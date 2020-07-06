Eurosport to show 2020 FIM MotoGP™ Grand Prix World Championship live

Post a break because due to Covid-19, the action will start again on July 19

Eurosport SD and Eurosport HD, the premium sports channels from the house of Discovery, will beam 2020 FIM MotoGP™ Grand Prix World Championship live starting July 19 as the action resumes post a break because of Covid-19.

“The live action from MotoGP™ sends out a very strong and positive message to the entire sports fraternity in the country and across the globe,” said, Vijay Rajput, SVP – Affiliate Sales & Head of Sports Business, Discovery – South Asia. “MotoGP™ has a very passionate fan-base in the country eagerly waiting for the restart. With 17 races planned from July to December, the Moto GP fans have a lot to look forward to.”