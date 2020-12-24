Eros Now partners with Applause Entertainment for rom-com Udan Patolas

Eros Now, owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a Global Entertainment Company and Applause Entertainment, a venture of the Aditya Birla Group, today, unanimously made an exciting partnership announcement for a premium romantic comedy series titled ‘Udan Patolas’. The audience can look forward to a fun-filled entertaining piece of content with intense emotion and drama that will be seen on the premium OTT platform, Eros Now.

Recently, Eros Now announced how the brands strategic market expansion and its massive content library has resulted in phenomenal growth in 2020 which has led to catering to 36.2 million paid subscribers and 211.5 million registered users worldwide as of September 30, 2020. This data represents 6.9 million net new paid subscriber additions over the past six months.

Over the years, Israel’s entertainment content has emerged as an international force to be reckoned with. The content offering consists of multiple genres and facets which successfully makes them a market differentiator globally. The popular series, produced by Naor Zion, Honey Badgers was conceptualized with an idea to provide refreshing stories to a universal audience, a tale of unbreakable sisterhood one could relate to easily. Bringing the best of both worlds together, Eros Now has partnered with Applause Entertainment to bring to the audience the Indian Adaptation to this enthralling series. Over the past year, Applause Entertainment has developed a robust and varied pipeline of shows and has successfully released 18 series spanning different genres across multiple platforms.

‘Udan Patolas’, is the Indian adaptation of hit Israeli series Honey Badgers from Armoza Formats, a riveting story of four friends and their aspirational journey in Mumbai. This is a tale of a strong sisterhood replete with inside jokes, emotional upheavals, and many unplanned comic moments. Under this partnership, Udan Patolas, a romantic comedy of Applause Entertainment will be streaming as an Eros Now Original series. The collaboration is a testament of bringing together relatable content and associate with a mass audience in India and globally. The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Sol Production and is directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra. It features Aastha Sidana, Sukhmani Sadana, Apoorva Arora, Poppy Jabbal, Tanya Kalra, Manik Singh, Rajbeer Singh, Mayank Arora, Vaibhav Talwar, Rakesh Bedi.

Speaking about the partnership Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, "At Eros, our constant endeavour is to present audiences with fresh and fascinating content in varied genres. The partnership with Applause Entertainment is a step further in enhancing our robust Originals library and continue to attract audience across demographics and geographies. We have always presented Indian content internationally and with Udan Patolas we will now be showcasing an international adaption for our viewers.”

Speaking on this association, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, "We are excited to partner with Eros Now to build their slate of original content. We are glad to be able to entertain and delight their customers with two exciting series from the house of Applause, starting with Udan Patolas. We look forward to building and strengthening a long & successful partnership with Eros Now, and contribute to help achieve their business objectives in India and across the world.