‘Brands need to be more transparent in messaging & profiling’

The pandemic has brought with it a lot of misinformation. Sharing further insights on this, the recently-held e4m Pitch CMO summit saw a panel discussion on the topic ‘Creating Brand Trust in the Digital Age’.

On the panel were Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India; Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, Byju’s; Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury; Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies; Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India; and Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Discovery. inc. in a session chaired by Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India.

Kicking off the discussion, Nagar spoke about the vital need to create accurate brand knowledge as she welcomed the “powerhouse of speakers”. According to Gupta, there are three imperatives that drive brand trust: authenticity; purpose, and brand experience. She pointed out that customers are now more knowledgeable and discerning, meaning brands have to be all the more transparent in their messaging and profiling.

Mehta also identified service as another key area, saying, “Once people start talking about it, and having conversations on different platforms about your product or service, whatever it might be, their views can quickly go viral, which is why you need to offer a top-notch service experience for customers.”

Shah agreed, saying today a brand’s authenticity experience is very important, and brands like L’Oreal find both brand trust and attention in this digital world are vital currencies now for any brand or business. “With the advent of conscientious and purposeful consumption, consumers are now looking for brands that enable them to make responsible choices and are closer to their personal purposes.”

Desai acknowledged the importance of customer-centricity when it came to a brand’s business, especially in the FMCG space, noting that Hershey’s relies heavily on insight and foresight mining so as to deliver what a consumer requires rather than the brand’s own wants.

Speaking about content-heavy brands like Discovery, Nanjappa noted how the brand has the key relevance in holding its products and messaging together, saying, “As we pivot from a media brand to a digital brand, it’s important to still keep the brand ethos in mind.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)