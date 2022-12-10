HDFC Life’s annuity campaign talks about 'salary after retirement’

HDFC Life’s latest campaign aims to create awareness about securing life after retirement with annuity. The film looks at retirement through the lens of a fifty-plus couple who outline their expectations and fears about what lies after retirement.

The campaign is based on the insight that after retirement, most individuals tend to miss the comfort of a monthly income.



Through this campaign, HDFC Life has focused on the story of an endearing couple as they prepare for life after retirement. Throughout the film, various conversations between the husband and the wife convey their thoughts on retirement and how they finally come to the realisation that by planning with Annuity, they can continue to lead a life of pride, with guaranteed monthly income even after retirement.

The campaign also has additional short films featuring the same characters who further speak about the benefits offered by HDFC Life’s Annuity products.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said: "Retirement planning is not an easy process. What is even more critical is ensuring that the retirement corpus is utilised in a manner such that it meets the individual’s financial needs in a regular, uninterrupted way. The part most individuals find challenging is that of managing their retirement corpus. What one needs is a regular, guaranteed stream of income similar to the salary that one received during their working years. By choosing Annuity products, one can secure their income even after retirement.

With increasing lifespan and the rise in nuclear families it is necessary for individuals to secure themselves financially in their golden years. Through Annuity it is possible to take care of various needs such as daily expenses, medication and even leisure activities such as weekend outings, etc. HDFC Life has a suite of annuity products that are designed to provide regular income after retirement.”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said, “HDFC Life always encourages people to plan today, for a better tomorrow. HDFC Life Annuity plans offer a steady income post-retirement, almost like a monthly salary, this helps alleviate the fear of life after retirement. In fact, it encourages people to continue planning their dreams and goals even after retirement.”

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – Television, Digital and OTT.

