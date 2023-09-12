Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan join forces with R Balki for Everest

The home solutions segment has seen a remarkable transformation over the years, especially after home became the focal point for brands in light of the pandemic. Since 2020, Wakefit.co has tried to streamline the previously fragmented industry into a comprehensive unit to emerge as a one-stop solution for all home-solutions-related needs of the consumer. To reflect the ethos of the brand as a cohesive home solutions platform, Wakefit.co has undergone a rebranding exercise recently.

In a conversation with exchange4media, Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co talks about Wakefit's journey, insights behind rebranding, the brand’s vision for simplifying and enhancing everyday living, customer-centric approach and innovations that are redefining the way consumers experience and interact with their living spaces.

Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, Wakefit.co

Edited Excerpts

Could you share the core principles and values that "Wakefit 2.0" represents, and how they will guide the brand's approach to delivering innovative home solutions?

Our new identity, Wakefit 2.0, signifies the company’s brand purpose of simplifying living for a better quality of life. We believe that a home is a living, breathing space where life happens, thus creating room for infinite possibilities within the walls. With Wakefit 2.0, our goal is to create products that evolve with the needs of our customers, empowering them to unlock endless possibilities and maximize the potential of their homes. We aim to position Wakefit.co as the go-to brand for individuals and families seeking genuine value in their home upgrades.

The rebranding of Wakefit.co emphasizes catering to a "Progressive Yet Practical" audience. How will the brand's offerings align with their needs and preferences?

We spoke to individuals in different stages of their lives going through their own life transitions. We found that each life stage presents unique challenges that people are required to navigate and individuals today not only desire more from every stage of their lives but also seek genuine value from each interaction and experience.

For instance, people want the dining table to double up as a hub for dinnertime discussions or a workspace during the day. So essentially, our products are designed to cater to the needs of the 'Progressive yet Practical' audience of today, which means products that balance aspirations with practicality. Our product offerings aim to help our customers navigate life stage transitions, empowering them to create spaces that enhance their quality of life.

The rebranding process often involves a deep understanding of customer insights. How has customer insight played a pivotal role in shaping the new communications and branding direction for Wakefit.co?

During research, we realized that the category of home solutions gets undivided attention when there is a major life event. Instances include moving to a new rented home, deciding to live in, becoming parents, buying a new home, etc. These life events often turn anxious because your home needs to evolve to accommodate these lifestyle changes. Here comes Wakefit.co - To simplify living and improve quality of life at home by providing high-quality and affordable home solutions.

The new colours of Wakefit.co draw inspiration from the colours of dawn and dusk. This came into being after conversations with our customers, as we discovered that people feel most cosy and at home right before sunrise and sunset. The illustration is reflective of day-to-day activities in relation to life stages and lifestyle, and it helps us express our message in a quirky way.

The new brand logo, "The Infinity Home," is intriguing. Can you elaborate on the symbolism behind this logo and how it mirrors the brand's commitment to simplifying living?

A home is a dynamic place with fully functioning systems, unspoken rules made on the go, infinite moods, and energy exchanges. 'The Infinity Home' logo symbolizes that every aspect of our home comes together in infinite ways to create never-ending memories. 'The Infinity Home' logo is rooted in the insight that a home is not just a place where you live but a space where life happens. At Wakefit.co, we understand the importance of home as a dynamic, evolving environment that requires products that adapt to changing lifestyles and life stage transitions. We are committed to simplifying lives and providing a better quality of life to our customers. We aim to make the home upgrade process seamless by offering a range of innovative products so our customers can make the most of their homes and create infinite possibilities.

Consumer centricity is a crucial focus of the new communication strategy. How will this approach manifest in practical terms, both for customer interactions and the development of new home solutions?

We endeavour to walk our customers through their various life transitions when buying home solutions and make these transitions easy, effortless, and memorable. We offer innovative home solutions that help people make the most of their homes. During the development of new home solutions, be it expanding into newer categories or focusing on expanding the depth of our existing catalogue, we will pay more attention to consumer feedback to further innovate our products and offer world-class quality to our customers. We are confident that our focus on innovation and customer satisfaction will help us continue our growth journey and become the preferred choice for home solutions in India.

With the new positioning of simplifying living, how do you envision Wakefit.co's role in influencing broader lifestyle trends and consumer behaviours, considering the increasing focus on holistic well-being?

Our new identity perfectly aligns with our core thought of enabling individuals to make the most of their homes while promoting their overall well-being. Our mental state depends on our physical state, and vice versa. Thus, we are investing in product innovation with a focus on ergonomics, comfort and functionality of products and are constantly innovating through R&D. We take customer feedback seriously and our products are tailored to suit their needs. For example, our best-selling mattress, the orthopaedic memory foam mattress has undergone over 17 reiterations so far and we have been able to do this because of customer feedback.

Our marketing campaigns also aim to highlight the benefits of a simplified lifestyle, such as reduced stress, better sleep quality, and improved overall health. Our latest 'Andar ke bacche ko jaga' campaign focuses on the importance of a good night's sleep, and the kid-like energy one experiences when they are well-rested. We firmly believe that our offerings empower customers to create spaces that truly enhance their quality of life.