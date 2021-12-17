Discovery's Vijay Rajput to retire, Ruchir Jain to succeed him

Vijay Rajput, SVP – Affiliate Sales & Business Head, Eurosport has decided to move on from Discovery and retire on 31st December 2021. Rajput’s glorious career that spread over 39 years, kicked-off at Discovery over 7 years back where he was instrumental in the set up and driving year-on-year growth of the network in India. His endeavours included that the network established itself in sports broadcast while laying extraordinary spotlight towards speeding up Discovery's main goal of staying the best real life entertainment network in the country.

Ruchir Jain, who has been heading finance at Discovery- South Asia for over 3 years will take over from Mr. Vijay Rajput to lead the Distribution and Eurosport business.

“We at Discovery Inc would like to thank our supremely talented leader Vijay Rajput as he has decided to retire from the organization. Vijay’s stellar contribution over the years has helped us in being at the pinnacle of factual broadcasting in India. Although it is hard to say goodbye, we once again thank him for inspiring us and wish him the absolute best for the next phase of his life. Elated about Ruchir taking up the role where he designs the next chapter of growth ahead.” said Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia, Discovery Inc.