricard said that she hails from a brand which has a lot of limitations when it comes to advertising and marketing so they have to keep a lot of checks and balances in mind. She said that we have evolved as an audience so what my brand was doing a decade back, they cant do it now. She made a point that brands need to also consider a safe environment where the consumer can be reached without any hassles. She said, “The thing that one should determine is the environment in which the consumer wants to receive the communication.”
Sangra of LS Digital said, “Objectives can be different it would be branding campaign it would be a performance campaign but you need to keep in mind the measurement. If you cannot measure the campaign, it is of no use and a waste of money. So if you are achieving the results then there is no point in the campaign.”
Borthakur of Starcom, said, “Whether it is a performance campaign or whether it is a branded campaign, quality of the inventory really matters. Every part of your campaign journey including data should give a holistic picture of which direction you are heading to.”
'Wakefit 2.0 signifies our brand purpose of simplifying living for better quality of life'
Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co discusses the insights behind its rebranding, the brand’s vision, customer-centric approach, pioneering innovations and more
By Ritika Raj | Sep 12, 2023 8:58 AM | 6 min read
The home solutions segment has seen a remarkable transformation over the years, especially after home became the focal point for brands in light of the pandemic. Since 2020, Wakefit.co has tried to streamline the previously fragmented industry into a comprehensive unit to emerge as a one-stop solution for all home-solutions-related needs of the consumer. To reflect the ethos of the brand as a cohesive home solutions platform, Wakefit.co has undergone a rebranding exercise recently.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co talks about Wakefit's journey, insights behind rebranding, the brand’s vision for simplifying and enhancing everyday living, customer-centric approach and innovations that are redefining the way consumers experience and interact with their living spaces.
Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co
Edited Excerpts
Could you share the core principles and values that "Wakefit 2.0" represents, and how they will guide the brand's approach to delivering innovative home solutions?
Our new identity, Wakefit 2.0, signifies the company’s brand purpose of simplifying living for a better quality of life. We believe that a home is a living, breathing space where life happens, thus creating room for infinite possibilities within the walls. With Wakefit 2.0, our goal is to create products that evolve with the needs of our customers, empowering them to unlock endless possibilities and maximize the potential of their homes. We aim to position Wakefit.co as the go-to brand for individuals and families seeking genuine value in their home upgrades.
The rebranding of Wakefit.co emphasizes catering to a "Progressive Yet Practical" audience. How will the brand's offerings align with their needs and preferences?
We spoke to individuals in different stages of their lives going through their own life transitions. We found that each life stage presents unique challenges that people are required to navigate and individuals today not only desire more from every stage of their lives but also seek genuine value from each interaction and experience.
For instance, people want the dining table to double up as a hub for dinnertime discussions or a workspace during the day. So essentially, our products are designed to cater to the needs of the 'Progressive yet Practical' audience of today, which means products that balance aspirations with practicality. Our product offerings aim to help our customers navigate life stage transitions, empowering them to create spaces that enhance their quality of life.
The rebranding process often involves a deep understanding of customer insights. How has customer insight played a pivotal role in shaping the new communications and branding direction for Wakefit.co?
During research, we realized that the category of home solutions gets undivided attention when there is a major life event. Instances include moving to a new rented home, deciding to live in, becoming parents, buying a new home, etc. These life events often turn anxious because your home needs to evolve to accommodate these lifestyle changes. Here comes Wakefit.co - To simplify living and improve quality of life at home by providing high-quality and affordable home solutions.
The new colours of Wakefit.co draw inspiration from the colours of dawn and dusk. This came into being after conversations with our customers, as we discovered that people feel most cosy and at home right before sunrise and sunset. The illustration is reflective of day-to-day activities in relation to life stages and lifestyle, and it helps us express our message in a quirky way.
The new brand logo, "The Infinity Home," is intriguing. Can you elaborate on the symbolism behind this logo and how it mirrors the brand's commitment to simplifying living?
A home is a dynamic place with fully functioning systems, unspoken rules made on the go, infinite moods, and energy exchanges. 'The Infinity Home' logo symbolizes that every aspect of our home comes together in infinite ways to create never-ending memories. 'The Infinity Home' logo is rooted in the insight that a home is not just a place where you live but a space where life happens. At Wakefit.co, we understand the importance of home as a dynamic, evolving environment that requires products that adapt to changing lifestyles and life stage transitions. We are committed to simplifying lives and providing a better quality of life to our customers. We aim to make the home upgrade process seamless by offering a range of innovative products so our customers can make the most of their homes and create infinite possibilities.
Consumer centricity is a crucial focus of the new communication strategy. How will this approach manifest in practical terms, both for customer interactions and the development of new home solutions?
We endeavour to walk our customers through their various life transitions when buying home solutions and make these transitions easy, effortless, and memorable. We offer innovative home solutions that help people make the most of their homes. During the development of new home solutions, be it expanding into newer categories or focusing on expanding the depth of our existing catalogue, we will pay more attention to consumer feedback to further innovate our products and offer world-class quality to our customers. We are confident that our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction will help us continue our growth journey and become the preferred choice for home solutions in India.
With the new positioning of simplifying living, how do you envision Wakefit.co's role in influencing broader lifestyle trends and consumer behaviours, considering the increasing focus on holistic well-being?
Our new identity perfectly aligns with our core thought of enabling individuals to make the most of their homes while promoting their overall well-being. Our mental state depends on our physical state, and vice versa. Thus, we are investing in product innovation with a focus on ergonomics, comfort and functionality of products and are constantly innovating through R&D. We take customer feedback seriously and our products are tailored to suit their needs. For example, our best-selling mattress, the orthopaedic memory foam mattress has undergone over 17 reiterations so far and we have been able to do this because of customer feedback.
Our marketing campaigns also aim to highlight the benefits of a simplified lifestyle, such as reduced stress, better sleep quality, and improved overall health. Our latest 'Andar ke bacche ko jaga' campaign focuses on the importance of a good night's sleep, and the kid-like energy one experiences when they are well-rested. We firmly believe that our offerings empower customers to create spaces that truly enhance their quality of life.
Karan Johar vouches for perfect pH in Sebamed's baby care ad
Johar, who is a single parent, has been roped in to lend a voice to the #pHmatters campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Sebamed, a German personal care with a legacy of over 60 year has launched its new campaign #pH matters from day 1 for its baby care portfolio. The campaign ropes in Karan Johar, who acknowledges himself as a parent first then a filmmaker sharing heartfelt insights and vulnerability about his parental journey.
The campaign showcases Karan Johar candidly recounting his experiences as a parent, when his kids Ruhi and Yash were born. He explains how he reached out to parents in his circle as he couldn’t afford to go wrong and how all of his friends in unison shared “Baby Sebamed - a brand you can blindly trust”. He further adds how his doctors and pediatricians explained to him about the importance of using baby care products with pH 5.5 for baby’s hair and skin right from day 1.
Karan Johar, a Sebamed parent shares: After seeking advice and learning from the world, he says that there's nothing better than Sebamed for the nourishment of his children. He further shares how pediatricians explained the importance of using pH 5.5-based products for babies’ skin and hair, right from the day I choose what’s best for his babies. I am thrilled to be part of this empowering journey with the brand Sebamed, where I can enable Indian parents to understand the benefits of pH5.5 for healthy skin and hair right from day 1 because #pHmatters
Harsh Suba, General Manager, Marketing (Digital), Sebamed shares : The #pHmatters campaign ropes in Karan Johar as a parent and explains how every parent strives to give the best to their babies. They proactively search for information and validate the same with friends and families. We hope the campaign will resonate well with our audience and persuade them to switch to Sebamed baby care products with perfect pH 5.5
Bipasha Chakroborty, General Manager, Marketing (Product Mgt), Sebamed shares : The campaign #pHmatters from day 1, highlights the benefits of using pH5.5 products for baby’s sensitive skin and hair right from day 1. With Karan Johar on board we hope to disseminate the new information about the benefits of pH 5.5 to millions of parents across India. Sebamed baby care products are free from harsh chemicals and supports development of skin barrier that keeps skin hydrated and protected from environmental stressors.
Welspun awards media duties to dentsu X
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 11:18 AM | 3 min read
Welspun - a global leader in home textiles, has awarded its media duties to dentsu X – the data & tech-driven agency from dentsu India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, dentsu X’s robust talent pool will intrinsically focus on offering pioneering solutions to enhance the brand’s business outcomes. It will cater to the entire gamut of integrated media services in the Bed & Bath and flooring categories, overseeing media strategy, planning, and buying for Digital and traditional media. The agency’s purpose-driven media expertise combined with the network’s strategic foray into practices like Martech (big data, analytics, CRM, CDP) gaming, Omni Channel commerce, and content is certain to empower the brand to further build upon revenues.
It is pertinent to note here that Welspun’s brands have been highly active on digital and traditional media platforms, engaging with consumers across multiple touchpoints. 'SPACES,' known for its premium home textile offerings, has gained recognition for its exceptional quality and innovations, while Welspun, the mass Home textile brand, has consistently provided value-driven solutions that address real consumer pain points through innovative products.
Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun Global Brands, Domestic Business added, “The competition among the agencies was fierce, and each one presented fantastic ideas, strategies, and data, which made our decision quite challenging. However, dentsu X stood out with its innovative approach, comprehensive understanding of our brand, and compelling vision for our consumer-centric marketing strategy. Bed and bath categories are traditionally considered commodity-driven. Our challenge lies in differentiating ourselves and elevating the brand value within this segment. As the largest spender in the Bed & Bath category over the past 2-3 years, we understand the importance of a robust media strategy to drive our growth. We have chosen to partner with dentsu X due to their exceptional track record in handling similar categories, which will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping our strategies moving forward."
Speaking on the win, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “Adding Welspun India to our clientele is a remarkable win. The network believes in going from pillar to post, fostering our strengths, and redefining practices for brands to supersede their targeted outcomes in the India market. I am proud of the team that has relentlessly worked on the pitch. Their innovative approach to catering to Welspun’s business objectives has led to this victory. This is much in line with dentsu X’s proposition of ‘experience beyond exposure’ and I am certain of them achieving many new milestones with this partnership.”
Jose Leon, CEO, dentsu X India added, “Relationships don't just come from precise media exposures or stalking people programmatically. Relationships come from valuable experiences that all connect to tell amazing stories and this is what we would bring to foray at Welspun too. We aim to be laser-focused towards ensuring long-term & sustainable growth for the brand. Super excited to be part of this next phase of transformation with the team at Welspun.”
KFC's prank makes customers see double
The restaurant chain's latest video ropes in two identical twins to stage a prank as a campaign for its Double Down Burger
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 11, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
With a creative spin on the concept of ‘Doubles’, KFC’s latest prank video ropes in two identical twins to stage a prank for its no-bun Double Down Burger.
View this post on Instagram
In the first half, ‘Double Trouble in the que’, the twins play the role of two customers who are waiting for their food. As soon as one’s order is delivered, she takes the tray and leaves, but the other twin comes in from behind and asks about her order, leaving people around her confused.
In the second half, ‘Double encounter at the counter’, both twins take on individual roles behind the counter, with one twin taking the order and the other serving the customer their order. Fans are unable to decode this level of multitasking and wonder how the same person is doing everything at once!
Both these instances end with a simple message, some things in life are meant to be enjoyed not understood just like the KFC Double Down Burger.
